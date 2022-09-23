Advanced search
Elevance Health : 2022 Shareholder Outreach – Strategy & ESG Update

09/23/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Strategy and ESG Update

September 2022

Contents

Elevance Health Overview & Strategy

pp. 3 - 9

Our Governance

pp. 10 - 15

- Board Composition

- Executive compensation

Whole Health and Environmental Sustainability

pp. 16 - 23

Shareholder Engagement & Long-Term Focus

pp. 24 - 26

2

Elevance Health Overview

more than

47 million

total medical members in affiliated health plans

more than

118 million

total lives served

Q2 2022 data

Blue Cross (BC) or Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) licensed plans or other commercial plans

BC or BCBS licensed plans or other

US territory

commercial plans + Medicaid presence

Medicaid presence

Total government footprint:

Medicaid: 23 states + DC + Puerto Rico

Medicare presence

Medicare: 22 states + Puerto Rico

98,000 Associates

Medical Members (in millions)

26.5

77%

50%

of Elevance Health's

of Elevance Health's

workforce are women*

workforce are ethnically

diverse*

*This is based on EEO-1 Report data as of 12/31/21 and

11.2

includes U.S. associates only

4.8

2.9

1.6

$136.9 billion

total operating revenue in 2021

COMMERCIAL

COMMERCIAL

MEDICAID

MEDICARE

FEDERAL EMPLOYEES

FEE-BASED

RISK-BASED

HEALTH BENEFITS

Q2 2022 data

3

Our Journey

Changing our company name to Elevance Health and streamlining our brand portfolio represents who we are today and will be in the future - a lifetime, trusted health partner

We are a different company than we were 10, 5, even 3 years ago…

evolving beyond traditional health insurance to take a more holistic approach to health

Elevate Whole Health +

Advance Health Beyond Healthcare

Elevance Health

Focused on

Equipped with digital

Increased ability to

whole health

capabilities, strong

serve individuals across

and its

partnerships, and

their entire health

most powerful drivers

diversified services

journey

4

Introducing our Evolved Brand Portfolio

Over the next few years, we will strategically and intentionally organize brand portfolio into three core go-to-market brands, united under one umbrella.

Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem

Select Medicare, Medicaidand

Our services businesses will unify

Blue Cross and Blue Shield remain

Commercial Plansin non-Blue

under the brand Carelon to solve

our go-to-market brands in the

states will unify under the

complex challenges and support

14 Blue states. It's the name

Wellpoint brand over the next

whole health across the entire

consumers are most familiar with

few years.

healthcare continuum.

as a trusted health care partner

through our affiliated health plans.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elevance Health Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 6 325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Elevance Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 462,88 $
Average target price 542,65 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Gallina Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Dustin Wilcox VP & Chief Information Security Officer
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-0.14%111 092
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP3.05%484 023
CIGNA CORPORATION23.20%86 317
HUMANA INC.6.48%62 506
CENTENE CORPORATION-4.20%45 121
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.59%19 145