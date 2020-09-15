Element : MacDermid Graphics Solutions Appoints James McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts

September 14, 2020

MacDermid Graphics Solutions Appoints

James McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts

(Atlanta, GA USA) - MacDermid Graphics Solutions has announced the appointment of Jim McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts. Jim will be responsible for the overall strategic account management and revenue growth for select multi-national strategic accounts for MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

Jim joins MacDermid with 25 years of business development and strategic selling experience in the printing industry focused on Fortune 500 companies. Jim has spent most of his career with

Donnelley and was recently with Taylor Communications. Throughout his career, he has led the efforts in securing multi-million-dollar client engagements across a variety of vertical markets.

Jim will be based out of Pennsylvania, and report to Patrick Mullaney, Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts, MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

Leigh Carpenter, Marketing Manager, leigh.carpenter@macdermid.com