    ELM   GB0002418548

ELEMENTIS PLC

(ELM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:25:16 2023-06-20 am EDT
102.00 GBX   -2.30%
Elementis : Amendment to segmental reporting

06/20/2023 | 10:18am EDT
Elementis plc

Amendment to segmental reporting

Elementis plc ("Elementis" or the "Group"), a global specialty chemicals company, today advises of a minor amendment to central cost allocation across its segmental reporting for 2022. All reported Group figures are unchanged.

As set out in the Group 2022 full year reporting, $6.8m of stranded costs in relation to the Chromium business were allocated to central costs. Going forward, these costs will be allocated to our two segments, Personal Care and Performance Specialties. To help analysts, ahead of the 2023 interim results on the 27 July, the table below sets out the previous and new segmental reporting for 2022 half year and full year periods.

As a reminder the majority of stranded costs are expected to be phased out by the end of 2023.

Reported

Re-stated

H1 22

H2 22

FY 22

H1 22

H2 22

FY 22

Revenue ($m)

Personal Care

105.6

105.9

211.5

105.6

105.9

211.5

Performance Specialties

281.8

243.1

524.9

281.8

243.1

524.9

Talc

72.5

63.3

135.8

72.5

63.3

135.8

Coatings

209.3

179.8

389.1

209.3

179.8

389.1

Total

387.4

349.0

736.4

387.4

349.0

736.4

Adjusted Operating Profit ($m)

Personal Care

25.9

26.9

52.8

24.0

25.0

49.0

Performance Specialties

46.5

26.4

72.9

44.9

25.0

69.9

Talc

2.7

-3.1

-0.4

2.7

-3.1

-0.4

Coatings

43.8

29.5

73.3

42.2

28.1

70.3

Corporate Costs

-14.2

-11.0

-25.2

-10.7

-7.7

-18.4

Total

58.2

42.3

100.5

58.2

42.3

100.5

Note: All figures are un-audited except for reported FY 22.

Disclaimer

Elementis plc published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
