    LIPR3   BRLIPRACNOR7

ELETROBRAS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. - ELETROPAR

(LIPR3)
Brazilian Eletrobras' board approves 1.9 bln reais capital hike for Eletronorte unit

02/03/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run power company Eletrobras said on Thursday its board approved a capital increase for its subsidiary Eletronorte by 1.9 billion reais ($359.58 million).

According to its securities filing, the company will increase Eletronorte's capital by issuing 13.9 million new ordinary shares, priced at 138.35 reais each share.

The shares will be subscribed and paid in by Eletrobras with the common shares it holds in Norte Energia (NESA), equal to 15% of the capital stock in NESA, which operates the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant.

"With the above-mentioned operation, Eletrobras will no longer hold a direct stake in NESA and will remain with an indirect stake of 49.98%, through its subsidiaries Eletronorte and Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco (Chesf)," said the company.

The completion of the transaction still depends on approval at a meeting of Eletronorte shareholders, in addition to the corporate procedures required for the change in ownership of NESA shares. ($1 = 5.2839 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. -0.87% 33.16 Delayed Quote.0.55%
ELETROBRAS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. - ELETROPAR 0.92% 65 Delayed Quote.-11.95%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.69% 6.0989 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 0,25 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 45,3 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
Net cash 2020 92,6 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 765 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2019 99 695x
EV / Sales 2020 3 416x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 16,3%
Managers and Directors
Oscar Alfredo Salomão Filho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ivo Sergio Baran Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Renata Leite Falcão Chairman
Carlos Alberto Policaro Director
Henrique Villa da Costa Ferreira Director
