Elementis : DKSH exclusively partners with Elementis in Australia and New Zealand

DKSH has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Elementis for Australia and New Zealand

(Melbourne, November 2, 2020) DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials and Elementis have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for DKSH to provide sales and marketing, distribution, logistics and key customer management to Elementis for its coating additives, resins and talc fillers in Australia and New Zealand.

Elementis is a leading producer of specialty additives for industrial and personal care applications. Its additives, resins and talc fillers are used for coatings, inks, leather coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants applications.

DKSH's long term partnership with Elementis, covering several markets around the world, began over 40 years ago. DKSH was once again entrusted to grow Elementis' business thanks to DKSH's extensive distribution network, strong capabilities in sales, marketing and logistics, its large customer base of coatings, inks, adhesives and sealants manufacturers in Australia and New Zealand and its proven track record as a strategic partner in many key Asian and European markets.

'Elementis is proud to extend its successful relationship with DKSH to Australia and New Zealand. Our priority is to improve our customers' experience as we enhance the performance of their products through our technologies. We believe that the DKSH team will bring that value to our customers through great service and access to our broad range of coatings additives and technologies,' said Huibin Zhao, Elementis VP Coatings Asia and Country President, China.

Ben Hopkins, Senior Director, Performance Materials, Australia & New Zealand, DKSH added: 'We are thrilled to further expand Elementis to Australia and New Zealand. Our large customer base across the two countries will greatly benefit from gaining access to Elementis' broad range of coatings additives and technologies.'

