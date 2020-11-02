Log in
Elementis : DKSH exclusively partners with Elementis in Australia and New Zealand

11/02/2020 | 05:40pm EST

DKSH has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Elementis for Australia and New Zealand

(Melbourne, November 2, 2020) DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials and Elementis have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for DKSH to provide sales and marketing, distribution, logistics and key customer management to Elementis for its coating additives, resins and talc fillers in Australia and New Zealand.

Elementis is a leading producer of specialty additives for industrial and personal care applications. Its additives, resins and talc fillers are used for coatings, inks, leather coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants applications.

DKSH's long term partnership with Elementis, covering several markets around the world, began over 40 years ago. DKSH was once again entrusted to grow Elementis' business thanks to DKSH's extensive distribution network, strong capabilities in sales, marketing and logistics, its large customer base of coatings, inks, adhesives and sealants manufacturers in Australia and New Zealand and its proven track record as a strategic partner in many key Asian and European markets.

'Elementis is proud to extend its successful relationship with DKSH to Australia and New Zealand. Our priority is to improve our customers' experience as we enhance the performance of their products through our technologies. We believe that the DKSH team will bring that value to our customers through great service and access to our broad range of coatings additives and technologies,' said Huibin Zhao, Elementis VP Coatings Asia and Country President, China.

Ben Hopkins, Senior Director, Performance Materials, Australia & New Zealand, DKSH added: 'We are thrilled to further expand Elementis to Australia and New Zealand. Our large customer base across the two countries will greatly benefit from gaining access to Elementis' broad range of coatings additives and technologies.'

Click here to download the full media release.

Disclaimer

Elementis plc published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:39:03 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 765 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 432 M 557 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 427
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,22 $
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Waterman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duff Non-Executive Chairman
Ralph Rex Hewins Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joe Lupia Senior Vice President-Global Technology
Anne Philomena Hyland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENTIS PLC-58.44%559
ECOLAB INC.-4.87%52 405
GIVAUDAN SA23.26%37 636
SIKA AG24.11%34 920
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.63%20 578
SYMRISE AG12.85%16 705
