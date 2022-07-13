Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Element Solutions Inc
  News
  Summary
    ESI   US28618M1062

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
17.73 USD   -0.28%
04:31pElement Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release
BU
11:41aUBS Lowers Element Solutions' Price Target to $26 From $30, Buy Rating Maintained
MT
07/11Barclays Upgrades Element Solutions to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $22 From $24
MT
Summary 
Summary

Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 800-343-1703 (domestic) or 203-518-9859 (international) and enter the Passcode/ID: 34776. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 721 M - -
Net income 2022 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 4 404 M 4 404 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,78 $
Average target price 26,22 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin H. Gliklich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey James Dorman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Ellis Franklin Director
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Michael Fenton Goss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC-26.77%4 404
ECOLAB INC.-32.74%45 071
SIKA AG-40.35%35 539
GIVAUDAN SA-29.28%31 858
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-30.07%17 025
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-21.49%16 609