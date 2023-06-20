Elementis : Amendment to segmental reporting

Elementis plc
Amendment to segmental reporting
Elementis plc ("Elementis" or the "Group"), a global specialty chemicals company, today advises of a minor amendment to central cost allocation across its segmental reporting for 2022. All reported Group figures are unchanged.
As set out in the Group 2022 full year reporting, $6.8m of stranded costs in relation to the Chromium business were allocated to central costs. Going forward, these costs will be allocated to our two segments, Personal Care and Performance Specialties. To help analysts, ahead of the 2023 interim results on the 27 July, the table below sets out the previous and new segmental reporting for 2022 half year and full year periods.
As a reminder the majority of stranded costs are expected to be phased out by the end of 2023.
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
Re-stated
|
|
|
H1 22
|
H2 22
|
FY 22
|
H1 22
|
H2 22
|
FY 22
|
Revenue ($m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal Care
|
105.6
|
105.9
|
211.5
|
105.6
|
105.9
|
211.5
|
Performance Specialties
|
281.8
|
243.1
|
524.9
|
281.8
|
243.1
|
524.9
|
Talc
|
72.5
|
63.3
|
135.8
|
72.5
|
63.3
|
135.8
|
Coatings
|
209.3
|
179.8
|
389.1
|
209.3
|
179.8
|
389.1
|
Total
|
387.4
|
349.0
|
736.4
|
387.4
|
349.0
|
736.4
|
Adjusted Operating Profit ($m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal Care
|
25.9
|
26.9
|
52.8
|
24.0
|
25.0
|
49.0
|
Performance Specialties
|
46.5
|
26.4
|
72.9
|
44.9
|
25.0
|
69.9
|
Talc
|
2.7
|
-3.1
|
-0.4
|
2.7
|
-3.1
|
-0.4
|
Coatings
|
43.8
|
29.5
|
73.3
|
42.2
|
28.1
|
70.3
|
Corporate Costs
|
-14.2
|
-11.0
|
-25.2
|
-10.7
|
-7.7
|
-18.4
|
Total
|
58.2
|
42.3
|
100.5
|
58.2
|
42.3
|
100.5
Note: All figures are un-audited except for reported FY 22.
Disclaimer
