  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ELES Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELES   IT0005373417

ELES SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT S.P.A.

(ELES)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:01 2023-02-20 am EST
1.935 EUR   +1.57%
01:22aEles boosts revenues to double digits in 2022; CFO resigns
AN
02/20European stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
02/20Europeans up; MPS still on top on Mid
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eles boosts revenues to double digits in 2022; CFO resigns

02/21/2023 | 01:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Eles Spa reported that revenues for 2022 increased by 15 percent year-on-year to EUR21.9 million from EUR19 million in the previous year.

Consolidated sales revenues of the Eles Group, which take into account the recent acquisition of CBL Electronics Srl and its investee company since last October and Campera Electronic System Srl since January 2022, amounted to EUR26.1 million, up 37 percent from the previous year.

The share of service revenues stands at EUR15.1 million approximately, up 15% from 2021, and is 58% of consolidated sales revenues. The share of exports remains strong at 61 percent of revenues, although the consolidation of the newly acquired company has strengthened the weight of the domestic market.

Pro forma consolidated sales revenues as of Dec. 31, 2022, assuming full consolidation of CBL Electronics Srl as of Jan. 1, 2022, would have been approximately EUR30.1 million, up 12 percent from pro forma EUR27 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

"The board of directors also took note of the continuation of the worldwide shortage on semiconductor components and the effectiveness of the actions implemented by the company to mitigate the effects of extending delivery times with consequent rescheduling of delivery times of some order book items, confirmed by the increase in revenues," the company explained.

"The effects related to the increase in purchase prices of electronic components and basic materials remain, with impacts on the margins for the year. In addition, the rate of inflation has led to an increase in certain costs for services and raw materials; only partly reversed in sales prices. Finally, the market introduction of two promising new platforms, ART-MTX and smART MTX, resulted in nonrecurring costs related to the industrialization phase. The company will continue to closely monitor the situation by introducing all necessary actions to mitigate its effects."

Francesca Zaffarami, managing director of Eles, said, "We are satisfied with the strong growth recorded in terms of revenues in the SEMI market, in contrast to a scenario still characterized by the shortage contingency, and the significant expansion in the A&D market resulting from the integration of CBL and Campera; from which we expect further significant management and business synergies, given the development potential of the reference sectors: SEMI and A&D."

"Lastly, we are pleased with the trust shown to us by several big players in both SEMI and A&D who have preferred Eles instrumentation to qualify their devices internally in recent months."

In addition, Eles reported that the Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Scappito, has resigned to pursue a new professional experience.

Scappito has no shares in the company and will leave permanently on March 30. Taking his place is CEO, Francesca Zaffarami.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 23,3 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net Debt 2022 4,40 M 4,70 M 4,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 96,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,4 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 75,0%
Technical analysis trends ELES SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,94 €
Average target price 2,88 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesca Zaffarami Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Scappito Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Antonio Zaffarami Chairman, Head-Research & Development
Massimiliano Burelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELES SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT S.P.A.22.08%28
ASML HOLDING N.V.19.81%256 790
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION17.93%66 882
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.18.80%53 647
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.9.69%14 393
ENTEGRIS, INC.30.32%12 739