    E25   AU0000012098

ELEMENT 25 LIMITED

(E25)
Element 25 : Investor Presentation - January 2022

01/17/2022 | 04:35pm EST
ersonal use only

Element 25 Limited

Investor Update

Building a world-class Zero Carbon Manganese business

January 2022 - Battery Grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study

Introduction

use only

Disclaimer

This presentation contains only a brief overview of Element 25 Limited and its associated entities ("Element 25") and their respective activities and operations. The contents of this presentation, including matters relating to the geology of Element 25's projects, may rely on various assumptions and subjective interpretations which it is not possible to detail in this presentation and which have not been subject to any independent verification.

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and factors outside of Element 25's control, may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of Element 25 to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation.

Overview

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western

Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and battery grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) products for traditional and new energy markets.

Financial Information

ASX Ticker

E25

Shares on Issue

153M

Share Price

$1.415

Debt

Nil

ersonal

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Element 25 does not warrant the accuracy, currency or completeness of the information in this presentation, nor the future performance of Element 25, and will not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from the use of the information.

The information contained in this presentation is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis of any particular issue. Current and potential investors and shareholders should seek independent advice before making any investment decision in regard to Element 25 or its activities.

  • Australia's largest onshore manganese deposit.
  • >260 Mt of manganese ore in JORC resources1.
  • Reserve containing 5.22 Mt of manganese2.
  • 100% owned by Element 25 Limited.
  • Located in WA, ranked #1 for mining investment3.
  • Ethical, proven, sustainably regulated jurisdiction.
  • Simple low-cost mining and processing.
  • No blasting or dewatering required.
  • Long mine life - 42 years using only 20% of the global resource, potential to improve.
  • Outstanding economics2
  • Excellent infrastructure: highway and gas pipeline

1Reference: Company ASX release 17 April 2019. 2Reference: Company ASX Release 3 December 2020. 3Reference: Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2019, 3Reference: Company ASX Release 26 May 2021, 4Reference: Company ASX Release 16 June 2021

- 2 -

Our Strategic Vision…

only

Stage 1

365Kt per annum

use

In production, optimising

process

1 year plan

Delivered

ersonal

3 year plan

Cashflow

Low capital cost, rapid

start up to establish E25 as

a producer while

minimising dilution.

Stage 2

Stage 3

1 Mt per annum

High Purity Mn

Engineering optimisation

FS study scheduled

in progress, startup 2022

for completion 2022

Expansion

The Prize

Improved resource

Position E25 as a globally

utilisation, reduction in

dominant producer of high

unit operating costs,

purity, sustainable

increased operating cash.

manganese products.

- 3 -

Stage 4

MnSO4 Expansion

Long term - multiple HPMSM modules globally

Zero Carbon Manganese™

Best in class, zero carbon, ethically produced, scalable high purity manganese for global markets.

ersonal use only

Not all manganese is created equal

E25 Manganese

Serving the Established…

  • Manganese (Mn) is the fourth most used metal on earth in terms of tonnage.
  • Used in steel, specialty alloys and aluminium products.
  • Traditionally the market has been dominated by the steel and alkaline battery industries.
  • There is no substitute for manganese in steel.
  • E25 manganese concentrate and EMM feed this market.

-

And the Emerging…

  • The electrification of the global vehicle fleet requires vast amounts of cathode materials.
  • Nickel and cobalt supplies cannot meet projected demand for new energy vehicle (NEV) growth.
  • Batteries are trending toward higher manganese content for safer, more cost-effective solutions.
  • E25 high purity manganese will feed these markets.

Great infrastructure endowment, fully permitted

Extensive Exploration Tenure

only

E52/2350

M52/1074

Granted Mining Lease

use

ersonal

Simple Logistics

- 5 -

100% E25

owned, long term tenure.

Measured & Indicated

Resources are the basis for the 42-year Base Case

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element 25 Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:34:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
