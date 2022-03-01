Element Fleet Management : Q4 2021 - Financial Results

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Element Fleet Management Corp. and its subsidiaries (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

Valuation of deferred tax assets

Key audit matter

As described in Notes 3 and 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has deferred tax assets of $417,708 thousand as at December 31, 2021. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that they can be utilized to offset future taxable profit. The Company's ability to recognize deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward is assessed by management at the end of each reporting period, considering forecasts of future taxable profits and the interpretation of taxation legislation for tax planning strategies.

Auditing the valuation of the deferred tax assets required significant judgment in the interpretation of complex tax legislation and jurisprudence as well as the evaluation of management's tax planning strategies and projections of future taxable profits. As a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty in forecasting future taxable profits. The application of these judgments impacts the evaluation of the timeline to realize deferred tax assets.