    ECU   CA28619M1059

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.

(ECU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:10 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   -1.67%
02:44pELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Download Presentation - July 2022
PU
06/09ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Download Presentation - June 2022
PU
06/0680,500 Common Shares of Element 29 Resources Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUN-2022.
CI
Element 29 Resources : Download Presentation - July 2022
07/05/2022 | 02:44pm EDT

07/05/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
ADVANCING NEW COPPER

ASSETS IN PERU

Element 29 Resources Inc.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

e29copper.com

JULY 2022

TSX-V: ECU

OTCQB: EMTRF

DISCLAIMER

www.sedar.com

2

E L E M E N T 2 9

INTRODUCTION

ELEMENT 29

Element 29 Resources Inc. (E29) is focused on growing resources at two high-quality porphyry copper projects in Peru - Flor de Cobre and Elida.

Two key copper projects in Peru

  • Both projects have well-mineralized intercepts from recent drilling.
  • Located at low elevations and near infrastructure.

Experienced leadership team

  • Highly experienced copper focused management with experience operating in Peru.

Tight share structure

  • Supportive, strong and diverse shareholder base (insiders, institutional, retail, and private equity).

Catalyst-driven 2022 work plan

  • Initial resource estimate and engineering studies at Elida.
  • Historical resource validation drilling at Flor de Cobre.

3

E L E M E N T 2 9

ELEMENT 29

GROWING COPPER DEMAND

  • Copper is the metal needed to bring energy to market.
  • Copper demand by green energy is forecast to double in 10 years from 2.1 Mtpa to 4.2 Mtpa.
  • EV copper consumption is 4 to 15 times more than regular combustion engines.

Source: BloombergNEF

4

E L E M E N T 2 9

ELEMENT 29

COPPER SUPPLY

  • Copper inventories are at near record lows.
  • Resources are declining while demand is increasing due to a global green energy focus.
  • By 2023, primary copper demand is projected to exceed expected inventories.

5

E L E M E N T 2 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,91 M -2,22 M -2,22 M
Net cash 2021 7,80 M 5,97 M 5,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Element 29 Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Stakiw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Lo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Osmond Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Espig Independent Director
Patrick Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.-48.28%18
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-17.30%13 220
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-19.33%13 110
VEDANTA LIMITED-36.52%10 167
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-28.82%9 276
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.90%7 366