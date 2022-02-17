Log in
    ELT   AU000000ELT2

ELEMENTOS LIMITED

(ELT)
Elementos : Application for quotation of securities - ELT

02/17/2022 | 12:34am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ELEMENTOS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ELT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

165,456

17/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ELEMENTOS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

138468756

1.3

ASX issuer code

ELT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELTAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2022 EX $0.225

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

65,456

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/2/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

65,456

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.22500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELTAY : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2022 EX $0.375

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

100,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/2/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

Elementos Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
