    EFN   CA2861812014

ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.

(EFN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/27 04:00:00 pm
14.03 CAD   -0.85%
05:53pELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 - Supplementary Information
PU
05:43pELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 - Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
05:43pELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 - Financial Statements
PU
Element Fleet Management : Q2 2021 - Financial Statements

07/27/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Element Fleet Management Corp.

June 30, 2021

Element Fleet Management Corp.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Cash

21,550

8,789

Restricted funds (note 6)

371,240

388,978

Finance receivables (note 3 and 16)

8,167,862

9,561,622

Equipment under operating leases (note 4)

2,153,502

2,157,227

Accounts receivable and other assets

210,894

226,952

Derivative financial instruments (note 16)

31,250

53,629

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

99,591

112,352

Intangible assets, net

807,875

814,378

Deferred tax assets

425,464

444,120

Goodwill

1,194,392

1,223,341

13,483,620

14,991,388

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,138,017

1,062,610

Derivative financial instruments (note 16)

38,891

68,282

Borrowings (note 6)

8,529,975

9,864,336

Convertible debentures (note 7 and 16)

156,631

154,267

Deferred tax liabilities

73,634

57,776

9,937,148

11,207,271

Shareholders' equity (note 8)

3,546,472

3,784,117

13,483,620

14,991,388

See accompanying notes

On behalf of the Board:

DirectorDirector

Element Fleet Management Corp.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$

$

NET REVENUE

Interest income, net (note 10)

93,100

140,708

Rental revenue and other (note 10)

173,430

147,997

Depreciation of equipment under operating leases (note 4)

(109,653)

(99,371)

156,877

189,334

Interest expense

47,525

88,679

Net financing revenue

109,352

100,655

Fleet service revenue (note 10)

122,675

124,418

Direct costs of fixed rate service contracts (note 10)

(9,490)

(9,903)

Servicing income, net

113,185

114,515

Syndication revenue, net (note 10)

12,865

10,333

Net revenue

235,402

225,503

OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries, wages and benefits

72,654

74,859

General and administrative expenses

25,826

28,590

Depreciation and amortization (note 15)

10,410

10,910

Amortization of convertible debenture discount (note 7)

887

2,003

Share-based compensation (note 9)

7,511

4,427

117,288

120,789

DISPOSITION OF 19TH CAPITAL

Gain on settlement of debt (note 5)

-

38,580

Loss on sale of assets (note 5)

-

(52,442)

Net loss on disposition

-

(13,862)

OTHER EXPENSES

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions

8,674

9,660

Restructuring and transformation costs (note 17)

-

18,663

Gain on investments

(637)

(3)

Income before income taxes from operations

110,077

62,532

Provision for income taxes (note 11)

29,205

3,938

Net income for the period

80,872

58,594

Basic earnings per share (note 12)

$

0.17

$

0.11

Diluted earnings per share (note 12)

$

0.17

$

0.11

See accompanying notes

Element Fleet Management Corp.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

Six-month

Six-month

period ended

period ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$

$

NET REVENUE

Interest income, net (note 10)

197,211

281,390

Rental revenue and other (note 10)

346,425

322,452

Depreciation of equipment under operating leases (notes 4)

(221,545)

(214,191)

322,091

389,651

Interest expense

101,719

193,691

Net financing revenue

220,372

195,960

Fleet service revenue (note 10)

248,489

260,739

Direct costs of fixed rate service contracts (note 10)

(20,815)

(20,377)

Servicing income, net

227,674

240,362

Syndication revenue, net (note 10)

35,954

36,420

Net revenue

484,000

472,742

OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries, wages and benefits

146,279

150,329

General and administrative expenses

52,972

60,381

Depreciation and amortization (note 15 )

20,936

21,566

Amortization of convertible debenture discount (note 7)

1,759

4,558

Share-based compensation (note 9)

12,751

9,864

234,697

246,698

DISPOSITION OF 19TH CAPITAL

Gain on settlement of debt (note 5)

-

38,580

Loss on sale of assets (note 5)

-

(52,442)

Net loss on disposition

-

(13,862)

OTHER EXPENSES

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions

17,580

19,883

Restructuring and transformation costs (note 17)

-

33,658

(Gain) loss on investments

(3,438)

54

Income before income taxes from operations

235,161

158,587

Provision for income taxes (note 11)

58,760

20,635

Net income for the period

176,401

137,952

Basic earnings per share (note 12)

$

0.37

$

0.27

Diluted earnings per share (note 12)

$

0.36

$

0.26

See accompanying notes

Element Fleet Management Corp.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$

$

Net income for the period

80,872

58,594

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Cash flow and foreign exchange hedges gain

2,126

829

Net unrealized foreign exchange loss

(7,297)

(100,387)

(5,171)

(99,558)

Provision for income taxes

550

153

Total other comprehensive loss

(5,721)

(99,711)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

75,151

(41,117)

See accompanying notes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element Fleet Management Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
