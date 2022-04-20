Log in
    ECU   CA28619M1059

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.

(ECU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/20 03:19:24 pm EDT
0.5500 CAD   -1.79%
05:55pELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Certification of Interim Filings Q4 2021
PU
05:45pELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : E29 mda q4 2021
PU
04/19Element 29 Resources Inc. Announces Results from Its Two Initial Drill Holes of the 4,000 Metre, Eleven-Hole Drill Program at the Flor De Cobre Copper Project Located in Southern Perú
CI
Element 29 Resources : Certification of Interim Filings Q4 2021

04/20/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Form 52-109FV1 Certification of Annual Filings Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Steve Stakiw, the Chief Executive Officer of Element 29 Resources Corp., certify the following:

  • 1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Element 29 Resources Corp. (the "issuer")

  • for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.

  • 3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: April 20, 2022

Signature:

/s/ Steve Stakiw Steve Stakiw

Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

i) controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

ii) a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,08 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2020 6,18 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,7 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Stakiw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Lo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Osmond Director
Peter Edward Espig Independent Director
Patrick Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.-3.45%35
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.41.66%22 906
ANTOFAGASTA PLC26.04%21 625
VEDANTA LIMITED25.31%20 725
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.14.26%14 891
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED14.42%9 031