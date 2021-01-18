Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Element Solutions Inc    ESI

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Element : MacDermid Alpha to Launch ALPHA HiTech Underfill and Cornerfill Bonding Materials

01/18/2021 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 14, 2021

MacDermid Alpha to Launch ALPHA HiTech High Tg, Low CTE Underfill and Cornerfill Bonding

Materials

(Waterbury, CT USA) - January 14, 2020 - The Assembly Division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, announces the release of ALPHA HiTech Underfills and Cornerfills with high Transition Glass Temperature (Tg), Low Coefficient Thermal Expansion (CTE), and excellent thermal cycling (TCT) performance. The attributes provide formulation flexibility to enhance product performance in various applications.

Both ALPHA HiTech CU21-3240 and ALPHA HiTech CU31-2030 are one-component capillary underfills which are designed for the protection of assembled chip packages onto printed circuit boards, providing excellent reliability performance. ALPHA HiTech CU21-3240 exhibits good thermal cycling performance due to its low coefficient of thermal expansion. It is suitable for applications with high reliability requirements such as automotive. ALPHA HiTech CU31-2030 is a low viscosity underfill which enables fast and efficient flow properties. It is suitable for assembling BGA, CSP and Flip Chip devices and is also suitable for rework.

ALPHA HiTech CF31-4010 is a one component, high filler content, heat curable cornerfill. It is an epoxy-based material to be dispensed on the corner (corner bonding) or edges (edge bonding) of BGA devices. Upon completion of the curing process, the cured cornerfill helps to strengthen the soldered assembled component allowing it to pass reliability tests such as Drop Shock, Impact Bend and Thermal Cycle (TCT). The product is also reworkable.

For more information on the new ALPHA Underfillsand ALPHA Cornerfill, please visit MacDermidAlpha.com

Contact:

Name: Jimmy Shu

Title: Product Manager, Adhesives & Encapsulants

Email: Jimmy.Shu@MacDermidAlpha.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:01:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
01:02pELEMENT : MacDermid Alpha to Launch ALPHA HiTech Underfill and Cornerfill Bondin..
PU
01/13KB HOME, GM, ALLY FINANCIAL : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/13ELEMENT : CJS Securities Conference Presentation
PU
01/13KB HOME, GM, MODERNA : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/06ELEMENT : UBS Adjusts Element Solutions' Price Target to $21 From $17, Maintains..
MT
01/06ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ide..
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Element Solutions Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivati..
MT
2020ELEMENT : MacDermid Alpha Releases HELIOFAB AG 7921 High-Brightness Silver for L..
PU
2020ELEMENT : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Element Solutions' Price Target to $15 From $12..
MT
2020ELEMENT : Macdermid Graphics Solutions and Soma Establish Strategic Partnership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 806 M - -
Net income 2020 163 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,8x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 4 551 M 4 551 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,43 $
Last Close Price 18,41 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
Carey J. Dorman Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Michael Fenton Goss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC3.84%4 551
ECOLAB INC.-2.58%60 163
SIKA AG1.20%38 979
GIVAUDAN SA-4.88%36 799
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-3.46%21 646
SYMRISE AG-6.73%16 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ