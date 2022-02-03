Brazilian Eletrobras' board approves 1.9 bln reais capital hike for Eletronorte unit

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run power company Eletrobras
said on Thursday its board approved a capital
increase for its subsidiary Eletronorte by 1.9 billion reais
($359.58 million).
According to its securities filing, the company will
increase Eletronorte's capital by issuing 13.9 million new
ordinary shares, priced at 138.35 reais each share.
The shares will be subscribed and paid in by Eletrobras with
the common shares it holds in Norte Energia (NESA), equal to 15%
of the capital stock in NESA, which operates the Belo Monte
hydroelectric plant.
"With the above-mentioned operation, Eletrobras will no
longer hold a direct stake in NESA and will remain with an
indirect stake of 49.98%, through its subsidiaries Eletronorte
and Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco (Chesf)," said the
company.
The completion of the transaction still depends on approval
at a meeting of Eletronorte shareholders, in addition to the
corporate procedures required for the change in ownership of
NESA shares.
($1 = 5.2839 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice
Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)