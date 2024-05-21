ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)

Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The Company uses the same critical accounting estimates and judgements as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

New accounting standards adopted New accounting standards effective in 2024

There was no material impact on the financial statements from new accounting standards or amendments to accounting standards, effective January 1, 2024.

Amendments IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

The IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1"). The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the entity's expectation or events after the reporting date. Covenants of loan arrangements will affect the classification of a liability as current or non-current if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date. There was no significant impact on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements as a result of the adoption of these amendments.

New accounting standards issued but not yet effective

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current year and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods.

The amendments are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.