Element Fleet Management : Q1 2021 - Management Discussion & Analysis

Element Fleet Management Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2021

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides information management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations of Element Fleet Management Corp. (the "Company", "we" or "Element") as at and for the three- month period ended March 31, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed financial statements as at and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified and all numbers are in thousands, unless otherwise specified or for per share amounts or ratios. Company Overview Element Fleet Management Corp. is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. Our business is exclusively focused on business-to-business services for corporates, governments and not-for- profits that operate vehicle fleets. We are the market leader in the geographies in which we operate: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Element has approximately $15.0 billion in assets under management and over 1 million vehicles under management serving more than 5,500 clients. The fleet management industry took shape over 70 years ago and has consistently demonstrated stability and resilience across the business cycle. The industry is characterized by high barriers to entry, rational competition and long-term client relationships. Element specializes in large and often complex vehicle fleets. We benefit from a blue-chip client base, significant advantages of scale and expertise, and the financial strength to support the achievement of our and our clients' business objectives. Element's purpose is to ensure that our clients' vehicles and their drivers are safer, smarter and more productive. Fleet vehicles are essential to our clients' ability to generate and sustain revenue or, in the case of governments and not-for-profits, fulfill their obligations to stakeholders. Regardless, fleet vehicles have significant associated costs. Element's value proposition is the material reduction of our clients' total cost of fleet operations, and the elimination of related administrative burden. We deliver this value through services and solutions that span the fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to maintenance, repair and remarketing. In 2018, we completed an end-to-end assessment of Element's business that resulted in a strategic plan to solidify the Company's core operating platform and client relationships, strengthen and deleverage its balance sheet and divest of all non-core assets. We knew that the successful execution of this three-prong strategy would position Element for solid sustainable organic growth in 2021 and beyond. In 2020, we completed the transformation of Element, having effected hundreds of changes to the organization resulting in a more consistent, superior client experience; greater operational efficiency and scalability; a materially strengthened financial position and maturing capital structure; diversified funding sources, including approximately $4 billion of committed, undrawn liquidity; and meaningfully improved profitability. The rapid and successful transformation program allowed our Commercial teams to focus on the aggressive pursuit of profitable, organic revenue growth, beginning in mid-2020 in the U.S. and Canada, and earlier in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Element's global growth strategy leverages our market leadership to (i) hold share through best-in-class client retention, (ii) improve salesforce effectiveness and win clients from other fleet management companies, (iii) better manage client profitability and (iv) convert self-managed fleets into Element clients. We are also pursuing additional, Armada1-like "mega fleet" opportunities. Transforming Element has given our people the skills and confidence to deal with large, complicated and deeply nuanced business problems. These capabilities have been on full display in our swift and successful adaptation to operating through the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the practical and economic consequences of the pandemic, we completed Element's transformation in 2020 and are focused on our strategic priorities for 2021 and beyond: Aggressively pursue organic growth in all our geographies and demonstrate the scalability of Element's transformed operating platform by magnifying 4-6% annual net revenue growth into high single-digit to low double-digit annual operating income growth;

4-6% annual net revenue growth into high single-digit to low double-digit annual operating income growth; Advance a capital-light er business model that enhances return on equity; and

capital-light business model that enhances return on equity; and Achieve high single-digit to low double-digit annual free cash flow growth and predictably return excess equity to shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks. "Armada" is the term Element uses to reference one large client in particular that the Company does not name due to the client's desire for confidentiality. March 31, 2021 | Element Fleet Management Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis | 5

