ELES Semiconductor Equipment S p A : CS Ricavi consolidati ELES al 31.03.2023

Eles S.p.A. (Eles), nata nel 1988, progetta e realizza soluzioni di test per semiconduttori (SOC, MEMS e Memorie). Eles produce macchine universali (cd. test system) e i relativi servizi di assistenza per i test di affidabilità, avendo sviluppato un processo di co-engineering con i propri clienti finalizzato a garantire un prodotto microelettronico cd. "ZERO DIFETTI". Inoltre, la Società è attiva nel settore c.d. di test application fornendo ai propri clienti le applicazioni necessarie per procedere alle varie soluzioni di test che possono essere eseguite attraverso le macchine dalla stessa prodotte, oltre ad una serie di servizi connessi all'elaborazione dei dati acquisiti durante le attività e fasi di test. Eles annovera tra i propri clienti aziende multinazionali produttrici di semiconduttori e produttori di moduli elettronici per il settore automotive ed il Settore I&D. La strategia di Eles prevede, oltre ad una crescita per linee interne tramite la penetrazione in nuovi mercati, l'ulteriore diversificazione della clientela e il miglioramento delle soluzioni già offerte ai clienti, una crescita per linee esterne mediante acquisizioni funzionali ad un più veloce sviluppo commerciale nei Paesi esteri.

In ultimo, facendo seguito a quanto rappresentato nei comunicati diffusi in data 10 maggio 2022, 29 luglio 2022, 13 ottobre 2022, si rappresenta che il Consiglio di Amministrazione, in data odierna, in esecuzione del contratto di trasferimento di partecipazioni sociali di CBL Electronics S.r.l. ("SPA") sottoscritto in data 10 maggio 2022 tra Eles e i Sig.ri Massimiliano Bellucci e Andrea Cannavicci (i "Venditori"):

Todi (PG), May 22, 2023 - ELES Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., (the "Company," the "Group") a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, and a worldwide provider of semiconductor device test solutions (IC Integrated Circuits) with Automotive and Mission Critical applications announces that today the Board of Directors reviewed the unaudited consolidated sales revenues for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Consolidated Sales Revenues of the Eles Group, which take consideration of CBL Electronics S.r.l. acquisition and its subsidiary (as of October 2022), amounted to 6.3 million euros, up 36% from the same period of the

previous year.

Francesca Zaffarami, CEO of ELES, says: "The results expressed by the Group in the first quarter are extremely remarkable and confirm the soundness of the growth and diversification strategy pursued last year, through the acquisition of CBL and the entry into the Aerospace&Defense sector. We aim to set two ambitious goals for 2023: on the one hand, we plan to work on releasing the still unexploited potential from the process of integrating the Group's companies and, on the other hand, to continue on the path of growth, including expansion overseas."

The share of revenues from services, amounted to approximately 5.1 million euros (+144% compared to March 31, 2022) and was 81% of Consolidated Sales Revenues. The increase is related to the Increase in the SEMI installed base and the contribution of services related to the new solutions launched on the market by the Parent Company in 2022 (Art MTX and SmartMTX), as well as the strong contribution of the Aerospace & Defense sector due to the integration process of CBL Electronics.

The export weight keeps on being remarkable, accounting for 60% of Consolidated Sales Revenues.

