Element Solutions Inc

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
Element Solutions Inc : Announces Date for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release

10/15/2020 | 06:51am EDT

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Participants on the call will include Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich, and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 866-342-8591 (domestic) or 203-518-9713 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ320. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses’ innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 709 M - -
Net income 2020 70,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 037 M 3 037 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,88 $
Last Close Price 12,20 $
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
Carey J. Dorman Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Michael Fenton Goss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC4.45%3 037
ECOLAB INC.4.31%57 451
GIVAUDAN SA33.12%40 721
SIKA AG29.34%36 454
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG36.53%22 225
SYMRISE AG25.64%18 741
