Elementos Limited is an Australia-based tin exploration and development company with assets in mature mining jurisdictions, including Spain and Australia. The Companyâs Oropesa Tin Project consists of an approximately 14.51 square kilometers concession package 75 kilometers (km) north-west of Cordoba and 180 km north-east of Seville, in the Andalucia region of southern Spain. The project area contains numerous geophysical and geochemically anomalous regions. The Oropesa Tin Project contains a Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) compliant Measured, indicated, and inferred resource of about 75,400 tons of tin. The Company owns 100% of the Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania. The Cleveland Tin Project is located approximately 80 km southwest of Burnie in the mineral-rich northwest region of Tasmania, Australia.