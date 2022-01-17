Element 25 : Investor Presentation - January 2022

Building a world-class Zero Carbon Manganese business
January 2022 - Battery Grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study
Introduction
Overview
Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western
Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and battery grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) products for traditional and new energy markets.
Financial Information
ASX Ticker
E25
Shares on Issue
153M
Share Price
$1.415
Debt
Nil
Long mine life - 42 years using only 20% of the global resource, potential to improve.
Outstanding economics2
Excellent infrastructure: highway and gas pipeline
1Reference: Company ASX release 17 April 2019. 2Reference: Company ASX Release 3 December 2020. 3Reference: Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2019, 3Reference: Company ASX Release 26 May 2021, 4Reference: Company ASX Release 16 June 2021
Our Strategic Vision…
Stage 1
365Kt per annum
In production, optimising
process
1 year plan
Delivered
3 year plan
Cashflow
Low capital cost, rapid
start up to establish E25 as
a producer while
minimising dilution.
Stage 2
Stage 3
1 Mt per annum
High Purity Mn
Engineering optimisation
FS study scheduled
in progress, startup 2022
for completion 2022
Expansion
The Prize
Improved resource
Position E25 as a globally
utilisation, reduction in
dominant producer of high
unit operating costs,
purity, sustainable
increased operating cash.
manganese products.
Stage 4
MnSO4 Expansion
Long term - multiple HPMSM modules globally
Zero Carbon Manganese™
Best in class, zero carbon, ethically produced, scalable high purity manganese for global markets.
Not all manganese is created equal
E25 Manganese
Serving the Established…
Manganese (Mn) is the fourth most used metal on earth in terms of tonnage.
Used in steel, specialty alloys and aluminium products.
Traditionally the market has been dominated by the steel and alkaline battery industries.
There is no substitute for manganese in steel.
E25 manganese concentrate and EMM feed this market.
And the Emerging…
The electrification of the global vehicle fleet requires vast amounts of cathode materials.
Nickel and cobalt supplies cannot meet projected demand for new energy vehicle (NEV) growth.
Batteries are trending toward higher manganese content for safer, more cost-effective solutions.
E25 high purity manganese will feed these markets.
Great infrastructure endowment, fully permitted
Extensive Exploration Tenure
E52/2350
M52/1074
Granted Mining Lease
ersonal
Simple Logistics
100% E25
owned, long term tenure.
Measured & Indicated
Resources are the basis for the 42-year Base Case
