Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces the closing of the previously announced sale of the 'shovel-ready' Korali-Sud Small Scale Mining Licence ("Korali-Sud") & the highly prospective Lakanfla Exploration Licence ("Lakanfla") (combined "Diba" or "the Project") to Allied Gold Corporation ("Allied"). The Project is located approximately 15km from Allied's Sadiola gold mine ("Sadiola") in Western Mali. Allied has announced its intention to fast-track production at Diba in H1 2024 to complement existing oxide ore sources in the Sadiola mine plan.

Highlights:

Completion of sale of Diba Project in western Mali to Allied Gold for royalty and cash milestone payments

Uncapped Net Smelter Return (" NSR ") royalty expected to generate material near term income: 3.0% on first 226,000 ounces of gold produced from the defined Diba deposit 2.0% on all future production in excess of 226,000 ounces from the Project

") royalty expected to generate material near term income: US$1 million payable on closing and up to US$5 million in deferred production based milestones

Sadiola expected to produce an average of 230,000 ounces over 2024 and 2025 with the addition of Diba: Up to 1.8 million tonnes per year to be trucked 15km to the Sadiola processing plant Simple open pit mining of typically soft ores, with oxidation down to 70m Investment of US$12 million in 2023 and 2024 for development including haul road

Diba hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment 1 (" PEA ") which confirmed a Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") of: 312,000 ounces of gold with a grade of 1.24 g/t in the Indicated Category, including 199,000 ounces of gold in oxides with an average grade of 1.52 g/t; and 362,000 ounces of gold at 0.88 g/t in the Inferred Category

(" ") which confirmed a Mineral Resource Estimate (" ") of: Additional excellent potential exists for further expansion beyond the existing MRE within the 107 square km Project area: Historical drill results including 4.78 g/t over 12m from Diba NW prospect and 1.23 g/t Au over 127m from the Lakanfla Central prospect Lakanfla has existing MRE and potential for 'Yatela type' carbonate-hosted karst targets



Steven Poulton, Executive Chairman of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to close the sale of the strategically located Diba gold project in western Mali to Allied for cash and an uncapped royalty. Allied intend to fast-track Diba into production in the first half of 2024 with the typically soft oxide ores mined by open pit and trucked 15km by Allied to their CIP processing plant at Sadiola. Allied also intend to undertake further exploration at the Project, with the objective of increasing the resource and making new discoveries.

"We expect this deal to be highly accretive for the Company and contribute meaningfully to Elemental Altus' near-term revenue growth from the initial 3.0% NSR on the first 226,000 ounces and 2.0% on all further ounces. In addition, Elemental Altus has received US$1 million in cash on closing and is entitled to receive further deferred production based milestone payments of up to US$5 million."

SPA Key Terms and Advisors

As announced by the Company on July 20, 2023, under the Share & Purchase Agreement ("SPA") the Company has sold its 100% owned subsidiary Legend Mali (BVI) III Inc. ("Legend") which indirectly owns 100% of Korali-Sud & Lakanfla licenses in western Mali. The consideration is comprised of a 3.0% NSR royalty on the first 226,000 ounces of production from the Diba deposit at Korali-Sud and a 2.0% NSR royalty on production thereafter from both Korali-Sud and Lakanfla.

Allied have paid US$1 million in cash on closing and will pay a further US$1 million 90 days after commercial production or the earlier of December 31, 2025, if commercial production has not occurred. Allied will make a further payment of US$2 million within 90 days of production of 100,000 ounces from the Diba deposit and an additional US$1 million payment when cumulative production reaches each of 150,000 ounces and then 200,000 ounces from the Diba deposit within Korali-Sud.

Elemental Altus' financial advisor for the transaction was National Bank Financial.

Project Location

The 107km2 Korali-Sud Small Scale Mining Licence and Lakanfla Exploration Licence are located 5km apart in the Kayes region of western Mali along the Senegal-Mali shear zone, approximately 450km northwest of the capital city of Bamako (see Map 1). The Project is contiguous with the multi-million ounce Sadiola gold mine licence acquired by Allied Gold Corporation from the previous operators AngloGold Ashanti and IAMGOLD Corporation, and 35km south of the multi-million ounce Yatela former gold mine.

Map 1. Location of the Diba Gold Project and Sadiola Gold Mine



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8358/186923_63b6f2e4d4590be6_001full.jpg

Project: Geology and Mineralisation

Korali-Sud Small Scale Mining Licence

Mineralisation at the Diba deposit in the Korali-Sud licence is sediment-hosted with a series of stacked quartz lenses within sedimentary packages that are typically between 20 and 40m thick (see Map 2). The lenses are shallow-dipping at approximately 30 degrees angled to the east/east-southeast. The Diba deposit is considered to be controlled by a number of northwest and northeast orientated structures, with gold occurring as fine-grained disseminations in localised high-grade, calcite-quartz veinlets. Alteration at the Diba deposit is typically albite-hematite+/-pyrite, although pyrite content is generally very low (<1%). The weathering profile at the Diba deposit is estimated to be up to 70m vertical depth, resulting in extensive oxidation from surface. The oxide gold mineralisation at the Diba deposit is predominantly found in saprolite within 50m of surface and across a compact 700m x 700m area.

Lakanfla Licence

The Lakanfla licence hosts a significant number of active and historic artisanal gold workings coincident with significant geochemical and gravity anomalies. The workings surround the Kantela granodiorite intrusion and cover an area of approximately 900m x 500m. The gold mineralisation at Lakanfla is typically hosted within breccia zones which cut the granodiorite and surrounding carbonate metasediments similar to the Sadiola and Yatela deposits.

Map 2: Cross section of the Diba Gold Deposit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8358/186923_63b6f2e4d4590be6_002full.jpg

On behalf of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is a revenue generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied is a Canadian-based, TSX listed (TSX: AAUC) gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Ethiopia and Egypt. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

1 The Project Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates quoted are those published in Altus Strategies 2022 NI 43-101 report: "Altus Strategies: Diba & Lakanfla Project Heap Leach Preliminary Economic Assessment (NI43-101), Mali" dated August 1, 2022, effective as at August 1, 2022; Report author: Matthew Field, BSc, BSc Hons, MSc, PhD as Principal Consulting Geologist with Mining Plus UK Ltd

Qualified Person

Steven Poulton, Executive Chairman for Elemental Altus, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186923