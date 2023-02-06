Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Element Solutions Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESI   US28618M1062

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
21.10 USD   -2.54%
04:32pElement Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release
BU
2022Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Element Solutions to $21 From $19, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
2022Insider Buy: Element Solutions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release

02/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 888-510-2346 (domestic) or 646-960-0111 (international) and enter the Conference ID: 3799230. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
04:32pElement Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Rel..
BU
2022Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Element Solutions to $21 From $19, Maintains Neut..
MT
2022Insider Buy: Element Solutions
MT
2022Element Solutions Inc. Declares Q4 Dividend of $0.08 per Share
AQ
2022Element Solutions Inc Declares Q4 Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
BU
2022Element Solutions Inc Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
2022Insider Buy: Element Solutions
MT
2022Element Solutions Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
2022Element Solutions Inc and MacDermid, Incorporated Enter into Amendment No. 6 to Credit ..
CI
2022Transcript : Element Solutions Inc Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Chemical..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 560 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 670 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 5 241 M 5 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,65 $
Average target price 21,15 $
Spread / Average Target -2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin H. Gliklich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey James Dorman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Ellis Franklin Director
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Michael Fenton Goss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC19.02%5 241
SIKA AG24.09%45 778
ECOLAB INC.5.31%43 661
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION32.45%33 650
GIVAUDAN SA7.80%30 507
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.61%18 485