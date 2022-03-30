Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elementos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELT   AU000000ELT2

ELEMENTOS LIMITED

(ELT)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  03-28
0.82 AUD    --.--%
03/29ELEMENTOS : East Coast Mining Conference - Investor Presentation
PU
03/28ELEMENTOS : Optimisation Study Oropesa Tin Project
PU
03/16Elementos Uncovers Mineralization at Oropesa Project in Spain
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elementos : Application for quotation of securities - ELT

03/30/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

ELEMENTOS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

ELT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,116,060

30/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity ELEMENTOS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code ELT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022

Registration number 138468756

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELTAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2022 EX $0.225

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

30/3/2022

6,060

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 30/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,060

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.22500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELTAY : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2022 EX $0.375

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description ELT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

30/3/2022

3,110,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elementos Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELEMENTOS LIMITED
03/29ELEMENTOS : East Coast Mining Conference - Investor Presentation
PU
03/28ELEMENTOS : Optimisation Study Oropesa Tin Project
PU
03/16Elementos Uncovers Mineralization at Oropesa Project in Spain
MT
03/15ELEMENTOS : Oropesa Tin Project - Additional Mineralisation
PU
03/15Elementos Limited Intersects Additional Mineralisation Outside Mineral Resource At Orop..
CI
03/14ELEMENTOS : Application for quotation of securities - ELT
PU
03/09Elementos Secures Local Government Support for Oropesa Project in Spain
MT
03/09Oropesa Tin Project Receives Andalucían Government Support
CI
03/08ELEMENTOS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/08Elementos Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,61 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2021 3,98 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart ELEMENTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elementos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joe David Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Drew Speedy Chief Financial Officer
Andrew C. Greig Non-Executive Chairman
Corey Nolan Independent Non-Executive Director
Calvin Patrick Treacy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENTOS LIMITED54.72%101
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.70%192 943
RIO TINTO PLC19.48%128 693
GLENCORE PLC28.19%85 502
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.03%61 924
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.92%45 002