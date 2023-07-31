(Alliance News) - Eles Spa announced Monday that it has reviewed consolidated sales revenues for the first half of the year and reported consolidated sales revenues -- excluding theacquisition of CBL Electronics Srl, finalized in the third quarter of 2022 -- of approximately EUR11 million, up from EUR10.1 million as of June 30, 2022, and up 9.0 percent.

Eles Group's consolidated sales revenues, which take into account the acquisition of CBL Electronics and its investee, amounted to EUR14.6 million, up 44 percent from the same period in the previous year.

On Monday, Eles closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR1.88 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.