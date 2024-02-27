Amounts in $CAD unless otherwise noted

Record net revenue of $1.3 billion driving record operating margins, adjusted earnings, and adjusted free cash flow per share





Strong performance driven by a 35.8% increase in new originations, continued commercial success in converting self-managed fleets, increasing share of wallet with existing clients, and earning share from competitors





Delivered adjusted operating margin expansion of 110 bps in 2023 while strategically reinvesting in the business and people to support future growth





Strategic initiatives, Ireland Leasing Function and Asian Strategic Procurement, on track for mid-2024 “go live”





Adoption of U.S. dollar reporting as the presentation currency beginning in Q1 2024





Returned $344.8 million of cash to shareholders through increased common dividends, share buybacks and preferred share redemption



TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced strong financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and record results for full-year 2023.

Q4 20231 Variances to Q4 2022 20231 Variances to 20221 $ millions, except percentages and per share amount $ $ % $ $ % Selected financial results - as reported: Net revenue 333.4 41.0 14.0 % 1,294.2 162.1 14.3 % Pre-tax income 140.7 8.5 6.4 % 605.7 56.1 10.2 % Pre-tax income margin 42.2 % (300) bps 46.8 % (170) bps Earnings per share (EPS) [basic] 0.27 0.03 12.5 % 1.13 0.17 17.7 % Adjusted results (excludes one-time items in both 2023 and 2022)1,2: Adjusted net revenue2 333.4 41.0 14.0 % 1,294.2 187.1 16.9 % Adjusted operating income (AOI)2 183.4 33.1 22.0 % 715.8 116.3 19.4 % Adjusted operating margin2 55.0 % 360 bps 55.3 % 110 bps Adjusted EPS2 [basic] 0.33 0.06 22.2 % 1.32 0.27 25.7 % Other highlights: Adjusted free cash flow per share2 (FCF/sh) 0.40 0.10 33.3 % 1.67 0.36 27.5 % Originations (excluding Armada) 2,026 238 13.3 % 8,551 2,253 35.8 %

Q4 2023 and 2023 include $14.6 million and $18.5 million, respectively, in one-time strategic project costs. 2022 includes $25.0 million in non-recurring revenue as previously disclosed. Adjusted results are non-GAAP or supplemental financial measures, which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, please see the "IFRS to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section in this earnings release. The Company uses “Adjusted Results” because it believes that they provide useful information to investors regarding its performance and results of operations.

Commenting on Element’s financial performance, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer said, “Element has achieved strong success, culminating in a year of unprecedented revenue, profit and adjusted free cash flow. Our dedication to our shareholders has driven strong financial outcomes, enabling investments in our business for 2024. This sets the stage for Element to better assist our clients to thrive in the ever-evolving mobility, vehicle connectivity and fleet electrification landscape. Our greatest opportunities lie ahead as we embark on digital and automation initiatives that will elevate client satisfaction, streamline operations and foster stronger client relationships."

Profitable revenue growth

Element grew net revenue 14.3% over 2022 (“year-over-year”) to $1.3 billion. On an adjusted basis, net revenue grew 16.9% year-over-year and AOI grew 19.4% year-over-year to $715.8 million.

2023 EPS were $1.13, up 17 cents year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, EPS were $1.32 in 2023, up 27 cents over 2022.

A capital-lighter business model

2023 services revenue grew 16.7% year-over-year to $678.2 million. On an adjusted basis, services revenue grew by 19.0% or $108.2 million.

2023 syndication volume was $3.4 billion, reflecting the strong demand for Element’s assets while 2023 syndication revenue remained relatively unchanged at $61.5 million notwithstanding $5.0 million of non-recurring syndication revenue recorded in 2022. On an adjusted basis, syndication revenue grew 7.3% or $4.2 million as higher volume more than offset yield compression resulting from a rising interest rate environment.

Growing adjusted free cash flow per share and return of capital to shareholders

On an adjusted basis, Element generated $1.67 of adjusted free cash flow ("FCF") per share in 2023 – 36 cents more year-over-year driven primarily by higher originations, strong commercial performance and a year-over-year increase in services revenue.

Element returned $229.8 million of cash to common shareholders through dividends and buybacks of common shares in 2023 – and $344.8 million to shareholders, including the Company's $115 million Series A preferred share redemption in Q4 2023 (described further below). Element’s common share dividend target payout ratio remains unchanged at 25% to 35% of the Company’s last twelve months’ adjusted FCF per share.

Capital Structure and Share Repurchase Authorization

On December 28, 2023, the Company redeemed all of its 4,600,000 outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series A (“Series A Shares”) at a price of $25.00 per Series A share for an aggregate total of approximately $115 million (as previously disclosed).

To further optimize its balance sheet and mature its capital structure, the Company today reaffirmed its intention to use a portion of its adjusted free cash flow to redeem all its outstanding 6.21% Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series C (June 2024) and 5.903% Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series E (September 2024) for approximate aggregate total amounts of $128 million and $133 million, respectively.

The Company also has approximately $169.4 million in 4.25% convertible debentures as of February 27, 2024, that are convertible into an aggregate of approximately 14.6 million common shares in June 2024.

Transition to U.S. dollar reporting

The Company also announced today its intention to transition all its financial reporting currency from the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, effective Q1 2024. Consequently, the Company’s first quarter results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, tentatively scheduled for publication in May 2024, and all subsequent financial information, will be presented in U.S. dollars. The change will be applied retrospectively, leveraging the translation methodology defined in IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates to re-present its financial statements and operating results.

The Company cautions readers that this strategic move to U.S. dollar reporting does not entirely eliminate foreign exchange fluctuations from its financial performance. Instead, it limits the Company’s exposure to the movements of other currencies, such as the Mexican Peso and the Australian and New Zealand dollar against the U.S. dollar. 2023 Net Revenues derived in US dollars represented approximately 62% of total revenues while Mexican Pesos, Australian and New Zealand Dollars and Canadian Dollars represented 15%, 13%, 5% and 5% of Net Revenues, respectively. As a result, starting this quarter, the Company will no longer present and report its financial performance in constant currency.

The following table provides select financial highlights as reported in Canadian dollars alongside select pro-forma2 financial highlights in U.S. dollars for the 12 months ended 2023 and 2022.

Canadian Dollars ($) Pro-Forma3 U.S. Dollars ($) $ millions, except percentages and per share amount 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected financial results: Adjusted net revenue3 1,294.2 1,107.0 959.1 850.7 AOI3 715.8 599.5 530.6 461.1 Adjusted EPS3 [basic] 1.32 1.05 0.98 0.81 Adjusted FCF per share3 1.67 1.31 1.24 0.99 Originations3 (excluding Armada) 8,551 6,299 6,340 4,837

3. Adjusted results and pro-forma financial highlights are non-GAAP financial measures, which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The presentation above is provided for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures.

The Company expects this change to provide several key benefits:

Enhance alignment between performance reporting and funding and business exposures, which are predominately in U.S. dollars,

Improve the comparability of financial statements,

Simplify financial reporting, and

Increase attractiveness to a broader investor audience.

While the Company’s reporting currency is changing, its roots remain firmly planted. The Company will continue to be headquartered in Toronto, Canada, maintain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with its shares quoted in Canadian dollars, and pay dividends in Canadian dollars, if declared by the Board.

To assist shareholders during this transition, the Company has prepared select unaudited pro-forma financial statements and highlights for the full years of 2023 and 2022 in U.S. dollars. These can be accessed in the Supplemental Financial Information package on the Company’s website at www.elementfleet.com.

Full-year 2024 results guidance

The Company reaffirms its previously disclosed 2024 guidance ranges. While the Company intends to commence U.S. dollar reporting in Q1 2024, it re-presents its guidance ranges for 2024 in U.S. dollars. Additionally, the Company has provided guidance on origination volume for full-year 2024.

Full-year 2024 result ranges ($CAD) Full-year 2024 result ranges ($USD) Net revenue $1.365 - 1.390 billion $1.020 - 1.040 billion Adjusted operating margin 55.0% - 55.5% 55.0% - 55.5% Adjusted operating income $750 - 770 million $560 – 575 million Adjusted EPS [basic] $1.41 - 1.46 $1.05 - 1.09 Adjusted free cash flow per share $1.75 - 1.80 $1.31 - 1.34 Originations (excl Armada) $9.5 - 10.0 billion $7.0 - 7.4 billion

Element affirms its ability to deliver the above results for full-year 2024 given positive operational momentum, sustained commercial success, and resilient client demand for the Company’s services.

Element’s full-year 2024 results guidance ranges exclude non-recurring setup costs to be incurred by the Company as it continues to invest in the strategic initiatives announced previously in Q3 2023.

Strategic initiatives update

As previously disclosed, Element plans to optimize its business further by centralizing accountability for its U.S. and Canadian leasing operations in Ireland, establishing a strategic sourcing presence in Asia, and prioritizing digitization and automation initiatives to enable future growth and operational efficiencies. The Company's leasing and strategic sourcing initiatives remain on track to be operational by mid-2024.

Non-recurring setup costs

The above initiatives require approximately $30 million (total) in non-recurring setup costs, of which $14.6 million were incurred in Q4 2023 and $3.9 million in Q3 2023 ($18.5 million in aggregate in 2023). The vast majority of the remaining non-recurring setup costs are expected to be incurred evenly over the next two quarters.

Element continues to expect these strategic initiatives to:

Contribute profitable net revenue growth and operational efficiencies beginning in 2025;

Fully recoup the $30 million (total) of related non-recurring setup costs within approximately 2.5 years; and

Generate between $40 - $60 million of run-rate net revenue, and between $30 - $50 million of run-rate adjusted operating income (“AOI”), by full-year 2028.



The Company’s key elements of progress include the following:

Centralizing accountability for U.S. and Canadian leasing

Chris Gittens (who has previously led our Canadian business, our Strategic Relationships business focused on 'mega' fleets, and - most recently - was our Chief Information Officer), and several other existing Element executives will be moving to the Company's new office in Dublin to oversee the operation. The Company is also focused on adding several key local executives. They will bring fresh ideas and specialized leasing expertise, further strengthening our leadership team in Ireland. The Company has partnered with three Dublin-based recruiting firms and the Irish Foreign Direct Investment Agency with the goal of filling all key leadership positions by mid-2024.

Establishing a strategic sourcing and relationship management presence in Asia

The Company is also progressing toward enhancing its global procurement capabilities and forging new strategic sourcing relationships in Asia. Element has successfully registered its company name, a key milestone that formally establishes their presence in the region. Element will be adding a key executive who will bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise about the region.

Prioritizing digitization and automation

The Company's greatest opportunities lie in accelerating digital and automation initiatives, which it believes will provide an enhanced client experience, drive operating efficiencies, expand existing client relationships to include greater penetration of capital-light services revenue, and position it to help clients thrive in the ever-evolving mobility, and vehicle connectivity landscape. Element is in the early stages of a journey to redefine its digital capabilities by executing a robust carefully crafted technology roadmap in order to better support its growth ambitions by allowing it to scale operations more quickly and to provide an enhanced client experience.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Dividends Declared

The Company's Board has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per outstanding common share of Element for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 28, 2024.

Element’s Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on Element’s preferred shares:

Series TSX Ticker Amount Record Date Payment Date Series C EFN.PR.C $0.3881300 March 15, 2024 March 28, 2024 Series E EFN.PR.E $0.3689380 March 15, 2024 March 28, 2024

The Company’s common and preferred share dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On November 13, 2023, the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the Company’s intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “2023 NCIB”). Under the 2023 NCIB, the Company has approval from the TSX to purchase up to 38,852,159 common shares during the period from November 15, 2023, to November 14, 2024. There cannot be any assurance as to how many common shares, if any, will ultimately be purchased pursuant to the 2023 NCIB.

During Q4 2023, we purchased 153,473 common shares for cancellation (under the previous NCIB), for an aggregate amount of approximately $3.0 million at a volume weighted average price of $19.56 per common share. Under the previous NCIB that commenced on November 15, 2022 and ended on November 14, 2023, 3,984,022 common shares were repurchased for cancellation, for an aggregate amount of approximately $73.9 million at a volume weighted average price of $18.56 per common share.

Element applies trade date accounting in determining the date on which the share repurchase is reflected in the consolidated financial statements. Trade date accounting is the date on which the Company commits itself to purchase the shares.

IFRS to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Non-GAAP Measures and Supplemental Information

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB and the accounting policies we adopted in accordance with IFRS. These audited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary to present fairly our financial position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the results of operations, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three-month period-ended and year-ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP and IFRS key annualized operating ratios and per share information of the operations of the Company:

As at and for the three-month

period ended As at and for the

year ended (in $000’s for stated values, except ratios and per share amounts) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Key annualized operating ratios Leverage ratios Financial leverage ratio P/R 2.74 2.64 2.42 2.74 2.42 Tangible leverage ratio P/

(R-K) 5.99 5.76 5.86 5.99 5.86 Average financial leverage ratio Q/V 2.67 2.58 2.34 2.53 2.35 Average tangible leverage ratio Q/(V-L) 5.80 5.49 5.75 5.55 5.80 Other key operating ratios Allowance for credit losses as a % of total finance receivables before allowance F/E 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.13 % Adjusted operating income on average net earning assets B/J 7.19 % 7.71 % 7.26 % 7.57 % 7.37 % Adjusted operating income on average tangible total equity of Element D/(V-L) 29.43 % 30.35 % 30.48 % 30.11 % 31.37 % Per share information Number of shares outstanding W 389,169 389,218 392,495 389,169 392,495 Weighted average number of shares outstanding [basic] X 389,115 389,511 392,811 390,297 396,907 Pro forma diluted average number of shares outstanding Y 404,068 404,509 409,590 405,242 413,335 Cumulative preferred share dividends during the period Z 5,925 5,946 5,946 23,764 28,074 Other effects of dilution on an adjusted operating income basis AA $ 1,611 $ 1,652 $ 1,620 $ 6,557 $ 6,421 Net income per share [basic] (A-Z)/X $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 1.13 $ 0.96 Net income per share [diluted] $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 1.11 $ 0.94 Adjusted EPS [basic] (D1)/X $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 1.32 $ 1.05 Adjusted EPS [diluted] (D1+AA)/Y $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 1.29 $ 1.03

Management also uses a variety of both IFRS and non-GAAP and Supplemental Measures, and non-GAAP ratios to monitor and assess their operating performance. The Company uses these non-GAAP and Supplemental Financial Measures because they believe that they may provide useful information to investors regarding their performance and results of operations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of certain IFRS to non-GAAP measures related to the operations of the Company and other supplemental information.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Reported results Services income, net 176,341 175,889 149,208 678,236 581,018 Net financing revenue 139,092 140,557 125,449 554,427 488,741 Syndication revenue, net 17,926 17,326 17,671 61,493 62,290 Net revenue 333,359 333,772 292,328 1,294,156 1,132,049 Operating expenses 182,282 157,304 150,047 650,144 542,667 Operating income 151,077 176,468 142,281 644,012 589,382 Operating margin 45.3 % 52.9 % 48.7 % 49.8 % 52.1 % Total expenses 192,673 166,426 160,101 688,498 582,496 Income before income taxes 140,686 167,346 132,227 605,658 549,553 Net income A 110,889 128,793 101,216 466,197 409,643 EPS [basic] 0.27 0.32 0.24 1.13 0.96 EPS [diluted] 0.26 0.31 0.24 1.11 0.94 Adjusting items Impact of adjusting items on net revenue: Contribution from one-time, non-recurring revenue — — — — (25,000 ) Total impact of adjusting items on net revenue — — — — (25,000 ) Impact of adjusting items on operating expenses: Strategic initiatives costs – Salaries, wages, and benefits 7,201 — — 7,201 — Strategic initiatives costs – General and administrative expenses 7,355 3,905 — 11,260 — Share-based compensation 16,743 7,335 7,044 49,232 31,303 Amortization of convertible debenture discount 1,052 1,033 982 4,100 3,831 Total impact of adjusting items on operating expenses 32,351 12,273 8,026 71,793 35,134 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 32,351 12,273 8,026 71,793 10,134 Total after-tax impact of adjusting items 23,930 9,327 6,018 54,204 7,550 Total impact of adjusting items on EPS [basic] 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.14 0.02 Total impact of adjusting items on EPS [diluted] 0.06 0.02 0.01 0.13 0.02





For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Adjusted results Services income, net 176,341 175,889 149,208 678,236 570,018 Net financing revenue 139,092 140,557 125,449 554,427 479,741 Syndication revenue, net 17,926 17,326 17,671 61,493 57,290 Adjusted net revenue 333,359 333,772 292,328 1,294,156 1,107,049 Adjusted operating expenses 149,931 145,031 142,021 578,351 507,533 Adjusted operating income 183,428 188,741 150,307 715,805 599,516 Adjusted operating margin 55.0 % 56.5 % 51.4 % 55.3 % 54.2 % Provision for income taxes 29,797 38,553 31,011 139,461 139,910 Adjustments: Pre-tax income 11,007 5,522 4,701 28,472 12,975 Foreign tax rate differential and other 6,942 1,223 1,895 7,439 (8 ) Provision for taxes applicable to adjusted results C 47,746 45,298 37,607 175,372 152,877 Adjusted net income 135,682 143,443 112,700 540,433 446,639 Adjusted EPS [basic] 0.33 0.35 0.27 1.32 1.05 Adjusted EPS [diluted] 0.33 0.34 0.26 1.29 1.03

The following table summarizes key statement of financial position amounts for the periods presented.

Selected statement of financial position amounts For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in $000’s for stated values) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Total Finance receivables, before allowance for credit losses E 9,574,477 9,571,118 8,079,755 9,574,477 8,079,755 Allowance for credit losses F 7,341 9,380 10,369 7,341 10,369 Net investment in finance receivable G 6,578,375 6,602,732 5,587,416 6,578,375 5,587,416 Equipment under operating leases H 3,506,610 3,290,669 2,806,841 3,506,610 2,806,841 Net earning assets I=G+H 10,084,985 9,893,401 8,394,257 10,084,985 8,394,257 Average net earning assets J 10,198,550 9,797,130 8,283,008 9,458,595 8,133,661 Goodwill and intangible assets K 2,115,400 2,144,214 2,159,699 2,115,400 2,159,699 Average goodwill and intangible assets L 2,154,186 2,135,408 2,158,593 2,144,829 2,092,308 Borrowings M 10,625,388 10,373,479 8,807,859 10,625,388 8,807,859 Unsecured convertible debentures N 169,378 167,983 163,933 169,378 163,933 Less: continuing involvement liability O (108,466 ) (94,296 ) (54,173 ) (108,466 ) (54,173 ) Total debt P=M+N-O 10,686,300 10,447,166 8,917,619 10,686,300 8,917,619 Average debt Q 10,691,110 10,376,677 8,511,085 9,962,429 8,251,833 Total shareholders' equity R 3,900,673 3,959,430 3,680,973 3,900,673 3,680,973 Preferred shares S 254,738 365,113 365,113 254,738 365,113 Common shareholders' equity T=R-S 3,645,935 3,594,317 3,315,860 3,645,935 3,315,860 Average common shareholders' equity U 3,670,043 3,660,505 3,272,442 3,583,886 3,089,962 Average total shareholders' equity V 3,998,364 4,025,618 3,637,535 3,939,801 3,516,223

Throughout this press release, management uses the following terms and ratios which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other organizations. Non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, and should not be considered alternatives to, measures of performance according to IFRS.

Adjusted operating expenses

Adjusted operating expenses are equal to salaries, wages and benefits, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization less adjusting items impacting operating expenses. The following table reconciles the Company's reported expenses to adjusted operating expenses.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ $ Reported Expenses 192,673 166,426 160,101 688,498 582,496 Less: Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 9,487 9,369 9,466 37,667 36,477 Loss/(Gain) on investments 904 (247 ) 588 687 3,352 Operating expenses 182,282 157,304 150,047 650,144 542,667 Less: Amortization of convertible debenture discount 1,052 1,033 982 4,100 3,831 Share-based compensation 16,743 7,335 7,044 49,232 31,303 Strategic initiatives costs - Salaries, wages and benefits 7,201 — — 7,201 — Strategic initiatives costs - General and administrative expenses 7,355 3,905 — 11,260 — Total adjustments 32,351 12,273 8,026 71,793 35,134 Adjusted operating expenses 149,931 145,031 142,021 578,351 507,533

Adjusted operating income or Pre-tax adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating income reflects net income or loss for the period adjusted for the amortization of debenture discount, share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, provision for or recovery of income taxes, loss or income on investments, and adjusting items from the table below.

The following tables reconciles income before taxes to adjusted operating income.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 $ $ $ $ $ Income before income taxes 140,686 167,346 132,227 605,658 549,553 Adjustments: Amortization of convertible debenture discount 1,052 1,033 982 4,100 3,831 Share-based compensation 16,743 7,335 7,044 49,232 31,303 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisition 9,487 9,369 9,466 37,667 36,477 Loss/(Gain) on investments 904 (247 ) 588 687 3,352 Adjusting Items: Contribution from one-time, non-recurring revenue — — — — (25,000 ) Strategic initiatives costs - Salaries, wages and benefits 7,201 — — 7,201 — Strategic initiatives costs - General and administrative expenses 7,355 3,905 — 11,260 — Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 14,556 3,905 — 18,461 (25,000 ) Adjusted operating income 183,428 188,741 150,307 715,805 599,516

Adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating margin is the adjusted operating income before taxes for the period divided by the net revenue for the period.

After-tax adjusted operating income

After-tax adjusted operating income reflects the adjusted operating income after the application of the Company’s effective tax rates.

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income reflects reported net income less the after-tax impacts of adjusting items. The following table reconciles reported net income to adjusted net income.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 $ $ $ $ $ Net income 110,889 128,793 101,216 466,197 409,643 Amortization of convertible debenture discount 1,052 1,033 982 4,100 3,831 Share-based compensation 16,743 7,335 7,044 49,232 31,303 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisition 9,487 9,369 9,466 37,667 36,477 Loss/(Gain) on investments 904 (247 ) 588 687 3,352 Contribution from one-time, non-recurring revenue — — — — (25,000 ) Strategic initiatives costs - Salaries, wages and benefits 7,201 — — 7,201 — Strategic initiatives costs - General and administrative expenses 7,355 3,905 — 11,260 — Provision for income taxes 29,797 38,553 31,011 139,461 139,910 Provision for taxes applicable to adjusted results (47,746 ) (45,298 ) (37,607 ) (175,372 ) (152,877 ) Adjusted net income 135,682 143,443 112,700 540,433 446,639

After-tax adjusted operating income attributable to common shareholders

After-tax adjusted operating income attributable to common shareholders is computed as after-tax adjusted operating income less the cumulative preferred share dividends for the period.

