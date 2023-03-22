Elementis : Annual Report and Accounts

1

Q

How is Elementis delivering

on your commitments,

nurturing your people and

living your purpose?

A

At Elementis, we collaborate with our customers to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, while caring for our people and protecting the environment.

Combining our leading positions in rheology, surface modification and formulation, access to unique natural materials and global footprint, we create high-value specialty additives that enhance the performance of our customers' products and make a positive change in the world.

We manufacture safely, responsibly and effectively; we provide opportunities for everyone at Elementis to connect to others; to grow their experience and to make a real impact.

Elementis plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2022