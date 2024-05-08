Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of up to a 1.40% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") from Aterian Plc ("Aterian") over the HCK Lithium Project in the Republic of Rwanda ("Rwanda") currently under a Joint Venture agreement with Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Ltd ("Rio Tinto").

Highlights:

New 1.25%-1.40% lithium NSR royalty acquired by Elemental Altus

Royalty covers HCK Project in Rwanda operated and managed by Rio Tinto

Option to be granted second royalty on additional Musasa lithium permit in Rwanda

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are excited to add another highly prospective exploration royalty to the portfolio which is being advanced by Rio Tinto. Historical work at the HCK project has identified 19 separate LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) pegmatite zones offering the prospective scale necessary to attract a major partner such as Rio Tinto. We look forward to following the developments at site as valuable data is collected on the lithium, tantalum, tin, and niobium prospects to understand the exploration potential and define drill targets.

The transaction was completed on a non-cash basis allowing Elemental Altus to maintain its cash balance. We are also supporting Aterian, who operates a number of the Company's royalties, strengthening its balance sheet by extinguishing debt."

Transaction Summary

In exchange for a non-cash consideration of £200,000 via extinguishment of existing debt, Aterian has transferred no less than a 1.25% NSR, capped at US$31.25 million over a larger area, or up to 1.4% NSR, capped at US$35 million over a reduced area, to Elemental Altus Royalties. The amount of the transfer is dependent upon the royalty coverage ("Licence Base") being either greater or less than 3,100 hectares. The Licence Base is defined as the total aggregate number of hectares of land under exploration permit covered by HCK (2,750 hectares currently granted and royalty issued to the Company) and the Musasa Project (permit pending approval). Should the Licence Base exceed 3,100 hectares then the NSR will be apportioned 1.25% to Elemental Altus, whereby the Company will have two royalties granted on both the HCK and Musasa licences on substantially the same terms. Should the Licence Base not exceed 3,100 hectares then the NSR will be 1.40% covering just the HCK licence.

The HCK Project

Kinunga Mining Limited (a JV between Aterian (70%) and HCK Mining Company Limited (30%), a private, non-related Rwandan registered entity) holds a 2,750-hectare exploration licence in southern Rwanda. The licence is located approximately 65 km southwest of Kigali and 20 km northwest of Huye, within the Southern Province, straddling the Nyanza and Huye District boundaries. On August 1st 2023, Aterian signed a definitive Earn-In Investment and Joint Venture Agreement with Rio Tinto and Kinunga Mining Ltd. The Agreement is for the exploration and development of lithium and by-products and outlines an option for Rio Tinto to invest US$7.5 million in two stages to earn up to a 75% interest.

About Aterian

Aterian is an LSE-listed exploration and development company with a diversified African portfolio of critical metals projects. Elemental Altus owns approximately 16% of the issued shares of Aterian, together with rights to subscribe for new shares comprising approximately 6% of the share capital of Aterian. In addition to this, the Company holds a number of royalties over other projects owned by Aterian. Collingwood Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to Aterian in the sale of the HCK royalty.

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Elemental Altus is pleased to announce the appointment of David Baker to the position of Corporate Secretary. David is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has 13 years' experience in mining corporate finance, starting his career at BMO Capital Markets.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental Altus, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Notes

