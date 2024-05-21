ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Notes
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
Assets
Current assets
9,031
11,287
Cash and cash equivalents
3
Accounts receivable and other
6,644
7,194
Held-for-sale assets
13
362
303
Total current assets
16,037
18,784
Non-current assets
4
108,558
110,186
Royalty interests
Accounts receivable and other
3
13,668
13,525
Investments in associates
5
42,488
42,978
Investments
6
2,248
3,449
Total non-current assets
166,962
170,138
Total assets
182,999
188,922
Liabilities
Current liabilities
7
1,840
1,932
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Held-for-sale liabilities
13
83
61
Total current liabilities
1,923
1,993
Non-current liabilities
8
25,000
30,000
Borrowings
Deferred tax liability
1,687
1,730
Total non-current liabilities
26,687
31,730
Total liabilities
28,610
33,723
Equity
9
177,424
177,424
Share capital
Contributed surplus
5,708
5,664
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI")
1,138
1,280
Deficit
(29,881)
(29,169)
Total equity
154,389
155,199
Total liabilities and equity
182,999
188,922
Approved by the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024
Commitments (note 7)
Subsequent events (note 14)
Frederick Bell, CEO/Director
"Frederick Bell"
Martin Turenne, Director
"Martin Turenne"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
Notes
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
Revenue from royalty interests
4
3,327
2,806
Total Revenue
3,327
2,806
Depletion of royalty interests
4
(1,628)
(1,875)
Gross profit
1,699
931
General and administrative expenses
10
(1,534)
(1,890)
Project evaluation expenses
10
(25)
(47)
Transaction related expenses
10
(400)
-
Impairment charge
9
-
(124)
Share-based compensation expense
(346)
(19)
Share of profit of associate
5
524
209
Loss on disposal
6
(36)
-
Profit from operations
(118)
(940)
Other income and expenses
29
30
Interest income
8
Interest and finance expenses
(666)
(620)
Fair value gain on investments
6
1
(184)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(94)
35
Other income/gain
166
339
Loss before income taxes
(682)
(1,340)
Tax expense
10
(302)
(288)
Net loss for the period of continuing operations
(984)
(1,628)
Net loss of discontinued operations
13
(30)
(288)
Total net loss
(1,014)
(1,916)
Other comprehensive profit /(loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
(142)
(94)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Other comprehensive loss
(142)
(94)
Total comprehensive loss
(1,156)
(2,010)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.01)
Continuing operations
Discontinued operations
-
-
Total net loss
(0.01)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
195,990,392
181,578,547
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(1,014)
(1,916)
Adjustments for:
Depletion of royalty interests
1,628
1,875
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
-
24
Impairment charge
-
124
Unrealized foreign exchange
(35)
(145)
Share-based compensation expense
346
19
Loss on disposal
36
-
Fair value loss on investments
(1)
184
Share of profit of associate
(524)
(209)
Interest income
(29)
(30)
Interest and finance expenses
666
620
Tax expense
302
288
Other non-cash items
148
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
1,225
834
Accounts receivable and other
(634)
(375)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(185)
(638)
Cash generated from/(used for) operating activities before taxes
406
(179)
Taxes paid
(231)
(401)
Cash generated from/(used for) operating activities
175
(580)
Investing activities
Purchase of royalty interests
-
(3,481)
Investment in exploration assets
-
(793)
Proceeds from sale of equity investments (note 6)
2,334
-
Purchase of PPE
-
(17)
Distribution from associate (note 5)
995
512
Cash generated from/(used for) investing activities
3,329
(3,779)
Financing activities
Interest received
-
30
Interest paid
(666)
(701)
Repayment of loan principal (note 8)
(5,000)
-
Cash used for financing activities
(5,666)
(671)
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
(94)
35
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(2,256)
(4,995)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
11,287
17,478
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
9,031
12,483
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)
Ordinary
Share capital
Contributed
AOCI
Deficit
Total Equity
shares
$'000
Surplus
$'000
$'000
$'000
#
$'000
Balance as at December 31, 2022
180,886,010
165,038
6,987
340
(25,938)
146,427
Issued during the period:
Pursuant to acquisition of royalty assets
1,598,162
1,547
-
-
-
1,547
Less: other cash issuance costs
-
(6)
-
-
-
(6)
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
19
-
-
19
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(94)
(1,916)
(2,010)
Balance as at March 31, 2023
182,484,172
166,579
7,006
246
(27,854)
145,977
Balance as at December 31, 2023
195,990,392
177,424
5,664
1,280
(29,169)
155,199
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
346
-
-
346
Forfeit of share options
-
-
(302)
-
302
-
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(142)
(1,014)
(1,156)
Balance as at March 31, 2024
195,990,392
177,424
5,708
1,138
(29,881)
154,389
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)
-
NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (the "Company" or "Elemental Altus") was incorporated (as Elemental Royalties Corp.) on March 11, 2014, under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. The Company is primarily involved in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The registered office address is Suite 1020, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ELE" and the OTCQX market under the trading symbol "ELEMF".
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to meet its obligations and continue its operations for at least twelve months from March 31, 2024.
- BASIS OF PRESENTATION
- Statement of compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, under International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The Company uses the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. There was no material impact on the financial statements from new accounting standards or amendments to accounting standards, effective January 1, 2024.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in US Dollars. The notation "$" represents US dollars, "C$" represents Canadian dollars, and A$ represents Australian dollars.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 16, 2024.
- Basis of consolidation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Material subsidiaries are listed in the following table:
Country of
% Equity Interest as at
Name
Functional Currency
March
December
Incorporation
31, 2024
31, 2023
Elemental One Limited
BVI
US Dollar
100
100
Elemental Royalties (Australia) Pty Ltd
Australia
US Dollar
100
100
Elemental Resources Limited
England & Wales
Pound Sterling
100
100
Altus Exploration Management Limited
England & Wales
Pound Sterling
100
100
Elemental Royalties Delaware LLC
United States of
US Dollar
100
100
America
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)
2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
- Critical accounting estimates and judgements
The Company uses the same critical accounting estimates and judgements as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
-
New accounting standards adopted New accounting standards effective in 2024
There was no material impact on the financial statements from new accounting standards or amendments to accounting standards, effective January 1, 2024.
Amendments IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current
The IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1"). The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the entity's expectation or events after the reporting date. Covenants of loan arrangements will affect the classification of a liability as current or non-current if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date. There was no significant impact on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements as a result of the adoption of these amendments.
New accounting standards issued but not yet effective
Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current year and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods.
The amendments are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)
3. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHER
Amounts due within 1 year (current)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
Trade receivable
944
3,441
Accrued royalty income
3,334
2,586
Prepayments
80
107
Amounts due from related parties (note 11)
724
735
GST/VAT receivable
173
157
Other receivables
1,389
168
Total accounts receivable and other
6,644
7,194
Amounts due after 1 year (non-current)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
Trade receivable
13,301
13,157
Amounts due from related parties (note 11)
367
368
Total accounts receivable and other
13,668
13,525
The trade receivable balance includes the deferred production-based milestones from the Diba royalty and deferred consideration from the disposal of the Ming gold stream.
The other receivables balance in 2024 includes $1.18 million of cash proceeds to be received from the disposal of the Company's equity investment in Canyon Resources Ltd (note 6). The Company received the cash payment of $1.18 million on April 4, 2024.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)
4. ROYALTY INTERESTS
As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024
COST
ACCUMULATED DEPLETION
Opening
Additions/
Ending
Opening
Depletion
Ending
Carrying
(Disposal)
Amount
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Amancaya
3,614
-
3,614
3,137
28
3,165
449
Chile
Ballarat
5,841
-
5,841
1,006
76
1,082
4,759
Australia
Bonikro
12,405
-
12,405
947
438
1,385
11,020
Côte d'Ivoire
Cactus
9,918
-
9,918
-
-
-
9,918
U.S.A
Karlawinda
37,166
-
37,166
6,597
584
7,181
29,985
Australia
Laverton
16,071
-
16,071
-
-
-
16,071
Australia
Diba
11,196
-
11,196
-
-
-
11,196
Mali
Mercedes
999
-
999
171
32
203
796
Mexico
Mount
Pleasant
476
-
476
338
26
364
112
Australia
Panton Sill
94
-
94
-
-
-
94
Australia
SKO
1,243
-
1,243
163
33
196
1,047
Australia
Wahgnion
12,379
-
12,379
4,773
411
5,184
7,195
Burkina Faso
Western
Queen
2,009
-
2,009
-
-
-
2,009
Australia
Development
assets
Australia and
13,907
-
13,907
-
-
-
13,907
other
Total
127,318
-
127,318
17,132
1,628
18,760
108,558
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars, except where otherwise noted)
4. ROYALTY INTERESTS (continued)
As of and for the year ended December 31, 2023
COST
ACCUMULATED DEPLETION
Opening
Additions
Impairment &
Ending
Opening
Depletion
Impairment &
Ending
Carrying
Disposal
Disposal
Amount
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Amancaya
Chile
3,614
-
-
3,614
2,706
431
-
3,137
477
Ballarat
5,625
216
-
5,841
339
667
-
1,006
4,835
Australia
Bonikro
12,405
-
-
12,405
29
918
-
947
11,458
Côte d'Ivoire
Cactus
-
9,918
-
9,918
-
-
-
-
9,918
U.S.A
Karlawinda
Australia
37,166
-
-
37,166
3,894
2,703
-
6,597
30,569
Kwale
Kenya
943
-
(943)
-
819
-
(819)
-
-
Laverton
Australia
16,071
-
-
16,071
-
-
-
-
16,071
Diba
Mali
-
11,196
-
11,196
-
-
-
-
11,196
Mercedes
Mexico
999
-
-
999
69
102
-
171
828
Mount
Pleasant
476
-
-
476
204
134
-
338
138
Australia
Mulgarrie
Australia
250
-
(250)
-
-
84
(84)
-
-
Panton Sill
Australia
94
-
-
94
-
-
-
-
94
SKO
1,243
-
-
1,243
37
126
-
163
1,080
Australia
Wahgnion
Burkina Faso
12,379
-
-
12,379
3,037
1,736
-
4,773
7,606
Western
Queen
2,009
-
-
2,009
-
-
-
-
2,009
Australia
Development
assets
Australia and
7,913
6,094
(100)
13,907
-
-
-
-
13,907
other
Ming Stream
Canada
11,377
-
(11,377)
-
152
-
(152)
-
-
Total
112,564
27,424
(12,670)
127,318
11,286
6,901
(1,055)
17,132
110,186
10
