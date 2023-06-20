Elementis : Amendment to segmental reporting

Elementis plc

Amendment to segmental reporting

Elementis plc ("Elementis" or the "Group"), a global specialty chemicals company, today advises of a minor amendment to central cost allocation across its segmental reporting for 2022. All reported Group figures are unchanged.

As set out in the Group 2022 full year reporting, $6.8m of stranded costs in relation to the Chromium business were allocated to central costs. Going forward, these costs will be allocated to our two segments, Personal Care and Performance Specialties. To help analysts, ahead of the 2023 interim results on the 27 July, the table below sets out the previous and new segmental reporting for 2022 half year and full year periods.

As a reminder the majority of stranded costs are expected to be phased out by the end of 2023.

Reported Re-stated H1 22 H2 22 FY 22 H1 22 H2 22 FY 22 Revenue ($m) Personal Care 105.6 105.9 211.5 105.6 105.9 211.5 Performance Specialties 281.8 243.1 524.9 281.8 243.1 524.9 Talc 72.5 63.3 135.8 72.5 63.3 135.8 Coatings 209.3 179.8 389.1 209.3 179.8 389.1 Total 387.4 349.0 736.4 387.4 349.0 736.4 Adjusted Operating Profit ($m) Personal Care 25.9 26.9 52.8 24.0 25.0 49.0 Performance Specialties 46.5 26.4 72.9 44.9 25.0 69.9 Talc 2.7 -3.1 -0.4 2.7 -3.1 -0.4 Coatings 43.8 29.5 73.3 42.2 28.1 70.3 Corporate Costs -14.2 -11.0 -25.2 -10.7 -7.7 -18.4 Total 58.2 42.3 100.5 58.2 42.3 100.5

Note: All figures are un-audited except for reported FY 22.