Element : MacDermid Alpha to Exhibit at TPCA and Present at IMPACT-EMAP 2020 Conference

MacDermid Alpha to Exhibit at TPCA and Present at IMPACT-EMAP 2020 Conference

(Waterbury, CT USA) - October 1, 2020 - MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a global electronics chemicals process supplier, will be exhibiting at the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) exhibition and presenting two technical papers at the IMPACT-EMAP Conference, co-located with TPCA in Taipei, October 21-23, 2020. The papers detail some of the ways in which MacDermid Alpha has invested in the research of innovative manufacturing processes to meet the demanding standards required for the new age of miniaturization.

Maddux Sy, Applications Manager for the Metallization group, will be presenting "Copper Electroplating Processes for mSAP Resistant to Etch Induced Pitting." The paper discusses the challenges fabricators face using mSAP and the innovative approach taken with a new plating process that shows excellent via fill capability, great fine line resolution, reduced pit formation, and high throwing power for through hole plating in a single bath. The paper "Single Step Metallization Process for the Filling of Through Holes with Copper", will be presented by Rich Bellemare, Director of Electrolytic Metallization, during the virtual portion of the conference. Rich will cover the advantages of using copper filled through holes in printed circuit fabrication, where it is currently being utilized and how the process is done. He will then review the single step through hole filling process, the effects of the design parameters such as hole diameter, aspect ratio, and pitch on the process, and present some reliability data.

Interested participants can stop by booth N0214 to talk to our industry experts about the latest offerings from MacDermid Alpha. Featured on the booth will be MacDermid Alpha's product offerings that enable 5G from start to finish from all three of its divisions and its four brands. Also highlighted will be the recently released processes in the IC Substrate market; Systek SAP - high performance build-up processes, Systek UVF 100 - via fill and fine line plating for 2-in-1 RDL applications and Systek ETS 1200 - Pattern plating metallization for enbedded trace substrates.

Find out more at MacDermidAlpha.com or email us at techinfo@macdermidalpha.com.