    ECU   CA28619M1059

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.

(ECU)
Element 29 Resources : Download Presentation - December 2021

11/30/2021 | 01:51pm EST
EXPLORING NEW COPPER

ASSETS IN PERU

Element 29 Resources Inc. e29copper.com

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

December 2021

TSX-V: ECU

OTCQB: EMTRF

Disclaimer

www.sedar.com

2

E L E M E N T 2 9

Why Copper?

Element 29

3

E L E M E N T 2 9

Teck Sponsored Article "Visualizing Copper Demand for Renewables", November 3rd, 2021

Why Peru?

Element 29

4

E L E M E N T 2 9

Introducing

2 key projects in Peru

ELEMENT 29

Experienced leadership team

Tight share structure

Catalyst-driven2021-2022 work plan

5

E L E M E N T 2 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 18:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,08 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net cash 2020 6,18 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 31,2 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Booth President, CEO & Executive Director
Duane Lo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Osmond Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Espig Independent Director
Patrick Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.31.11%31
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-3.09%18 335
VEDANTA LIMITED114.87%17 106
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.22.10%15 117
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.33.89%9 805
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED3.12%9 737