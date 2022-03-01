Element Fleet Management : Q4 2021 - Financial Results
03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Consolidated Financial Statements
Element Fleet Management Corp.
December 31, 2021
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
To the Shareholders of
Element Fleet Management Corp.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Element Fleet Management Corp. and its subsidiaries (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Valuation of deferred tax assets
Key audit matter
As described in Notes 3 and 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has deferred tax assets of $417,708 thousand as at December 31, 2021. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that they can be utilized to offset future taxable profit. The Company's ability to recognize deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward is assessed by management at the end of each reporting period, considering forecasts of future taxable profits and the interpretation of taxation legislation for tax planning strategies.
Auditing the valuation of the deferred tax assets required significant judgment in the interpretation of complex tax legislation and jurisprudence as well as the evaluation of management's tax planning strategies and projections of future taxable profits. As a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty in forecasting future taxable profits. The application of these judgments impacts the evaluation of the timeline to realize deferred tax assets.
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
To test the valuation of deferred tax assets, we performed the following audit procedures, among others, with the involvement of our tax specialists:
Obtained an understanding of the Company's overall tax strategies and components of income tax- related account balances by jurisdiction;
Evaluated tax utilization strategies for recognized deferred tax assets in jurisdictions where tax planning is required to support utilization, including consideration of the technical merits of management's tax planning strategies and the amount of expected taxable income/loss using our knowledge of, and experience with, the application of income tax laws by the relevant income tax authorities;
Evaluated management's forecasts of significant inputs and assumptions, including revenue and expense projections, by comparing to current industry and economic trends, comparing to historical cash flow trends, assessing the historical accuracy of management's previous forecasts, and considering the manner in which changes to the company's business model, customer base, or revenue streams had been incorporated into the forecasts; and
Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures related to income taxes.
Other information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained the Management Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Andrew Morgan.
Toronto, Canada March 1, 2022
Element Fleet Management Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Cash
45,271
8,789
Restricted funds (note 10)
400,930
388,978
Finance receivables (notes 4 and 25)
7,436,275
9,561,622
Equipment under operating leases (note 5)
2,297,182
2,157,227
Accounts receivable and other assets
204,873
226,952
Derivative financial instruments (notes 19 and 25)
26,302
53,629
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net (note 7)
93,872
112,352
Intangible assets, net (note 8)
830,013
814,378
Deferred tax assets (note 15)
417,708
444,120
Goodwill (note 9)
1,220,986
1,223,341
12,973,412
14,991,388
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,206,550
1,062,610
Derivative financial instruments (notes 19 and 25)
28,575
68,282
Borrowings (note 10)
8,038,963
9,864,336
Convertible debentures (notes 11 and 25)
159,072
154,267
Deferred tax liabilities (note 15)
89,303
57,776
9,522,463
11,207,271
Shareholders' equity (note 12)
3,450,949
3,784,117
12,973,412
14,991,388
See accompanying notes
On behalf of the Board:
DirectorDirector
