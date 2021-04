Nasdaq-listed Innospec has approached its smaller UK peer for a cash-and-stock takeover deal, the report said https://news.sky.com/story/chemicals-group-elementis-draws-1bn-takeover-interest-from-nasdaq-listed-innospec-12280682.

The companies would come under pressure to confirm the deal in stock market announcements on Tuesday, it added.

Neither Elementis nor Innospec immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)