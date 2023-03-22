Elementis : Annual Report and Accounts

Making a difference through Innovation, Growth and Efficiency.
Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We deliver unique chemistry, sustainable solutions; our products make our customers' formulations look, feel and perform at their best.
Our purpose
At Elementis, we bring a distinctive combination of expertise, innovation and teamwork to every formulation challenge. We create high-value specialty additives that enhance the performance of our customers' products and make a positive change
in the world.
16
22
SUPPLY CHAIN
INNOVATION
Our response to ongoing challenges
Key pillar for growth
36
107
SUSTAINABILIT Y
WORKFORCE ENGAGEMENT
Improved outcomes
Programme of visits to the Company's operations
C O N T E N T S
S T R AT E G I C R E P O R T
Stakeholder engagement
72
C O R P O R AT E G OV E R N A N C E
F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T S
Elementis today
Section 172(1) statement
74
Chair's introduction
Independent auditor's report
156
Our business at a glance
2
Finance report
76
to governance
96
Consolidated income statement
164
2022 highlights
3
Operating review
82
Board of Directors
98
Consolidated statement of
Purpose
4
Risk management
86
Executive Leadership team
100
comprehensive income
164
Chair's statement
6
Principal risks and uncertainties
90
The UK Corporate
Consolidated balance sheet
165
Chief Executive Officer's review
8
Viability and going concern statement
95
Governance Code
102
Consolidated statement of
Our investment case
12
Division of responsibilities
103
changes in equity
166
Our market environment
14
Board leadership and
Consolidated cash flow statement
167
Supply chain in action
16
Company purpose
104
Notes to the consolidated
Our business model
18
Stakeholder engagement
106
financial statements
168
Innovation at Elementis
22
Workforce engagement
107
Company balance sheet
215
Our strategy
24
Shareholder engagement
110
Company statement of changes
Key performance indicators
32
Board responsibilities
111
in equity
216
Sustainability
34
Composition, succession
Notes to the company financial
Materiality
39
and evaluation
113
statements of Elementis plc
217
Climate strategy
42
Nomination Committee report
115
Protecting the environment
57
Audit Committee report
119
S H A R E H O LD E R I N FO R M ATI O N
Supportive culture
61
Directors' Remuneration report
124
Alternative performance measures
Responsible business
68
Directors' report
152
and unaudited information
222
Non-financial information statement
71
Directors' responsibilities
155
Five year record
224
Shareholder services
225
Corporate information
226
GRI index
227
Glossary
230
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
The Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as contained in this document ('Annual Report'), contains information which viewers or readers might consider to be forward looking statements relating to or in respect of the financial condition, results, operations or businesses of Elementis plc. Any such statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. There are many factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements. Nothing in this Annual Report should be construed as a profit forecast.
Elementis plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2022
Q
How is Elementis delivering
on your commitments,
nurturing your people and
living your purpose?
A
At Elementis, we collaborate with our customers to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, while caring for our people and protecting the environment.
Combining our leading positions in rheology, surface modification and formulation, access to unique natural materials and global footprint, we create high-value specialty additives that enhance the performance of our customers' products and make a positive change in the world.
We manufacture safely, responsibly and effectively; we provide opportunities for everyone at Elementis to connect to others; to grow their experience and to make a real impact.
2
Our business at a glance
Working with our customers across
the world to solve their product performance
and sustainability challenges
Who we are
Elementis is a specialty chemicals company with over 1,300 employees, operating at 17 manufacturing sites across the globe.†
Founded in 1844, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.
PERSONAL CARE
OV E RV I E W
We are a leading global supplier of rheology◊ modifiers and anti-perspirant actives to personal care product manufacturers. Our products help make skin creams smooth, nail polish glow and anti-perspirants work.
What we do
We create specialty chemicals that deliver crucial end product attributes across a range of industries including cosmetics, coatings and long life plastics. Innovation is at the heart of what we do; our focus is on creating solutions that deliver performance improvements and enhanced sustainability credentials.
Sales
Adjusted operating
profit
$212m
$53m
Read more on page 82
How we do it
Combining our leading positions in rheology◊, surface modification and formulation, access to unique natural materials and global footprint, we deliver Enhanced Performance Through Applied Innovation to our customers around the world.
COATINGS*
OV E RV I E W
We supply rheology◊ modifiers and other complementary specialty additives to manufacturers of industrial coatings and decorative paints. Our products help make industrial coatings last longer, decorative paints more stain resistant and sealants apply evenly.
Figures are post Chromium sale, which took place on 31 January 2023.
Learn more about rheology and our technical expertise on pages 22-23. * Effective 1 January 2023, the results of the Coatings and Talc
segments will be reported under a new segment called Performance Specialties, which reflects a change in the internal organisation structure used for management, internal reporting purposes and the allocation of strategic resources.
Sales
Adjusted operating
profit
$389m
$73m
Read more on page 83
TALC*
OV E RV I E W
We are the second largest global supplier of talc based additives to industrial end markets including long life plastics, technical ceramics and packaging manufacturers. Talc helps to make long life plastics stronger and lighter, gasoline particulate filters work and food packaging recyclable.
Sales
Adjusted operating
profit
$136m
$nil
Read more on page 84
Where we operate
Global
Locations
Continents
Segments
worldwide
2
23
3
*
K E Y
Continuing Operations
Discontinued Operations
* We have two sites in Taiwan 1km from each other.
2022 highlights
FINANCIALOPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Adjusted operating
Adjusted operating
Total recordable
profit
margin
incident rate (TRIR)
$736.4m*
$100.5m*
13.6%*
0.67
2020
$604.4m
2020
$71.2m
2020
11.8%
2020
0.68
2021
$709.4m
2021
$88.0m
2021
12.4%
2021
0.90
2022
$736.4m
2022
$100.5m
2022
13.6%
2022
0.67
Operating profit/(loss)
Profit/(loss) before tax
Net debt2
Lost time accidents (LTA)
$(41.8)m*
$(54.8)m*
$(366.8)m
3
2020
$(35.3)m
2020
$(74.1)m
2020
$(408.1)m
2020
3
2021
$11.9m
2021
$(7.5)m
2021
$(401.0)m
2021
4
2022
$(41.8)m
2022
$(54.8)m
2022
$(366.8)m
2022
3
Diluted (loss)/earnings per
Adjusted diluted earnings
Ordinary dividend
Environmental incidents
share
per share1
per share
(10.7)c*
10.9c*
0.0c
0
2020
(12.2)c
2020
5.4c
2020
0.0c
2021
(1.4)c
2021
8.3c
2021
0.0c
2022
(10.7)c
2022
10.9c
2022
0.0c
Amounts are presented for continuing operations only and exclude discontinued Chromium operations.
1 After adjusting items - see Note 5.
2 Please see the Alternative Performance Measures section on page 222.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.