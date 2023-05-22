ELES Semiconductor Equipment S p A : CS Ricavi consolidati ELES al 31.03.2023

COMUNICATO STAMPA
RICAVI VENDITE CONSOLIDATI AL 31 MARZO 2023 PARI A EURO 6,3 MILIONI
IN CRESCITA DEL +36% YoY
FORTE CONTRIBUTO DEL SETTORE AEROSPACE & DEFENCE
GRAZIE AL PROCESSO DI INTEGRAZIONE DI CBL ELECTRONICS
RICAVI ESTERI PARI AL 60% DEL TOTALE
COMPLETATA L'ACQUISIZIONE DEL CAPITALE DI CBL ELECTRONICS
CONFERIMENTO DEI NUOVI INCARICHI DI EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR E DI
OPERATORE SPECIALISTA
Todi (PG), 22 maggio 2023 - ELES Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., (la "Società", il "Gruppo") società quotata su Euronext Growth Milan, e fornitore mondiale di soluzioni per il test dei dispositivi a semiconduttore (IC Integrated Circuits) con applicazioni Automotive e Mission Critical rende noto che in data odierna il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha esaminato i ricavi delle vendite consolidati, non sottoposti a revisione contabile, relativi al periodo chiuso al 31 marzo 2023.
I Ricavi delle Vendite Consolidati del Gruppo Eles, che tengono conto dell'acquisizione di CBL Electronics S.r.l. e della sua partecipata (da ottobre 2022), sono pari a Euro 6,3 milioni, in crescita del 36% rispetto allo
stesso periodo dell'esercizio precedente.
Francesca Zaffarami, AD di ELES, dichiara: "I risultati espressi dal Gruppo nel primo trimestre sono di estremo interesse e confermano la bontà della strategia di crescita e diversificazione perseguita lo scorso anno, mediante l'acquisizione di CBL e l'ingresso nel settore Aerospace&Defence. Per il 2023 ci poniamo due obiettivi ambiziosi: intendiamo da un lato lavorare a liberare il potenziale ancora inespresso dal processo di integrazione delle società del Gruppo e dall'altro continuare nel percorso di crescita, anche per linee esterne".
La quota dei ricavi per servizi, si attesta a Euro 5,1 milioni circa (+144% rispetto al 31 marzo 2022) ed è pari al 81% dei Ricavi delle Vendite Consolidati. L'incremento è correlato all'Incremento del parco installato SEMI ed al contributo dei servizi legati alle nuove soluzioni lanciate sul mercato dalla Capogruppo nel 2022 (Art MTX e SmartMTX), nonchè al forte contributo del settore Aerospace & Defence grazie al processo di integrazione di CBL Electronics.
Permane forte l'incidenza dell'export, pari al 60% dei Ricavi delle Vendite Consolidati.
P a g . 1 | 4
I Ricavi delle Vendite Consolidati del Gruppo Eles, a parità di consolidamento, che tengono conto dell'acquisizione della società Campera Electronic System S.r.l. (da gennaio 2022) sono pari a Euro 4,9 milioni circa, in crescita del 6% rispetto a Euro 4,7 milioni al 31 marzo 2022.
Altre delibere del Consiglio di Amministrazione
Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha inoltre deliberato la risoluzione consensuale dell'incarico di Euronext Growth Advisor e di operatore specialista con BPER Banca S.p.A., deliberando altresì di conferire (i) l'incarico di Euronext Growth Advisor a illimity Bank S.p.A. e (ii) l'incarico di operatore specialista a MIT SIM S.p.A..
L'attività di Euronext Growth Advisor sarà svolta da BPER Banca fino al 30 giugno 2023, illimity Bank S.p.A. assumerà tale ruolo a partire dal 1 luglio 2023, dopo aver rilasciato, in data odierna, la dichiarazione prevista dall'art. 17 del Regolamento Euronext Growth Advisor.
BPER S.p.A. ricoprirà il ruolo di operatore specialista fino al 30 giugno 2023 incluso mentre l'incarico di operatore specialista conferito a MIT SIM S.p.A. avrà efficacia a far data dal giorno 1 luglio 2023.
Il management di Eles S.p.A. ringrazia BPER Banca S.p.A. per la collaborazione e la professionalità dimostrate in questi anni di quotazione su Euronext Growth Milan.
In ultimo, facendo seguito a quanto rappresentato nei comunicati diffusi in data 10 maggio 2022, 29 luglio 2022, 13 ottobre 2022, si rappresenta che il Consiglio di Amministrazione, in data odierna, in esecuzione del contratto di trasferimento di partecipazioni sociali di CBL Electronics S.r.l. ("SPA") sottoscritto in data 10 maggio 2022 tra Eles e i Sig.ri Massimiliano Bellucci e Andrea Cannavicci (i "Venditori"):
-
ha verificato il raggiungimento degli obbiettivi per il riconoscimento della somma di Euro 400.000,00 dovuta ai Venditori a titolo di earn-out;
-
deliberato di acquistare il 4% residuo del capitale sociale di CBL per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 60.000.
***
Per maggiori informazioni
Società: ELES S.p.A. | T +39 075 898 000| investor_relation@eles.com
Euronext Growth Advisor & Specialist: BPER Banca | T +39 02 72 74 92 29 | eles@bper.it
Eles S.p.A. (Eles), nata nel 1988, progetta e realizza soluzioni di test per semiconduttori (SOC, MEMS e Memorie). Eles produce macchine universali (cd. test system) e i relativi servizi di assistenza per i test di affidabilità, avendo sviluppato un processo di co-engineering con i propri clienti finalizzato a garantire un prodotto microelettronico cd. "ZERO DIFETTI". Inoltre, la Società è attiva nel settore c.d. di test application fornendo ai propri clienti le applicazioni necessarie per procedere alle varie soluzioni di test che possono essere eseguite attraverso le macchine dalla stessa prodotte, oltre ad una serie di servizi connessi all'elaborazione dei dati acquisiti durante le attività e fasi di test. Eles annovera tra i propri clienti aziende multinazionali produttrici di semiconduttori e produttori di moduli elettronici per il settore automotive ed il Settore I&D. La strategia di Eles prevede, oltre ad una crescita per linee interne tramite la penetrazione in nuovi mercati, l'ulteriore diversificazione della clientela e il miglioramento delle soluzioni già offerte ai clienti, una crescita per linee esterne mediante acquisizioni funzionali ad un più veloce sviluppo commerciale nei Paesi esteri.
P a g . 2 | 4
PRESS RELEASE
CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE AS AT MARCH 31, 2023 AMOUNTING TO 6.3
MILLION EUROS GROWING BY +36% YoY
STRONG CONTRIBUTION FROM AEROSPACE & DEFENSE SECTOR
THANKS TO THE INTEGRATION PROCESS OF CBL ELECTRONICS
FOREIGN REVENUES EQUAL 60% OF THE TOTAL
CBL ELECTRONICS CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPLETED
NEW APPOINTMENTS OF EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR AND SPECIALIST
Todi (PG), May 22, 2023 - ELES Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., (the "Company," the "Group") a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, and a worldwide provider of semiconductor device test solutions (IC Integrated Circuits) with Automotive and Mission Critical applications announces that today the Board of Directors reviewed the unaudited consolidated sales revenues for the period ended March 31, 2023.
Consolidated Sales Revenues of the Eles Group, which take consideration of CBL Electronics S.r.l. acquisition and its subsidiary (as of October 2022), amounted to 6.3 million euros, up 36% from the same period of the
previous year.
Francesca Zaffarami, CEO of ELES, says: "The results expressed by the Group in the first quarter are extremely remarkable and confirm the soundness of the growth and diversification strategy pursued last year, through the acquisition of CBL and the entry into the Aerospace&Defense sector. We aim to set two ambitious goals for 2023: on the one hand, we plan to work on releasing the still unexploited potential from the process of integrating the Group's companies and, on the other hand, to continue on the path of growth, including expansion overseas."
The share of revenues from services, amounted to approximately 5.1 million euros (+144% compared to March 31, 2022) and was 81% of Consolidated Sales Revenues. The increase is related to the Increase in the SEMI installed base and the contribution of services related to the new solutions launched on the market by the Parent Company in 2022 (Art MTX and SmartMTX), as well as the strong contribution of the Aerospace & Defense sector due to the integration process of CBL Electronics.
The export weight keeps on being remarkable, accounting for 60% of Consolidated Sales Revenues.
P a g . 3 | 4
The Eles Group's Consolidated Sales Revenues, on a like-for-like basis, which take consideration of Campera Electronic System S.r.l. acquisition (from January 2022) amounted to approximately 4.9 million euros, up 6% from 4.7 million euros as of March 31, 2022.
Further Resolutions of the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors also resolved the consensual termination of the Euronext Growth Advisor and Specialist assignment with BPER Bank S.p.A., also resolving to confer (i) the Euronext Growth Advisor assignment to illimity Bank S.p.A. and (ii) the Specialist assignment to MIT SIM S.p.A.
The activity of Euronext Growth Advisor will be carried out by BPER Bank until June 30, 2023, illimity Bank S.p.A. will assume this role from 2023 July 1, after issuing, today, the declaration provided for in Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Advisor Regulations.
BPER S.p.A. will hold the role of Specialist up to and including June 30, 2023, while the role of Specialist conferred to MIT SIM S.p.A. will be effective from 2023 July 1.
The management of Eles S.p.A. would like to thank BPER S.p.A. for the cooperation and professionalism demonstrated during these years of listing on Euronext Growth Milan.
Lastly, following up on what was represented in the press releases issued on May 10, 2022, July 29, 2022, and October 13, 2022, it is hereby represented that the Board of Directors, on today's date, in execution of the contract for the transfer of shareholdings in CBL Electronics S.r.l. ("SPA") signed on May 10, 2022 between Eles and Mr. Massimiliano Bellucci and Mr. Andrea Cannavicci (the "Sellers"):
-
verified the achievement of the objectives for the recognition of the sum of Euro 400,000.00 due to the Sellers as earn-out;
-
resolved to purchase the remaining 4% of CBL's share capital for a total consideration of Euro 60,000.
***
Further information:
Company: ELES S.p.A. | T +39 075 898 000| investor_relation@eles.com
Euronext Growth Advisor & Specialist: BPER Banca | T +39 02 72 74 92 29 | eles@bper.it
Eles S.p.A. (Eles), founded in 1988, designs and manufactures semiconductor test solutions (SOC, MEMS and Memories). Eles produces universal test systems together with Engineering Services for reliability tests, having developed a co-engineering process with its customers aimed at guaranteeing 'Zero Defect' microelectronic devices. The Company also develops customised test applications for devices to be tested on its universal systems, along with the data management of test results. Eles counts among its customers multinational companies producing semiconductors and manufacturers of electronic modules for Automotive, Aerospace and Defense sectors. Eles' growth strategy is through internal growth by penetration of new markets, diversification of customers and improvement of existing solutions, as well as growth through acquisition for faster expansion overseas.
P a g . 4 | 4