Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Element 29 Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECU   CA28619M1059

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.

(ECU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/08 03:59:57 pm EDT
0.5800 CAD    0.00%
03/31Element 29 Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Steve Stakiw as Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 11, 2022
CI
03/31ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Announces the Appointment of Steve Stakiw as CEO
PU
03/31Element 29 Resources Inc. Appoints Steve Stakiw as President and A Director, the Appointment Is Effective April 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Element 29 Resources : Download Presentation - April 2022

04/08/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exploring new copper assets in Peru

INVESTOR PRESENTATION APRIL 2022

Element 29 Resources Inc.

e29copper.com

TSX-V: ECU OTCQB: EMTRF

Disclaimer

www.sedar.com

Copper Demand

  • Copper is the metal needed to bring energy to market.

  • Copper is the most conductive non-ferrous metals and is 30% more conductive than gold.

  • Copper demand for green energy will double in 10 years from 2.1 Mtpa to 4.2 Mtpa.

  • EV copper consumption is 4 to 15 times more than regular combustion engines.

Teck Sponsored Article "Visualizing Copper Demand for Renewables", November 3rd, 2021

Copper Supply

  • Copper inventories are at near record lows.

  • Resources are declining while demand is increasing due to a global green energy focus.

  • By 2023, primary copper demand projected to exceed expected inventories.

is

Source: Wood Mackenzie - Global Copper Long Term Outlook Q1-2020 (March, 2020)

PERU Copper Endowment

  • Second largest copper producer globally (2.5 Mtpa).

  • Peru has a total copper inventory of 170.4 Mt as reported by INGEMMET1.

  • Deposits are well distributed throughout the Andean magmatic arcs of Peru.

ELEMENT

29

1 Acosta Ale, J., Huanacuni, D., Manrique, M., 2016. Base de datos de recursos y reservas de operaciones y proyectos mineros del Peru, Instituto Geológico Minero y Metalúrgico (INGEMMET), Lima, 8p.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.
03/31Element 29 Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Steve Stakiw as Chief Executive Offi..
CI
03/31ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Announces the Appointment of Steve Stakiw as CEO
PU
03/31Element 29 Resources Inc. Appoints Steve Stakiw as President and A Director, the Appoin..
CI
03/03ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Announces Grant Of Incentive Stock Options
PU
02/04Element 29 Commences Drilling At Its Flor De Cobre Copper Project, Peru
AQ
02/03Element 29 Initiates Drilling at Flor De Cobre Copper Project in Peru
MT
02/03Element 29 Resources Inc. Commences Drilling At Its Flor De Cobre Copper Project, Perú
CI
02/03ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Commences Drilling At Its Flor De Cobre Copper Project, Perú
PU
01/24ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Receives DTC Eligibility
PU
01/24ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.(TSXV : ECU) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,08 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net cash 2020 6,18 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,3 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Element 29 Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Booth President, CEO & Executive Director
Duane Lo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Osmond Director
Peter Edward Espig Independent Director
Patrick Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.0.00%37
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.36.80%22 618
ANTOFAGASTA PLC25.40%21 609
VEDANTA LIMITED24.71%20 761
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.22.21%15 928
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED5.93%8 622