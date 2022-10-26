Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Elementis plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELM   GB0002418548

ELEMENTIS PLC

(ELM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03 2022-10-26 am EDT
96.88 GBX   +3.11%
04:54aElementis shares up on "good" quarterly performance
AI
03:48aPound Could Recover Further Vs Dollar if Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Tech Earnings Disappoint
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elementis shares up on "good" quarterly performance

10/26/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Elementis PLC on Wednesday said it delivered a "good" performance in the third quarter of 2022, with underlying revenue growing by double-digits.

Shares were up 2.7% to 96.50 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

The FTSE-250 Chemicals firm said revenue growth during the period was boosted by its Personal Care and Coatings businesses.

"Overall, the group saw strong performances in the Americas, with lower demand in Europe and continuing market weakness in China. The full-year outlook for the group remains unchanged," it added.

In Personal Care, the company said it is expected to deliver full-year performance "substantially" ahead of last year, with "market demand and pricing actions in both Cosmetics and AP Actives driving strong sales growth and margin expansion versus the prior year period".

In Coatings, Elementis said the business is on track to deliver annual performance "significantly" ahead of last year.

In 2021, Personal Care revenue amounted to USD175 million, while Coatings revenue reached USD384 million.

Chief Executive Paul Waterman said: "We expect the market environment to remain challenging, but are confident that by continuing to execute effectively on our strategy we will make further progress towards achieving our medium-term goals."

Looking ahead, it expects to deliver full-year financial performance in line with expectations.

In August, Elementis reported a 6.0% rise in revenue to USD478.3 million for the six months that ended on June 30 from USD452.1 million a year earlier. Pretax profit, however, decreased by 20% to USD27.6 million from USD34.5 million, as administrative expenses rose by 53% to USD75.6 million from USD49.3 million.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELEMENTIS PLC 2.71% 96.5 Delayed Quote.-28.61%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.85% 17982.52 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
All news about ELEMENTIS PLC
04:54aElementis shares up on "good" quarterly performance
AI
03:48aPound Could Recover Further Vs Dollar if Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Tech Earnings Disappoint
DJ
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Barclays and StanChart quarterly profit improves
AI
02:37aChemicals Group Elementis Affirms FY22 Outlook on Strong Q3 Performance
MT
10/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
09/29Elementis : Essential Ingredients to represent Elementis portfolio of Antiperspirant Activ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELEMENTIS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 931 M - -
Net income 2022 61,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 630 M 630 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ELEMENTIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Elementis plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENTIS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,08 $
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Waterman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ralph Rex Hewins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John E. O'Higgins Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Lupia Senior Vice President-Global Technology
Greg Bellotti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENTIS PLC-28.61%630
ECOLAB INC.-34.78%43 600
SIKA AG-42.06%35 303
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION20.39%32 964
GIVAUDAN SA-38.15%28 547
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.90%16 011