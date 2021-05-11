Element Fleet Management : Q1 2021 - Financial Statements
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Element Fleet Management Corp.
March 31, 2021
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Cash
40,537
8,789
Restricted funds (note 6)
475,982
388,978
Finance receivables (note 3 and 16)
8,560,958
9,561,622
Equipment under operating leases (note 4)
2,129,823
2,157,227
Accounts receivable and other assets
220,874
226,952
Derivative financial instruments (note 16)
41,951
53,629
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
105,985
112,352
Intangible assets, net
812,392
814,378
Deferred tax assets
433,633
444,120
Goodwill
1,211,572
1,223,341
14,033,707
14,991,388
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
972,148
1,062,610
Derivative financial instruments (note 16)
50,376
68,282
Borrowings (note 6)
9,104,052
9,864,336
Convertible debentures (note 7 and 16)
155,440
154,267
Deferred tax liabilities
61,706
57,776
10,343,722
11,207,271
Shareholders' equity (note 8)
3,689,985
3,784,117
14,033,707
14,991,388
See accompanying notes
On behalf of the Board:
Director
Director
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)
Three-month
Three-month
period ended
period ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
$
$
NET REVENUE
Interest income, net (note 10)
104,111
140,682
Rental revenue and other (note 10)
172,995
174,455
Depreciation of equipment under operating leases (note 4)
(111,892)
(114,820)
165,214
200,317
Interest expense
54,194
105,012
Net financing revenue
111,020
95,305
Fleet service revenue (note 10)
125,814
136,321
Direct costs of fixed rate service contracts (note 10)
(11,325)
(10,474)
Servicing income, net
114,489
125,847
Syndication revenue, net (note 10)
23,089
26,087
Net revenue
248,598
247,239
OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries, wages and benefits
73,625
75,470
General and administrative expenses
27,146
31,791
Depreciation and amortization (note 15)
10,526
10,656
Amortization of convertible debenture discount (note 7)
872
2,555
Share-based compensation (note 9)
5,240
5,437
117,409
125,909
OTHER EXPENSES
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
8,906
10,223
Restructuring and transformation costs (note 17)
-
14,995
(Gain) loss on investments
(2,801)
57
Income before income taxes from operations
125,084
96,055
Provision for income taxes
29,555
16,697
Net income for the period
95,529
79,358
Basic earnings per share (note 12)
$
0.20
$
0.16
Diluted earnings per share (note 12)
$
0.20
$
0.16
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three-month
Three-month
period ended
period ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
$
$
Net income for the period
95,529
79,358
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Cash flow and foreign exchange hedges gain (loss)
9,498
(42,467)
Net unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain
(76,595)
107,512
(67,097)
65,045
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
2,510
(11,265)
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
(69,607)
76,310
Comprehensive income for the period
25,922
155,668
See accompanying notes
Element Fleet Management Corp.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Balance, December 31, 2020 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period Dividends - Preferred shares (note 8) Dividends - Common shares (note 8) Options exercised (notes 8 and 9)
Shares repurchased for cancellation (note 8) Employee stock option expense (note 9) Balance, March 31, 2021
Balance, December 31, 2019 Comprehensive income for the period Dividends - Preferred shares (note 8) Dividends - Common shares (note 8) Options exercised (notes 8 and 9)
Issuance of shares, net of share issue costs (note 8) Employee stock option expense (note 9)
Balance, March 31, 2020
Common share
Preferred share
Equity component
Contributed
Retained earnings
Accumulated other
Total shareholders'
of convertible
comprehensive
capital
capital
debentures
surplus (deficit)
(deficit)
income (loss)
equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
3,180,379
511,869
59,603
51,788
(64,057)
44,535
3,784,117
-
-
-
-
95,529
(69,607)
25,922
-
-
-
-
(8,103)
-
(8,103)
-
-
-
-
(28,259)
-
(28,259)
29,300
-
-
(8,681)
-
-
20,619
(56,814)
-
-
(47,668)
-
-
(104,482)
-
-
-
171
-
-
171
3,152,865
511,869
59,603
(4,390)
(4,890)
(25,072)
3,689,985
3,127,714
680,412
59,603
68,754
(217,900)
94,062
3,812,645
-
-
-
-
79,358
76,310
155,668
-
-
-
-
(10,906)
-
(10,906)
-
-
-
-
(19,834)
-
(19,834)
9,539
-
-
(4,055)
-
-
5,484
4,884
-
-
-
-
-
4,884
-
-
-
337
-
-
337
3,142,137
680,412
59,603
65,036
(169,282)
170,372
3,948,278
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Element Fleet Management Corporation published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Sales 2021
998 M
825 M
825 M
Net income 2021
350 M
289 M
289 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
18,4x
Yield 2021
1,79%
Capitalization
6 478 M
5 361 M
5 353 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
6,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022
6,13x
Nbr of Employees
2 500
Free-Float
99,5%
Chart ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
17,17 CAD
Last Close Price
14,92 CAD
Spread / Highest target
27,3%
Spread / Average Target
15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-2,82%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.