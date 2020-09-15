Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Element Solutions Inc    ESI

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Element : MacDermid Graphics Solutions Appoints James McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 10:50am EDT

September 14, 2020

MacDermid Graphics Solutions Appoints

James McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts

(Atlanta, GA USA) - MacDermid Graphics Solutions has announced the appointment of Jim McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts. Jim will be responsible for the overall strategic account management and revenue growth for select multi-national strategic accounts for MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

Jim joins MacDermid with 25 years of business development and strategic selling experience in the printing industry focused on Fortune 500 companies. Jim has spent most of his career with

  1. Donnelley and was recently with Taylor Communications. Throughout his career, he has led the efforts in securing multi-million-dollar client engagements across a variety of vertical markets.

Jim will be based out of Pennsylvania, and report to Patrick Mullaney, Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts, MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

Leigh Carpenter, Marketing Manager, leigh.carpenter@macdermid.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
10:50aELEMENT : MacDermid Graphics Solutions Appoints James McClatchy as Director, Glo..
PU
02:48aBlank Check IPOs Rare In Europe -- WSJ
DJ
09/14Blank-Check IPOs in Europe Show Signs of Life
DJ
09/09ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
09/09ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Increases Financial Guidance and Free Cash Flow Outlook
BU
08/18ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
08/10ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Announces Acquisition of DMP Corporation and the Launch ..
BU
08/06ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation F..
AQ
08/04ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 709 M - -
Net income 2020 70,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 905 M 2 905 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 450
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,14 $
Last Close Price 11,67 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
Carey J. Dorman Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Michael Fenton Goss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC-0.43%2 905
ECOLAB INC.6.17%58 472
GIVAUDAN SA30.75%40 346
SIKA AG19.33%33 929
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG33.31%21 892
SYMRISE AG24.68%18 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group