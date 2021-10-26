Log in
Download Presentation - October 2021

10/26/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPLORING NEW COPPER

ASSETS IN PERU

Element 29 Resources Inc. e29copper.com

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

October 2021

TSX-V: ECU

OTCQB: EMTRF

Disclaimer

www.sedar.com

2

E L E M E N T 2 9

Introducing

2 key projects in Peru

ELEMENT 29

Experienced leadership team

Tight share structure

Catalyst-driven 2021 work plan

3

E L E M E N T 2 9

Experienced, Balanced Leadership

EXPERIENCE

ACHIEVEMENTS

ROLES

Richard Osmond PGeo

25+ years

Exploration, including discoveries at Voisey's Bay

President, GlobeTrotters Resource Group.

Chairman & Interim CEO

and Raglan.

Former INCO (VBNC), Falconbridge, Anglo American.

Directors

Michael Doggett PhD

35+ years

Mineral economist, distinguished lecturer,

Founder of El Olivar Imperial (Peruvian mineral processing company), Adjunct

Director

published author.

Professor at Queen's, consultant, and director of several pubic companies.

Director

Patrick Elliott MSc, MBA

10+ years

Exploration in South America & USA.

President & CEO of Lexore Capital Corp., President & CEO of Forte Minerals.

Peter Espig MBA

15+ years

International accounting and financial

CEO of Nicola Mining Inc.

Director

management experience.

Founder of TriAsia Capital, former Goldman Sachs.

Management

Duane Lo CPA (CA)

20+ years

International accounting and financial

CFO and Director of various public companies.

CFO

management experience.

Former CFO of Mason Resources & Luna Gold and Comptroller for First Quantum.

Paul Johnston PGeo, PhD

30+ years

Exploration and development of porphyry copper

Chief Geoscientist of GlobeTrotters.

Vice President, Exploration

deposits in South America.

Former Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America at Teck Resources.

Ricardo Labó MSc, LLM, MBA

Mineral economist with experience in the private

Several senior roles in the Ministry of Energy and Mines, senior positions at Rio

20+ years

Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, and Partner at LQG Energy and

Country Manager, Peru

sector and in the Peruvian government

Mining Consulting and GM of LQG Ambiental.

4

E L E M E N T 2 9

Aligned with Shareholders

SHARE

66.7M

Share Ownership

Resource Capital

Funds

5%

17%

GlobeTrotters

STRUCTURE 3.6M

9.7M

TSX -V: ECU

80.0M

OTCQB: EMTRF

$4.5M

6%

Mgmt &

Other*

Board

72%

* Retail + Institutional Investors

5

E L E M E N T 2 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 19:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,08 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net cash 2020 6,18 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,4 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Element 29 Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Booth President, CEO & Executive Director
Duane Lo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Osmond Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Espig Independent Director
Patrick Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.51.11%38
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.81%20 113
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.28.32%17 125
VEDANTA LIMITED101.64%16 070
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED20.20%10 637
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-12.30%8 076