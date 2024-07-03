(Alliance News) - Eles Spa on Wednesday disclosed that it has received, from a major defense sector customer, an order for two simulation class rooms for control rooms.

The order received from the customer, a multinational group, a world leader in every area (air, sea, land) in the Defense sector , consolidates the relationship of trust based on the highest reliability of the product provided by the Eles group.

Massimiliano Bellucci, managing director of CBL and advisor to the Eles board of directors, commented, "The Aerospace & Defense market is in great turmoil and continues to grow. I am very proud that CBL can play a leading role and make its contribution not only in the Defense sector but also in Space. In these weeks we have received unrepeat order to supply additional equipment for egse (electrical ground support equipment)."

"The Eles group with CBL is investing heavily in the market related to developments for space. This has enabled us, in the last period, to acquire a new customer and on his specifications, we also received order for supply of parts of a SCOE - Support Check Out Equipment - system, for the ExoMars mission of the European Space Agency."

Eles trades up 2.5 percent at EUR1.88 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

