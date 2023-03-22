Advanced search
    ELM   GB0002418548

ELEMENTIS PLC

(ELM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:16:18 2023-03-22 pm EDT
112.35 GBX   -0.84%
11:43aElementis : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
03/07FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% on Powell's Hawkish Remarks
DJ
03/07UK's Retail Prices Set to Ease in 1st Half
DJ
Elementis : Annual Report and Accounts

03/22/2023 | 11:43am EDT
Unique Chemistry,

Sustainable

Solutions

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Making a difference through Innovation, Growth and Efficiency.

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We deliver unique chemistry, sustainable solutions; our products make our customers' formulations look, feel and perform at their best.

Our purpose

At Elementis, we bring a distinctive combination of expertise, innovation and teamwork to every formulation challenge. We create high-value specialty additives that enhance the performance of our customers' products and make a positive change

in the world.

16

22

SUPPLY CHAIN

INNOVATION

Our response to ongoing challenges

Key pillar for growth

36

107

SUSTAINABILIT Y

WORKFORCE ENGAGEMENT

Improved outcomes

Programme of visits to the Company's operations

C O N T E N T S

S T R AT E G I C R E P O R T

Stakeholder engagement

72

C O R P O R AT E G OV E R N A N C E

F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T S

Elementis today

Section 172(1) statement

74

Chair's introduction

Independent auditor's report

156

  Our business at a glance

2

Finance report

76

to governance

96

Consolidated income statement

164

  2022 highlights

3

Operating review

82

Board of Directors

98

Consolidated statement of

Purpose

4

Risk management

86

Executive Leadership team

100

comprehensive income

164

Chair's statement

6

Principal risks and uncertainties

90

The UK Corporate

Consolidated balance sheet

165

Chief Executive Officer's review

8

Viability and going concern statement

95

Governance Code

102

Consolidated statement of

Our investment case

12

Division of responsibilities

103

changes in equity

166

Our market environment

14

Board leadership and

Consolidated cash flow statement

167

Supply chain in action

16

Company purpose

104

Notes to the consolidated

Our business model

18

Stakeholder engagement

106

financial statements

168

Innovation at Elementis

22

Workforce engagement

107

Company balance sheet

215

Our strategy

24

Shareholder engagement

110

Company statement of changes

Key performance indicators

32

Board responsibilities

111

in equity

216

Sustainability

34

Composition, succession

Notes to the company financial

Materiality

39

and evaluation

113

statements of Elementis plc

217

Climate strategy

42

Nomination Committee report

115

Protecting the environment

57

Audit Committee report

119

S H A R E H O LD E R I N FO R M ATI O N

Supportive culture

61

Directors' Remuneration report

124

Alternative performance measures

Responsible business

68

Directors' report

152

and unaudited information

222

Non-financial information statement

71

Directors' responsibilities

155

Five year record

224

Shareholder services

225

Corporate information

226

GRI index

227

Glossary

230

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as contained in this document ('Annual Report'), contains information which viewers or readers might consider to be forward looking statements relating to or in respect of the financial condition, results, operations or businesses of Elementis plc. Any such statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. There are many factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements. Nothing in this Annual Report should be construed as a profit forecast.

Elementis plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

1

Q

How is Elementis delivering

on your commitments,

nurturing your people and

living your purpose?

A

At Elementis, we collaborate with our customers to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, while caring for our people and protecting the environment.

Combining our leading positions in rheology, surface modification and formulation, access to unique natural materials and global footprint, we create high-value specialty additives that enhance the performance of our customers' products and make a positive change in the world.

We manufacture safely, responsibly and effectively; we provide opportunities for everyone at Elementis to connect to others; to grow their experience and to make a real impact.

Elementis plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

S T R A T E G I C R E P O R T

C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

S H A R E H O L D E R I N F O R M A T I O N

2

Our business at a glance

Working with our customers across

the world to solve their product performance

and sustainability challenges

Who we are

Elementis is a specialty chemicals company with over 1,300 employees, operating at 17 manufacturing sites across the globe.

Founded in 1844, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

PERSONAL CARE

OV E RV I E W

We are a leading global supplier of rheology modifiers and anti-perspirant actives to personal care product manufacturers. Our products help make skin creams smooth, nail polish glow and anti-perspirants work.

What we do

We create specialty chemicals that deliver crucial end product attributes across a range of industries including cosmetics, coatings and long life plastics. Innovation is at the heart of what we do; our focus is on creating solutions that deliver performance improvements and enhanced sustainability credentials.

Sales

Adjusted operating

profit

$212m

$53m

Read more on page 82

How we do it

Combining our leading positions in rheology, surface modification and formulation, access to unique natural materials and global footprint, we deliver Enhanced Performance Through Applied Innovation to our customers around the world.

COATINGS*

OV E RV I E W

We supply rheology modifiers and other complementary specialty additives to manufacturers of industrial coatings and decorative paints. Our products help make industrial coatings last longer, decorative paints more stain resistant and sealants apply evenly.

  • Figures are post Chromium sale, which took place on 31 January 2023.
  • Learn more about rheology and our technical expertise on pages 22-23. * Effective 1 January 2023, the results of the Coatings and Talc
    segments will be reported under a new segment called Performance Specialties, which reflects a change in the internal organisation structure used for management, internal reporting purposes and the allocation of strategic resources.

Sales

Adjusted operating

profit

$389m

$73m

Read more on page 83

TALC*

OV E RV I E W

We are the second largest global supplier of talc based additives to industrial end markets including long life plastics, technical ceramics and packaging manufacturers. Talc helps to make long life plastics stronger and lighter, gasoline particulate filters work and food packaging recyclable.

Sales

Adjusted operating

profit

$136m

$nil

Read more on page 84

Elementis plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

3

Where we operate

Global

Locations

Continents

Segments

worldwide

2

23

3

*

K E Y

Continuing Operations

Discontinued Operations

* We have two sites in Taiwan 1km from each other.

2022 highlights

FINANCIALOPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Adjusted operating

Adjusted operating

Total recordable

profit

margin

incident rate (TRIR)

$736.4m*

$100.5m*

13.6%*

0.67

2020

$604.4m

2020

$71.2m

2020

11.8%

2020

0.68

2021

$709.4m

2021

$88.0m

2021

12.4%

2021

0.90

2022

$736.4m

2022

$100.5m

2022

13.6%

2022

0.67

Operating profit/(loss)

Profit/(loss) before tax

Net debt2

Lost time accidents (LTA)

$(41.8)m*

$(54.8)m*

$(366.8)m

3

2020

$(35.3)m

2020

$(74.1)m

2020

$(408.1)m

2020

3

2021

$11.9m

2021

$(7.5)m

2021

$(401.0)m

2021

4

2022

$(41.8)m

2022

$(54.8)m

2022

$(366.8)m

2022

3

Diluted (loss)/earnings per

Adjusted diluted earnings

Ordinary dividend

Environmental incidents

share

per share1

per share

(10.7)c*

10.9c*

0.0c

0

2020

(12.2)c

2020

5.4c

2020

0.0c

2021

(1.4)c

2021

8.3c

2021

0.0c

2022

(10.7)c

2022

10.9c

2022

0.0c

  • Amounts are presented for continuing operations only and exclude discontinued Chromium operations.
    1 After adjusting items - see Note 5.
    2 Please see the Alternative Performance Measures section on page 222.

Elementis plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

S T R A T E G I C R E P O R T

C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

S H A R E H O L D E R I N F O R M A T I O N

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elementis plc published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 59,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 806 M 806 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ELEMENTIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Elementis plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENTIS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,38 $
Average target price 1,68 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Waterman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ralph Rex Hewins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John E. O'Higgins Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Lupia Senior Vice President-Global Technology
Greg Bellotti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENTIS PLC-5.90%806
ECOLAB INC.8.40%44 918
SIKA AG16.19%42 970
GIVAUDAN SA1.91%28 915
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION2.80%26 150
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.89%18 419
