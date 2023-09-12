Elementis PLC - London-based speciality chemicals company - Confirms that one of its senior independent directors, Trudy Schoolenberg, will become the interim chair at Accsys Technologies PLC. Schoolenberg is also a senior independent director at Accsys.

Accsys is a London-based wood building products manufacturer. It announced on Tuesday that its chair, Stephen Odell, will step down and not seek re-election at the annual general meeting on September 20, after three years in the role.

Current stock price: 115.20 pence, down 0.2% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 2.4%

