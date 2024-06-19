Elementos Limited is an Australia-based tin company with two development assets in mining jurisdictions in Andalucia, Spain and Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focused on developing both the Oropesa Tin Project in Andalucia, Spain and the Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania, Australia. The Oropesa Tin Project is located in the Guadiato Valley, in the Province of Cordoba, within the Andalucia autonomous region, Spain. The Oropesa Tin Project consists of an approximately 14.51 square kilometers concession package 75 kilometers (km) north-west of Cordoba and 180km north-east of Seville, in the Andalucia region of southern Spain. The Oropesa Tin Project contains a Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) compliant Measured, indicated, and inferred resource of about 75,400 tons of tin. The Cleveland Tin Project is located approximately 80km southwest of Burnie in the mineral-rich northwest region of Tasmania, Australia.