Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Element Fleet Management Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFN   CA2861812014

ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.

(EFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Element Fleet Management : Hosts Expert Panel on Electrification of Government Fleets at NIGP Virtual

08/23/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 23, 2021 - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ('Element'), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that it has joined the educational team at NIGP Forum Virtual being hosted August 23 - August 26, 2021 that will see over 1600 public procurement professionals convene online to strengthen connections, tap into best practices, and share new insights on how to accelerate goals. Avninder Buttar, Element's Vice President of Strategy, and Austin Morton, Element's Program Manager of EV and Sustainability, will host a panel discussion on the electrification of government fleets.

'Electrification presents government fleets with unique challenges both to vehicle selection and total cost of ownership analyses,' said Buttar. 'Procurement officers and fleet managers are confronted with a new set of challenges including selecting the right EV charging equipment, optimizing charging strategies, coordinating with local utilities, changing driver behaviors and facility operations, and understanding funding availability for agencies to convert their fleets.' 

In this panel discussion, Element will host industry experts who will share first-hand insights about the benefits of looking at EV transition projects holistically, and the resulting benefits of lower upfront project construction costs, ongoing operational cost reductions and a meaningful reduction in localized greenhouse gas emissions. Morton and Buttar will be joined by Diana Kotler, Executive Director, Anaheim Transportation Network, and David Lazerwitz, Senior Project Manager, EV Infrastructure Anser Advisory.

'At Element, we are committed to helping our clients navigate the complex changes that accompany the transition to EV. We bring deep EV and sustainability expertise through our dedicated team and strategic partnerships with EV leaders around the globe for infrastructure, charging solutions, and regulatory matters,' said Buttar. 'We are looking forward to supporting NIGP and its membership of public procurement professionals meet their sustainability and EV goals.'

Panelists - learn more about the expert panelists and save the date for their talk August 26th at 12:30 pm ET.

Download Resources - download Element's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report to learn more about the company's leadership on Electric Vehicles and Sustainability. Understand the different charging solutions with a copy of our latest reference sheet - How to start planning for your fleet's EV charging solutions.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients - corporates, governments and not-for-profits - across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element's services address every aspect of clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition and maintenance to accident recovery and remarketing. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance.

Contact:

Samantha Ouimet
Vice President, Communications
souimet@elementcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Element's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'potential', 'estimate', 'believe' or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding Element's improvements to run-rate profitability; enhancements to clients' service experience and service levels; enhancement of financial performance; improvements to client retention trends; reduction of operating expenses; increases in efficiency; Element's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; transformation of its core business; creation of value for all stakeholders; expectations regarding syndication; growth prospects and expected revenue growth; level of workforce engagement; improvements to magnitude and quality of earnings; executive hiring and retention; focus and discipline in investing; balance sheet management and plans to reduce leverage ratios; anticipated benefits of the balanced scorecard initiative; Element's proposed share purchases, including the number of common shares to be repurchased, the timing thereof and TSX acceptance of the NCIB and any renewal thereof; and expectations regarding financial performance. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, risks regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element's annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Element Fleet Management Corporation published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
11:34aELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Hosts Expert Panel on Electrification of Government F..
PU
07/28ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Credit Suisse Keeps Outperform, $19 TP on Element Fle..
MT
07/27ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 - Supplementary Information
PU
07/27ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 - Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
07/27ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 - Financial Statements
PU
07/27Element Fleet Management Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
07/27Tranche Update on Element Fleet Management Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announ..
CI
07/27ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Earnings Flash (EFN.TO) ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT Repo..
MT
07/27Element Reports Solid Second Quarter and First Half Results Reflecting Focus ..
GL
07/27Element Fleet Management Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 963 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2021 325 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 5 788 M 4 503 M 4 546 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Element Fleet Management Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,90 CAD
Average target price 17,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay A. Forbes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Ruperto Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
David F. Denison Chairman
Vineet Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
James R. Halliday Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.89%4 503
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED45.63%12 054
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.16.57%7 544
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED7.51%4 594
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%4 417
INTRUM AB (PUBL)23.71%3 673