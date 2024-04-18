(Alliance News) - Eles Spa on Thursday disclosed that ATS Engineering Ltd, SEMI Test Laboratory in Israel, an investee company of the group since 2019, has announced that it has signed with iNPACK - PCB Technologies Company -, a joint venture to create the first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Test in the Middle East.

"This pioneering project will address the evolving needs in the field of POST SILICON, starting with the design and production of substrates for the technological miniaturization of chip assembly in electronic systems, continuing with testing and Qualification, provided by the Reliability Lab ATS Engineering, using Eles ART solutions and the RETE methodology, Reliability embedded Test Engineering.

Antonio Zaffarami, chairman of the board of directors of Eles, commented, "This joint venture, represents a strategic investment not only for the two companies iNPACK and ATS, but also for the Eles group, which will offer all its experience in reliability testing of Chips and its offering based on the RETE methodology for zero defects and zero rejects, capable of conferring distinctive and sustainability advantages that are difficult to achieve, as well as giving the chips processed, reliability performances in line with current needs. We hope to support the development of the jv towards the Chiplet market as the next step. Our presence in the SEMI Israel market is being consolidated to materialize further growth."

Eles rises 4.1 percent to EUR1.79 per share.

