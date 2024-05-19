Certain Common Stock of Elevai Labs, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.

May 18, 2024 Share

Certain Common Stock of Elevai Labs, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 20-NOV-2023 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

The directors, and executive officers and the holders of substantially all Common Stock, stock options and other securities convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, with the underwriters not to directly or indirectly offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, or enter into any hedging, swap or other agreement or transaction that transfers any of the economic consequences of ownership of shares of our Common Stock or any options to purchase shares of our Common Stock, or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock, during the period from the date of this prospectus continuing through the date 180 days after the date of this prospectus, except with the prior written consent of the representative of the underwriters, and certain other limited exceptions.