Element Fleet Management : Q4 2021 - Investor Presentation

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information regarding Element Fleet Management Corp. ("Element") and its business which are based upon Element's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. In some cases, words such as "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "target", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and information in this presentation may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to, among other things, the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Element's financial condition, operating results and cash flows; the impact that manufacturers' production delays will have on Element's business; the objectives, vision and strategies of Element; the future financial reporting of Element; future cash flows, financial condition, financial performance, operating performance, financial ratios, projected asset base, capital structure and capital expenditures; Element's after-tax adjusted operating income per share and free cash flow per share; Element's expectations regarding revenue growth; Element's EV strategy and capabilities; global EV adoption rates; Element's anticipated dividend policy and plans for future dividends; Element's ability to deliver returns and benefits from its initiatives; client acquisition, retention and experience; relationships with suppliers; anticipated cash needs, capital requirements, need for and cost of additional financing and ability to access such financing; future assets; demand for services; Element's competitive position; anticipated trends and challenges in Element's business and the markets in which it operates; Element's ability to generate pre-taxrun-rate operating income; expectations regarding syndication; Element's ability to increase total shareholder return; Element's ability to pre-fund redemption of its outstanding convertible debentures upon their maturity; Element's ability to redeems its preferred shares; Element's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; Element's proposed share purchases, including the number of common shares to be repurchased, the timing thereof and TSX acceptance of the normal course issuer bid and any renewal thereof; and expectations regarding credit ratings.

By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Such forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date on the front of this presentation. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this presentation reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions of Element including, without limitation: that Element will conduct its operations in a manner consistent with its expectations and, where applicable, consistent with past practice; acceptable negotiations with third parties; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain

circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax and regulatory regimes; certain cost assumptions; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and cash

flow to fund its capital and operating requirements as needed; Element's net interest margin; expectations regarding syndication; growth in lease receivables and service income;

assumed rate of cost inflation; assumed applicable foreign exchange rates and applicable income tax rates; Element's funding mix; terms of new instruments issued to refinance

Element's 2024 convertible debentures; the reset rates for Element's outstanding preferred shares; the extent of its assets and liabilities; the impact of vehicle manufactures' ability to deliver vehicles; and, in the case of the forward-looking statements regarding financial outlook, that Element will achieve the expected benefits, costs and timing of the transformation plan. Element believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given

that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Element, including risks regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors, risks related to the addition of new clients, risks related to the payment of dividends, risks relating to business integration and many other factors beyond the control of Element. The COVID-19 pandemic has cast additional uncertainty on

Element's expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. The duration, extent and severity of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures to prevent its

spread, will have on Element's business remains uncertain and difficult to predict at this time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and Element cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the

material risks applicable to Element can be found in Element's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis document as well as the most recent such document in respect of a full calendar year, and Element's Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2