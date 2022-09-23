Elevance Health : 2022 Shareholder Outreach – Strategy & ESG Update

Strategy and ESG Update
September 2022
Elevance Health Overview
more than
47 million
total medical members in affiliated health plans
118 million
total lives served
Q2 2022 data
Blue Cross (BC) or Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) licensed plans or other commercial plans
BC or BCBS licensed plans or other
US territory
commercial plans + Medicaid presence
Medicaid presence
Total government footprint:
Medicaid: 23 states + DC + Puerto Rico
Medicare presence
Medicare: 22 states + Puerto Rico
98,000 Associates
Medical Members (in millions)
26.5
77%
50%
of Elevance Health's
workforce are women*
workforce are ethnically
diverse*
*This is based on EEO-1 Report data as of 12/31/21 and
11.2
includes U.S. associates only
4.8
2.9
1.6
$136.9 billion
total operating revenue in 2021
COMMERCIAL
MEDICAID
MEDICARE
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES
FEE-BASED
RISK-BASED
HEALTH BENEFITS
Q2 2022 data
Our Journey
Changing our company name to Elevance Health and streamlining our brand portfolio represents who we are today and will be in the future - a lifetime, trusted health partner
We are a different company than we were 10, 5, even 3 years ago…
evolving beyond traditional health insurance to take a more holistic approach to health
Elevate Whole Health +
Advance Health Beyond Healthcare
Elevance Health
Focused on
Equipped with digital
Increased ability to
whole health
capabilities, strong
serve individuals across
and its
partnerships, and
their entire health
most powerful drivers
diversified services
journey
Introducing our Evolved Brand Portfolio
Over the next few years, we will strategically and intentionally organize brand portfolio into three core go-to-market brands, united under one umbrella.
Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem
Select Medicare, Medicaidand
Our services businesses will unify
Blue Cross and Blue Shield remain
Commercial Plansin non-Blue
under the brand Carelon to solve
our go-to-market brands in the
states will unify under the
complex challenges and support
14 Blue states. It's the name
Wellpoint brand over the next
whole health across the entire
consumers are most familiar with
few years.
healthcare continuum.
as a trusted health care partner
through our affiliated health plans.
