    EFN   CA2861812014

ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.

(EFN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/27 04:00:00 pm
14.03 CAD   -0.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Element Fleet Management : Q2 2021 - Supplementary Information

07/27/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
Q2 2021 Supplementary Information

as at June 30, 2021

This supplementary information should be read in conjunction with the

Company's Management Discussion & Analysis dated June 30, 2021.

In this document, the Company uses terms such as "before-tax adjusted operating income", "net earning assets", "operating margin" and other terms that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other organizations. Definitions of these terms can be found in Element's Management Discussion & Analysis that accompanies the financial statements for the most recent quarter or year, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Element believes that certain non-IFRS measures can be useful to investors because they provide a means by which investors can evaluate Element's key drivers and operating performance, exclusive of certain adjustments and activities that may be considered unrelated to the underlying performance of the business.

Element Fleet Management Corp.

www.elementfleet.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

The following pages provide information management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the financial condition, results and operations of Element Fleet Management Corp. (the "Company" or "Element") as at and for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion

  • Analysis and interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. All monetary figures are in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted or for per share amounts. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.elementfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

THIS ANALYSIS HAS BEEN PREPARED TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO JULY 27, 2021. CERTAIN STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT CONSTITUTE "FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS". IN SOME CASES THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY WORDS OR PHRASES SUCH AS "MAY", "CAN", "WILL", "EXPECT", "GUIDANCE", "PLAN", "ANTICIPATE", "TARGET",

"INTEND", "POTENTIAL", "ESTIMATE", "BELIEVE" OR THE NEGATIVE OF THESE TERMS, OR OTHER SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHERS, STATEMENTS REGARDING ELEMENT'S TRANSFORMATION PLAN, GROWTH PROSPECTS AND OBJECTIVES, EXPECTATIONS REGARDING SYNDICATION, ABILITY TO DRIVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, ASSETS, BUSINESS STRATEGY, COMPETITIVE POSITIONING, ABILITY TO CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS, THE EVOLUTION OF ELEMENT'S BUSINESS, THE AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, CASH FLOW GENERATION, BUSINESS INTEGRATION, STRATEGIC ASSESSMENT, BUSINESS OUTLOOK, ELEMENT'S DIVIDEND POLICY AND THE PAYMENT OF FUTURE DIVIDENDS, ELEMENT'S PROPOSED SHARE PURCHASES, INCLUDING THE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES TO BE REPURCHASED, THE TIMING THEREOF AND TSX ACCEPTANCE OF THE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND ANY RENEWAL THEREOF AND OTHER EXPECTATIONS REGARDING FINANCIAL OR OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND METRICS. SUCH STATEMENTS REFLECT THE COMPANY'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO INHERENT RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, GENERAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES, TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, RELIANCE ON DEBT FINANCING, DEPENDENCE ON BORROWERS, INABILITY TO SUSTAIN RECEIVABLES, COMPETITION, INTEREST RATES, REGULATION, INSURANCE, FAILURE OF KEY SYSTEMS, DEBT SERVICE, FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS AND SUCH OTHER RISKS OR FACTORS DESCRIBED FROM TIME TO TIME IN REPORTS OF ELEMENT, INCLUDING HEREIN AND IN ELEMENT'S MD&A AND ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM, WHICH HAVE BEEN FILED ON SEDAR AND MAY BE ACCESSED AT WWW.SEDAR.COM. THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS CAST ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTY ON ELEMENT'S INTERNAL EXPECATIONS, ESTIMATES, PROJECTIONS, ASSUMPTIONS AND BELIEFS. THE DURATION, EXTENT AND SEVERITY OF THE IMPACT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, INCLUDING MESAURES TO PREVENT ITS SPREAD, WILL HAVE ON ELEMENT'S BUSINESS IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN AND DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AT THIS TIME.

BY THEIR NATURE, FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS, KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, BOTH GENERAL AND SPECIFIC, WHICH CONTRIBUTE TO THE POSSIBILITY THAT PREDICTIONS, FORECASTS, PROJECTIONS AND OTHER FORMS OF FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION MAY NOT OCCUR OR BE ACHIEVED. MANY FACTORS COULD CAUSE ELEMENT'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS THAT MAY BE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND READERS ARE CAUTIONED THAT THE LIST OF FACTORS IN THE FOREGOING PARAGRAPH IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE. SHOULD ONE OR MORE OF THESE RISKS OR UNCERTAINTIES MATERIALIZE, OR SHOULD ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS PROVE INCORRECT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED HEREIN AS INTENDED, PLANNED, ANTICIPATED, BELIEVED, ESTIMATED OR EXPECTED. ACCORDINGLY, READERS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR INTERPRET OR REGARD FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS GUARANTEES OF FUTURE OUTCOMES, AS NO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT MAY BE GUARANTEED. EXCEPT AS MAY BE REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN SECURITIES LAWS, THE COMPANY DOES NOT INTEND, AND DISCLAIM ANY OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REWRITE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

Q2 2021 | Element Fleet Management Corp.

Supplementary Information | 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section Content

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

  1. Aggressively pursue organic growth and demonstrate the scalability of our operating platform by magnifying 4-6% annual net revenue growth into high single-digit to low double-digit operating income growth
  1. Operating margins
  2. Annual net revenue growth
  3. Adjusted operating income growth
  1. Illustrative U.S./Canadian sales timeline from prospect to deal close
  2. Deals closed in the period
  3. Illustrative U.S./Canadian service implementation, billing and payment timeline
  4. Illustrative U.S./Canadian lease timeline from order to origination, billing and payment
  1. Net revenue growth quarter-over-same-quarter-prior-year (YoY) in Australia and New Zealand - in local currency (Australian dollars)
  2. Net revenue growth YoY in Mexico - in local currency
  3. Net revenue growth YoY in the U.S. and Canada - in U.S. dollars
  4. Global net revenue growth YoY

1.4 Global adjusted operating income growth YoY

  1. Advance a capital-lighter business model by increasing service penetration and strategically syndicating fleet assets, which enhances return on equity
  1. Net revenue by geography and line item, and service revenue by geography, nature and product
  2. Quarterly syndication volume and revenue yield
  3. Quarterly average net earning asset mix and pre-tax return on common equity
  4. Debt and equity relative to assets under management
  1. Global assets under management on a constant currency basis
  2. 1Q21 -> 2Q21 Assets under management
  3. 1Q21 -> 2Q21 End-of-period net earning assets
  1. Achieve high single-digit to low double-digit annual free cash flow growth and predictably return excess equity to shareholders by way of growing common dividends and share buybacks
  1. Free cash flow
  2. Free cash flow and adjusted operating income per share
  1. Value of tax assets
  2. NCIB activity
  3. Changes in common shares issued and outstanding during the NCIB period to date
  4. Common dividends

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

  1. EV penetration of Element clients' fleets
  2. Current estimates as to the timing of battery electric vehicles achieving total cost of ownership/operation (TCO) and purchase price (PP) parity with internal combustion engine vehicles

EARNING ASSET DIVERSITY

5.1 Earning asset diversity across industries

Q2 2021 | Element Fleet Management Corp.

Supplementary Information | 3

Strategic Priorities

Q2 2021 | Element Fleet Management Corp.

Supplementary Information | 4

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

  1. Aggressively pursue organic growth and demonstrate the scalability of our operating platform (1.1.1) by magnifying 4-6% annual net revenue growth (1.1.2) into high single-digit to low double-digit operating income growth (1.1.3)

1.1.1 Operating margins

2Q20

2Q21

1H20

1H21

49.3%

53.7%

50.9%

54.5%

Constant currency

Constant currency

2Q20

2Q21

1H20

1H21

49.1%

53.7%

50.6%

54.5%

All dollar amounts are C$ millions

1.1.2 Annual net revenue growth

2Q20

Growth

2Q21

1H20

Growth

1H21

$226

$10

4%

$235

$473

$11

2%

$484

Constant currency

Constant currency

2Q20

Growth

2Q21

1H20

Growth

1H21

$209

$27

13%

$235

$446

$38

8%

$484

1.1.3 Adjusted operating income growth

2Q20

Growth

2Q21

1H20

Growth

1H21

$111

$15

14%

$127

$240

$23

10%

$264

Constant currency

Constant currency

2Q20

Growth

2Q21

1H20

Growth

1H21

$102

$24

23%

$127

$226

$38

17%

$264

Q2 2021 | Element Fleet Management Corp.

Supplementary Information | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element Fleet Management Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 978 M 776 M 776 M
Net income 2021 362 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 6 102 M 4 865 M 4 840 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Element Fleet Management Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,15 CAD
Average target price 17,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay A. Forbes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Ruperto Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
David F. Denison Chairman
Vineet Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
James R. Halliday Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.75%4 927
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED30.95%11 024
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.22.63%7 876
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.81%4 538
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.25%4 497
INTRUM AB (PUBL)20.20%3 649