Download Presentation - October 2021

EXPERIENCE
ACHIEVEMENTS
ROLES
Richard Osmond PGeo
25+ years
Exploration, including discoveries at Voisey's Bay
President, GlobeTrotters Resource Group.
Chairman & Interim CEO
and Raglan.
Former INCO (VBNC), Falconbridge, Anglo American.
Directors
Michael Doggett PhD
35+ years
Mineral economist, distinguished lecturer,
Founder of El Olivar Imperial (Peruvian mineral processing company), Adjunct
Director
published author.
Professor at Queen's, consultant, and director of several pubic companies.
Director
Patrick Elliott MSc, MBA
10+ years
Exploration in South America & USA.
President & CEO of Lexore Capital Corp., President & CEO of Forte Minerals.
15+ years
International accounting and financial
CEO of Nicola Mining Inc.
Director
Management
Duane Lo CPA (CA)
20+ years
International accounting and financial
CFO and Director of various public companies.
CFO
management experience.
Former CFO of Mason Resources & Luna Gold and Comptroller for First Quantum.
Paul Johnston PGeo, PhD
30+ years
Exploration and development of porphyry copper
Chief Geoscientist of GlobeTrotters.
Vice President, Exploration
deposits in South America.
Former Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America at Teck Resources.
Ricardo Labó MSc, LLM, MBA
Mineral economist with experience in the private
Several senior roles in the Ministry of Energy and Mines, senior positions at Rio
Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, and Partner at LQG Energy and
Country Manager, Peru
sector and in the Peruvian government
Mining Consulting and GM of LQG Ambiental.
