    ECU   CA28619M1059

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.

(ECU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:58 2023-06-08 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD    0.00%
08:51aElement 29 Resources : Presentation - June 2023
PU
06/0680,500 Common Shares of Element 29 Resources Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUN-2023.
CI
06/06285,000 Options of Element 29 Resources Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUN-2023.
CI
Element 29 Resources : Presentation - June 2023

06/09/2023 | 08:51am EDT
ADVANCING COPPER ASSETS IN PERU

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

TSX-V:ECU OTCQB: EMTRF BVL: ECU

June 2023

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events, future performance and statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "objective", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential", "trend", "indicate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the merits of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's plans, goals and objectives, the Company's work programs and potential studies, milestones of the Company, the delivery of a resource estimate, the timing and amount of future exploration and expenditures and the possible results of such exploration. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing its plans with respect to its mineral properties and its business; risks relating to the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to raise any necessary additional capital and obtain all necessary licenses and permits; future prices of, and demand for, copper and other metals; the Company's ability to procure equipment and personnel, operating conditions, accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the other risks described in the Prospectus. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this document related to the mineral resource estimate of the Elida Copper Project was approved by, or based upon disclosure prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Mineral Resources, Ginto Consulting Inc., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), who is independent of Element 29 Resources Inc. Refer to the corresponding technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Peru" with an effective date of September 20, 2022 and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1. The remaining scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Paul Johnston (P.Geo, Ph.D.), Vice-President of Exploration of Element 29 Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The mineral resource estimates described in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "Mineral Resource", "Inferred Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Measured Mineral Resource" are defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have meaning ascribed to those terms by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), as in the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council, as amended. These definitions differ from the definitions in requirements under United States securities laws adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Mineral Resources determined in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM standards will qualify as, or be identical to, mineral resources estimated under SEC standards applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

2

Our Company

COPPER FOCUSED

EXPERIENCED TEAM

RESOURCE GROWTH

PROVEN MINING

CATALYSTS

Advancing large porphyry

Peru operating

Building on established

JURISDICTION

Discovery and resource

copper deposits

experience

resources

2nd largest copper

expansion potential

producer globally

Who We are

Element 29 Resources Inc. (E29) is advancing both its Elida copper deposit and Flor de Cobre project in Peru with a focus on growing its copper resources and expanding mineralization on multiple, untested targets. Both projects have returned well- mineralized copper intercepts from recent drilling and are strategically located at lower elevations and near major infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and skilled workforces.

3

Capital Structure

Capital Structure - June 1, 2023

Shares Issued

87.2 million

Fully Diluted

112.7 million

Options

6.6 million

(Weighted average exercise price C$0.49)

Total Warrants

18.9 million

  1. million warrants (Dec. 2023, $0.70)
  1. million warrants (Dec. 2023, $0.50)
  1. million warrants (Dec. 2024, $0.85)
  1. million warrants (Jan. 2025, $0.30)

8%

8%

7%

12%

65%

Acasta Partners

Resource Capital Funds

Management & Board

GlobeTrotters Resource Group

Retail

4

PROJECT PORTFOLIO

Potential for Growth, Opportunity to Discover

Strong copper-mineralized systems with large hydrothermal footprints, which are at low elevations, close to the Pacific coast, and near infrastructure.

Elida

  • Porphyry Cu-Mo deposit cluster.
  • Initial Mineral Resource Estimate issued in 2022.

Flor de Cobre

  • Large porphyry Cu-Mo system.
  • Enrichment and primary sulphide potential.

Pahuay

  • Porphyry Cu-Mo project.
  • Target definition in 2023.

Munaorjo

  • Porphyry Cu-Au project.
  • High grade Cu mineralization exposed on the edge of cover.

5

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,24 M -3,93 M -3,93 M
Net cash 2022 1,06 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Stakiw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Lo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Osmond Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Espig Independent Director
Patrick Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.12.50%12
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-5.44%18 081
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.8.06%15 710
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-2.65%10 155
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED8.68%7 753
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-10.22%5 476
