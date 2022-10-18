Advanced search
    ECU   CA28619M1059

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC.

(ECU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:11 2022-10-17 am EDT
0.2400 CAD   -4.00%
11:13aElement 29 Resources : Presentation - October 2022
PU
10/14Element 29 Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at the Elida Copper Deposit in Peru
AQ
10/13Element 29 Resources Inc. Commences Phase 2 Drill Program At the Elida Copper Deposit in Peru
CI
Element 29 Resources : Presentation - October 2022

10/18/2022 | 11:13am EDT
ADVANCING NEW COPPER

DEPOSITS IN PERU

Element 29 Resources Inc.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

e29copper.com

OCTOBER 2022

TSX-V: ECU

OTCQB: EMTRF

FORWARD LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events, future performance and statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "objective", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential", "trend", "indicate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the merits of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's plans, goals and objectives, the Company's work programs and potential studies, milestones of the Company, the delivery of a resource estimate, the timing and amount of future exploration and expenditures and the possible results of such exploration. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing its plans with respect to its mineral properties and its business; risks relating to the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to raise any necessary additional capital and obtain all necessary licenses and permits; future prices of, and demand for, copper and other metals; the Company's ability to procure equipment and personnel, operating conditions, accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the other risks described in the Prospectus. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this document related to the mineral resource estimate of the Elida Copper Project was approved by, or based upon disclosure prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Mineral Resources, Ginto Consulting Inc., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), who is independent of Element 29 Resources Inc. Refer to the corresponding technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Peru" with an effective date of September 20, 2022 and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1. The remaining scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Paul Johnston (P.Geo, Ph.D.), Vice-President of Exploration of Element 29 Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The mineral resource estimates described in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "Mineral Resource", "Inferred Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Measured Mineral Resource" are defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have meaning ascribed to those terms by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), as in the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council, as amended. These definitions differ from the definitions in requirements under United States securities laws adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Mineral Resources determined in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM standards will qualify as, or be identical to, mineral resources estimated under SEC standards applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

2

E L E M E N T 2 9

INTRODUCTION

ELEMENT 29

Element 29 Resources Inc. (E29) is focused on growing resources at its two high-quality porphyry copper projects in Peru - Elida and Flor de Cobre.

3

E L E M E N T 2 9

Two key copper projects in Peru

  • Strong copper-mineralized systems proven at both projects.
  • Located at low elevations and near infrastructure.

Experienced leadership team

  • Copper-focusedmanagement with experience operating in Peru.

Tight share structure

  • Supportive, strong and diverse shareholder base (insiders, institutional, retail, and private equity).

Catalyst-driven 2022 programs

  • Initial mineral resource estimate at Elida Deposit and Phase 2 drill program.
  • Initial mineral resource estimate at Flor de Cobre.

ELEMENT 29

GROWING COPPER DEMAND

  • Copper is the metal needed to bring energy to market.
  • Copper demand by green energy is forecast to double over the decade from 2.1 Mtpa to 4.2 Mtpa.
  • EV copper consumption is 4 to 15 times more than regular combustion engine vehicles.

Source: BloombergNEF

4

E L E M E N T 2 9

ELEMENT 29

COPPER SUPPLY

  • Copper inventories are at near record lows.
  • Resources are declining while demand is increasing due to a global green energy focus.
  • By 2023, primary copper demand is projected to exceed forecast inventories.

5

E L E M E N T 2 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element 29 Resources Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
