ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.

04:00:01 2023-01-24 pm EST
478.52 USD   +0.12%
Elevance Health 4Q Profit Slips While Revenue Grows

01/25/2023 | 06:36am EST
By Dean Seal


Elevance Health Inc. reported a smaller profit but higher revenue in its final quarter of the year as membership in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage grew.

The health insurer and Blue Cross Blue Shield owner, formerly known as Anthem Inc., reported a profit of $949 million, or $3.93 a share, compared with $1.14 billion, or $4.63 a share, in the same period a year ago.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were $5.23 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $5.19 a share.

Total revenue grew to $39.93 billion from $36.58 billion last year. Analysts had been expecting $39.77 billion, according to FactSet.

Operating revenue rose 10.1% on membership growth in Medicaid, growth in Medicare Advantage and premium-rate increases that covered overall cost trends.

Shares edged slightly lower to $475.08 in premarket trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 0635ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 B - -
Net income 2022 6 259 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Gallina Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Dustin Wilcox VP & Chief Information Security Officer
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-6.72%114 284
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-8.37%459 326
CIGNA CORPORATION-6.99%94 470
HUMANA INC.-2.31%63 344
CENTENE CORPORATION-7.62%42 900
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.30%17 299