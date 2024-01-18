Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company is engaged in developing performance-driven additives that address unmet consumer and market needs. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Specialties, and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment consists of Coatings and Talc. The Coatings segment is engaged in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings. The Talc segment is engaged in the production and supply of talc for use in the plastics, coatings, technical ceramics and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment is engaged in the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers. It also delivers crucial end product attributes across a range of industries, including cosmetics, coatings and long-life plastics.

Sector Specialty Chemicals