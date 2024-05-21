ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

Notes

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

Assets

Current assets

9,031

11,287

Cash and cash equivalents

3

Accounts receivable and other

6,644

7,194

Held-for-sale assets

13

362

303

Total current assets

16,037

18,784

Non-current assets

4

108,558

110,186

Royalty interests

Accounts receivable and other

3

13,668

13,525

Investments in associates

5

42,488

42,978

Investments

6

2,248

3,449

Total non-current assets

166,962

170,138

Total assets

182,999

188,922

Liabilities

Current liabilities

7

1,840

1,932

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Held-for-sale liabilities

13

83

61

Total current liabilities

1,923

1,993

Non-current liabilities

8

25,000

30,000

Borrowings

Deferred tax liability

1,687

1,730

Total non-current liabilities

26,687

31,730

Total liabilities

28,610

33,723

Equity

9

177,424

177,424

Share capital

Contributed surplus

5,708

5,664

Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI")

1,138

1,280

Deficit

(29,881)

(29,169)

Total equity

154,389

155,199

Total liabilities and equity

182,999

188,922

Approved by the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024

Commitments (note 7)

Subsequent events (note 14)

Frederick Bell, CEO/Director

"Frederick Bell"

Martin Turenne, Director

"Martin Turenne"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

Notes

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

Revenue from royalty interests

4

3,327

2,806

Total Revenue

3,327

2,806

Depletion of royalty interests

4

(1,628)

(1,875)

Gross profit

1,699

931

General and administrative expenses

10

(1,534)

(1,890)

Project evaluation expenses

10

(25)

(47)

Transaction related expenses

10

(400)

-

Impairment charge

9

-

(124)

Share-based compensation expense

(346)

(19)

Share of profit of associate

5

524

209

Loss on disposal

6

(36)

-

Profit from operations

(118)

(940)

Other income and expenses

29

30

Interest income

8

Interest and finance expenses

(666)

(620)

Fair value gain on investments

6

1

(184)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(94)

35

Other income/gain

166

339

Loss before income taxes

(682)

(1,340)

Tax expense

10

(302)

(288)

Net loss for the period of continuing operations

(984)

(1,628)

Net loss of discontinued operations

13

(30)

(288)

Total net loss

(1,014)

(1,916)

Other comprehensive profit /(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:

(142)

(94)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Other comprehensive loss

(142)

(94)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,156)

(2,010)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

-

-

Total net loss

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

195,990,392

181,578,547

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(1,014)

(1,916)

Adjustments for:

Depletion of royalty interests

1,628

1,875

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

24

Impairment charge

-

124

Unrealized foreign exchange

(35)

(145)

Share-based compensation expense

346

19

Loss on disposal

36

-

Fair value loss on investments

(1)

184

Share of profit of associate

(524)

(209)

Interest income

(29)

(30)

Interest and finance expenses

666

620

Tax expense

302

288

Other non-cash items

148

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

1,225

834

Accounts receivable and other

(634)

(375)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(185)

(638)

Cash generated from/(used for) operating activities before taxes

406

(179)

Taxes paid

(231)

(401)

Cash generated from/(used for) operating activities

175

(580)

Investing activities

Purchase of royalty interests

-

(3,481)

Investment in exploration assets

-

(793)

Proceeds from sale of equity investments (note 6)

2,334

-

Purchase of PPE

-

(17)

Distribution from associate (note 5)

995

512

Cash generated from/(used for) investing activities

3,329

(3,779)

Financing activities

Interest received

-

30

Interest paid

(666)

(701)

Repayment of loan principal (note 8)

(5,000)

-

Cash used for financing activities

(5,666)

(671)

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

(94)

35

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,256)

(4,995)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

11,287

17,478

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

9,031

12,483

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)

Ordinary

Share capital

Contributed

AOCI

Deficit

Total Equity

shares

$'000

Surplus

$'000

$'000

$'000

#

$'000

Balance as at December 31, 2022

180,886,010

165,038

6,987

340

(25,938)

146,427

Issued during the period:

Pursuant to acquisition of royalty assets

1,598,162

1,547

-

-

-

1,547

Less: other cash issuance costs

-

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

19

-

-

19

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(94)

(1,916)

(2,010)

Balance as at March 31, 2023

182,484,172

166,579

7,006

246

(27,854)

145,977

Balance as at December 31, 2023

195,990,392

177,424

5,664

1,280

(29,169)

155,199

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

346

-

-

346

Forfeit of share options

-

-

(302)

-

302

-

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(142)

(1,014)

(1,156)

Balance as at March 31, 2024

195,990,392

177,424

5,708

1,138

(29,881)

154,389

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)

  1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS
    Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (the "Company" or "Elemental Altus") was incorporated (as Elemental Royalties Corp.) on March 11, 2014, under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. The Company is primarily involved in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The registered office address is Suite 1020, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ELE" and the OTCQX market under the trading symbol "ELEMF".
    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to meet its obligations and continue its operations for at least twelve months from March 31, 2024.
  2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
  1. Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, under International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company uses the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. There was no material impact on the financial statements from new accounting standards or amendments to accounting standards, effective January 1, 2024.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in US Dollars. The notation "$" represents US dollars, "C$" represents Canadian dollars, and A$ represents Australian dollars.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 16, 2024.

  1. Basis of consolidation

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Material subsidiaries are listed in the following table:

Country of

% Equity Interest as at

Name

Functional Currency

March

December

Incorporation

31, 2024

31, 2023

Elemental One Limited

BVI

US Dollar

100

100

Elemental Royalties (Australia) Pty Ltd

Australia

US Dollar

100

100

Elemental Resources Limited

England & Wales

Pound Sterling

100

100

Altus Exploration Management Limited

England & Wales

Pound Sterling

100

100

Elemental Royalties Delaware LLC

United States of

US Dollar

100

100

America

6

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)

  1. Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The Company uses the same critical accounting estimates and judgements as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

  1. New accounting standards adopted New accounting standards effective in 2024
    There was no material impact on the financial statements from new accounting standards or amendments to accounting standards, effective January 1, 2024.

Amendments IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

The IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1"). The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the entity's expectation or events after the reporting date. Covenants of loan arrangements will affect the classification of a liability as current or non-current if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date. There was no significant impact on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements as a result of the adoption of these amendments.

New accounting standards issued but not yet effective

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current year and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods.

The amendments are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

7

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)

3. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHER

Amounts due within 1 year (current)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

Trade receivable

944

3,441

Accrued royalty income

3,334

2,586

Prepayments

80

107

Amounts due from related parties (note 11)

724

735

GST/VAT receivable

173

157

Other receivables

1,389

168

Total accounts receivable and other

6,644

7,194

Amounts due after 1 year (non-current)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

Trade receivable

13,301

13,157

Amounts due from related parties (note 11)

367

368

Total accounts receivable and other

13,668

13,525

The trade receivable balance includes the deferred production-based milestones from the Diba royalty and deferred consideration from the disposal of the Ming gold stream.

The other receivables balance in 2024 includes $1.18 million of cash proceeds to be received from the disposal of the Company's equity investment in Canyon Resources Ltd (note 6). The Company received the cash payment of $1.18 million on April 4, 2024.

8

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)

4. ROYALTY INTERESTS

As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024

COST

ACCUMULATED DEPLETION

Opening

Additions/

Ending

Opening

Depletion

Ending

Carrying

(Disposal)

Amount

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Amancaya

3,614

-

3,614

3,137

28

3,165

449

Chile

Ballarat

5,841

-

5,841

1,006

76

1,082

4,759

Australia

Bonikro

12,405

-

12,405

947

438

1,385

11,020

Côte d'Ivoire

Cactus

9,918

-

9,918

-

-

-

9,918

U.S.A

Karlawinda

37,166

-

37,166

6,597

584

7,181

29,985

Australia

Laverton

16,071

-

16,071

-

-

-

16,071

Australia

Diba

11,196

-

11,196

-

-

-

11,196

Mali

Mercedes

999

-

999

171

32

203

796

Mexico

Mount

Pleasant

476

-

476

338

26

364

112

Australia

Panton Sill

94

-

94

-

-

-

94

Australia

SKO

1,243

-

1,243

163

33

196

1,047

Australia

Wahgnion

12,379

-

12,379

4,773

411

5,184

7,195

Burkina Faso

Western

Queen

2,009

-

2,009

-

-

-

2,009

Australia

Development

assets

Australia and

13,907

-

13,907

-

-

-

13,907

other

Total

127,318

-

127,318

17,132

1,628

18,760

108,558

9

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)

4. ROYALTY INTERESTS (continued)

As of and for the year ended December 31, 2023

COST

ACCUMULATED DEPLETION

Opening

Additions

Impairment &

Ending

Opening

Depletion

Impairment &

Ending

Carrying

Disposal

Disposal

Amount

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Amancaya

Chile

3,614

-

-

3,614

2,706

431

-

3,137

477

Ballarat

5,625

216

-

5,841

339

667

-

1,006

4,835

Australia

Bonikro

12,405

-

-

12,405

29

918

-

947

11,458

Côte d'Ivoire

Cactus

-

9,918

-

9,918

-

-

-

-

9,918

U.S.A

Karlawinda

Australia

37,166

-

-

37,166

3,894

2,703

-

6,597

30,569

Kwale

Kenya

943

-

(943)

-

819

-

(819)

-

-

Laverton

Australia

16,071

-

-

16,071

-

-

-

-

16,071

Diba

Mali

-

11,196

-

11,196

-

-

-

-

11,196

Mercedes

Mexico

999

-

-

999

69

102

-

171

828

Mount

Pleasant

476

-

-

476

204

134

-

338

138

Australia

Mulgarrie

Australia

250

-

(250)

-

-

84

(84)

-

-

Panton Sill

Australia

94

-

-

94

-

-

-

-

94

SKO

1,243

-

-

1,243

37

126

-

163

1,080

Australia

Wahgnion

Burkina Faso

12,379

-

-

12,379

3,037

1,736

-

4,773

7,606

Western

Queen

2,009

-

-

2,009

-

-

-

-

2,009

Australia

Development

assets

Australia and

7,913

6,094

(100)

13,907

-

-

-

-

13,907

other

Ming Stream

Canada

11,377

-

(11,377)

-

152

-

(152)

-

-

Total

112,564

27,424

(12,670)

127,318

11,286

6,901

(1,055)

17,132

110,186

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 11:41:09 UTC.