Element Fleet Management : Q2 2021 - Financial Statements
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Element Fleet Management Corp.
June 30, 2021
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Cash
21,550
8,789
Restricted funds (note 6)
371,240
388,978
Finance receivables (note 3 and 16)
8,167,862
9,561,622
Equipment under operating leases (note 4)
2,153,502
2,157,227
Accounts receivable and other assets
210,894
226,952
Derivative financial instruments (note 16)
31,250
53,629
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
99,591
112,352
Intangible assets, net
807,875
814,378
Deferred tax assets
425,464
444,120
Goodwill
1,194,392
1,223,341
13,483,620
14,991,388
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,138,017
1,062,610
Derivative financial instruments (note 16)
38,891
68,282
Borrowings (note 6)
8,529,975
9,864,336
Convertible debentures (note 7 and 16)
156,631
154,267
Deferred tax liabilities
73,634
57,776
9,937,148
11,207,271
Shareholders' equity (note 8)
3,546,472
3,784,117
13,483,620
14,991,388
See accompanying notes
On behalf of the Board:
Director
Director
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)
Three-month
Three-month
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
NET REVENUE
Interest income, net (note 10)
93,100
140,708
Rental revenue and other (note 10)
173,430
147,997
Depreciation of equipment under operating leases (note 4)
(109,653)
(99,371)
156,877
189,334
Interest expense
47,525
88,679
Net financing revenue
109,352
100,655
Fleet service revenue (note 10)
122,675
124,418
Direct costs of fixed rate service contracts (note 10)
(9,490)
(9,903)
Servicing income, net
113,185
114,515
Syndication revenue, net (note 10)
12,865
10,333
Net revenue
235,402
225,503
OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries, wages and benefits
72,654
74,859
General and administrative expenses
25,826
28,590
Depreciation and amortization (note 15)
10,410
10,910
Amortization of convertible debenture discount (note 7)
887
2,003
Share-based compensation (note 9)
7,511
4,427
117,288
120,789
DISPOSITION OF 19
TH CAPITAL
Gain on settlement of debt (note 5)
-
38,580
Loss on sale of assets (note 5)
-
(52,442)
Net loss on disposition
-
(13,862)
OTHER EXPENSES
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
8,674
9,660
Restructuring and transformation costs (note 17)
-
18,663
Gain on investments
(637)
(3)
Income before income taxes from operations
110,077
62,532
Provision for income taxes (note 11)
29,205
3,938
Net income for the period
80,872
58,594
Basic earnings per share (note 12)
$
0.17
$
0.11
Diluted earnings per share (note 12)
$
0.17
$
0.11
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
NET REVENUE
Interest income, net (note 10)
197,211
281,390
Rental revenue and other (note 10)
346,425
322,452
Depreciation of equipment under operating leases (notes 4)
(221,545)
(214,191)
322,091
389,651
Interest expense
101,719
193,691
Net financing revenue
220,372
195,960
Fleet service revenue (note 10)
248,489
260,739
Direct costs of fixed rate service contracts (note 10)
(20,815)
(20,377)
Servicing income, net
227,674
240,362
Syndication revenue, net (note 10)
35,954
36,420
Net revenue
484,000
472,742
OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries, wages and benefits
146,279
150,329
General and administrative expenses
52,972
60,381
Depreciation and amortization (note 15 )
20,936
21,566
Amortization of convertible debenture discount (note 7)
1,759
4,558
Share-based compensation (note 9)
12,751
9,864
234,697
246,698
DISPOSITION OF 19
TH CAPITAL
Gain on settlement of debt (note 5)
-
38,580
Loss on sale of assets (note 5)
-
(52,442)
Net loss on disposition
-
(13,862)
OTHER EXPENSES
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
17,580
19,883
Restructuring and transformation costs (note 17)
-
33,658
(Gain) loss on investments
(3,438)
54
Income before income taxes from operations
235,161
158,587
Provision for income taxes (note 11)
58,760
20,635
Net income for the period
176,401
137,952
Basic earnings per share (note 12)
$
0.37
$
0.27
Diluted earnings per share (note 12)
$
0.36
$
0.26
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three-month
Three-month
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
Net income for the period
80,872
58,594
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Cash flow and foreign exchange hedges gain
2,126
829
Net unrealized foreign exchange loss
(7,297)
(100,387)
(5,171)
(99,558)
Provision for income taxes
550
153
Total other comprehensive loss
(5,721)
(99,711)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
75,151
(41,117)
See accompanying notes
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.