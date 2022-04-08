Element 29 Resources : Download Presentation - April 2022

Exploring new copper assets in Peru
INVESTOR PRESENTATION APRIL 2022
Copper Demand
• Copper is the metal needed to bring energy to market.
• Copper is the most conductive non-ferrous metals and is 30% more conductive than gold.
• Copper demand for green energy will double in 10 years from 2.1 Mtpa to 4.2 Mtpa.
• EV copper consumption is 4 to 15 times more than regular combustion engines.
Teck Sponsored Article "Visualizing Copper Demand for Renewables", November 3rd, 2021
Copper Supply
• Copper inventories are at near record lows.
• Resources are declining while demand is increasing due to a global green energy focus.
• By 2023, primary copper demand projected to exceed expected inventories.
Source: Wood Mackenzie - Global Copper Long Term Outlook Q1-2020 (March, 2020)
PERU Copper Endowment
-
• Second largest copper producer globally (2.5 Mtpa).
-
• Peru has a total copper inventory of 170.4 Mt as reported by INGEMMET1.
-
• Deposits are well distributed throughout the Andean magmatic arcs of Peru.
ELEMENT
29
1 Acosta Ale, J., Huanacuni, D., Manrique, M., 2016. Base de datos de recursos y reservas de operaciones y proyectos mineros del Peru, Instituto Geológico Minero y Metalúrgico (INGEMMET), Lima, 8p.
