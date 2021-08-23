Element Fleet Management : Hosts Expert Panel on Electrification of Government Fleets at NIGP Virtual

August 23, 2021 - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ('Element'), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that it has joined the educational team at NIGP Forum Virtual being hosted August 23 - August 26, 2021 that will see over 1600 public procurement professionals convene online to strengthen connections, tap into best practices, and share new insights on how to accelerate goals. Avninder Buttar, Element's Vice President of Strategy, and Austin Morton, Element's Program Manager of EV and Sustainability, will host a panel discussion on the electrification of government fleets.

'Electrification presents government fleets with unique challenges both to vehicle selection and total cost of ownership analyses,' said Buttar. 'Procurement officers and fleet managers are confronted with a new set of challenges including selecting the right EV charging equipment, optimizing charging strategies, coordinating with local utilities, changing driver behaviors and facility operations, and understanding funding availability for agencies to convert their fleets.'

In this panel discussion, Element will host industry experts who will share first-hand insights about the benefits of looking at EV transition projects holistically, and the resulting benefits of lower upfront project construction costs, ongoing operational cost reductions and a meaningful reduction in localized greenhouse gas emissions. Morton and Buttar will be joined by Diana Kotler, Executive Director, Anaheim Transportation Network, and David Lazerwitz, Senior Project Manager, EV Infrastructure Anser Advisory.

'At Element, we are committed to helping our clients navigate the complex changes that accompany the transition to EV. We bring deep EV and sustainability expertise through our dedicated team and strategic partnerships with EV leaders around the globe for infrastructure, charging solutions, and regulatory matters,' said Buttar. 'We are looking forward to supporting NIGP and its membership of public procurement professionals meet their sustainability and EV goals.'

Panelists - learn more about the expert panelists and save the date for their talk August 26th at 12:30 pm ET.

Download Resources - download Element's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report to learn more about the company's leadership on Electric Vehicles and Sustainability. Understand the different charging solutions with a copy of our latest reference sheet - How to start planning for your fleet's EV charging solutions.

