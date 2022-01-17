Element 25 : Scoping Study - HPMSM Conversion Plant Economics

The Study investigates three stages of development modelled on a southeast Asian site. The second and third stages are

Please note: This announcement must be read in the context of the Cautionary Statement on Page 3,

The plant will be designed with a focus on ESG principles including carbon minimisation, social engagement good corporate stewardship. Energy will be sourced from renewable where available in-line with the Company's' net-zero carbon strategy.

The Company envisages a traditional debt-equity funding solution to be completed in 2023 post offtake finalisation. Equity will be sourced via cash reserves, future revenues from operation and/or the issue of new shares to raise further equity.

E25 has sufficient funding, supported by forecast revenues from its existing production operations to progress through to a HPMSM Feasibility Study and subject to the outcomes of the studies, finance and develop the project as soon as possible.

Production cost reduction opportunities, including use of hybrid energy systems and use of alternative export ports, will be further investigated during more detailed studies.

The HPMSM Project is underpinned by the Company's 100% owned Project having a large upside potential due to the large resource base defined to date, which will support potential future expansions to larger scale operations.

The results of the Study confirm the Company's view that a HPMSM Project represents a long life, low operating cost opportunity to expand into the down-stream processing of ore from the Project to produce HPMSM, requiring modest capital in a stable jurisdiction with simple logistics and in a growing market.

The Study is based on manganese ore supplied from the Company's existing Butcherbird Manganese Project, (Project) which is based on a JORC (2012) Proved and Probable Reserve at Butcherbird of 55Mt @ 10.8% Manganese2. Refer the Table of Materials Assumptions.

Life of project operating costs are projected to be approximately US $552/t HPMSM (A $736) or approximately 28% of assumed revenue per tonne HPMSM. Planned process optimisation test work will be conducted during the FS aimed at confirming metallurgical assumptions, improving metal recoveries and reducing energy usage.

Test work indicates an overall manganese recoveries of at least 85% which is the base-case assumption for the Study.

Cautionary Statements

onlyThe Scoping Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to evaluate the opportunity to expand the E25 manganese business vertically into the HPMSM market. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the HPMSM Project. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before E25 will be in a position to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

The production target referred to in this announcement is based on the purchase of manganese ores sourced from the Company's Butcherbird Manganese Project. The Project has a 40-year project life and is capable of supplying sufficient

usemanganese ore for the HPMSM project over a 20 year2 HPMSM project life.

The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined below. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While E25 considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding of in the order of A$200 million will

likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that E25 will be able to raise that amount of funding personalwhen needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise

ffect the value of E25's existing shares. It is also possible that E25 could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce E25's proportionate ownership of the project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this report are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning estimates of tonnages, expected costs, statements relating to the continued advancement of Element 25 Limited's projects and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this report, and on other published information of Element 25 Limited, the words such as 'aim', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'potential', 'should' and similar expressions are forward looking statements.

Although Element 25 Limited believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Forsuch statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent

with these forward-looking statements. Various factors could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements including the potential that Element 25 Limited's Project may experience technical, geological, metallurgical, mechanical problems, changes in manganese price and other risks not anticipated by Element 25 Limited.

Element 25 Limited reports this summary of the study in a fair and balanced way and believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including with respect to any mining of material, modifying factors, production targets and operating cost estimates. This announcement has been compiled by Element 25 Limited from the information provided by the various contributors to the announcement.