1Q 2024 operating revenue of $42.3 billion, up 0.9% from 1Q 2023 1Q 2024 diluted EPS1 of $9.59, up 15.5% from 1Q 2023 and adjusted diluted EPS2 of $10.64, up 12.5% FY 2024 diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS guidance raised to greater than $34.05 and $37.20, respectively Launching strategic partnership to advance primary care and physician enablement

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported first quarter 2024 results.

“First quarter results reflect disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives during a dynamic time for our industry. We are making significant progress expanding Carelon’s capabilities, scaling our flywheel for enterprise growth, and delivering results for all stakeholders. Given the solid start to the year, we have increased our outlook for full year earnings. Earlier this week, we also announced the next step in our journey to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered, value-based care in our local markets. This strategic partnership with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has the potential to accelerate innovation in care delivery, enhance healthcare experiences, and improve health outcomes, all while advancing our value-based care and physician enablement strategy.”

Gail K. Boudreaux

President and Chief Executive Officer

Elevance Health Consolidated Enterprise Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Operating Revenue1 $42.3 $41.9 $42.5 Operating Gain1,2 $3.0 $2.8 $1.3 Operating Margin1 7.1 % 6.8 % 3.0 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.” 2. Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, include items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."

Operating revenue was $42.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.4 billion, or approximately 1 percent compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by higher premium yields to reflect medical cost trend, and growth in Carelon, including a full quarter of revenue from BioPlus, which closed in February of 2023, partially offset by attrition in Medicaid membership.

The benefit expense ratio was 85.6 percent, an improvement of 20 basis points, driven primarily by premium rate adjustments to cover medical cost trend in our Health Benefits business. Days in Claims Payable was 49.0 days as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.7 days from December 31, 2023, and an increase of 3.0 days compared to March 31, 2023.

The operating expense ratio was 11.6 percent, an increase of 10 basis points due to investment and integration costs. Excluding adjustment items, the operating expense ratio was unchanged at 11.4 percent.

Elevance Health now expects net income per diluted share to be greater than $34.05 in 2024 and adjusted diluted net income per share to be greater than $37.20.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $2.0 billion, or 0.9 times net income. As of March 31, 2024, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.0 billion.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $566 million, at a weighted average price of $492.76. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $3.6 billion of Board approved share repurchase authorization remaining. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $379 million.

Health Benefits is comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses.

Health Benefits Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Operating Revenue1 $37.3 $37.3 $36.5 Operating Gain1,2 $2.3 $2.1 $0.8 Operating Margin1 6.1 % 5.8 % 2.1 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.” 2. Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2023, has been restated for the realignment of Carelon Global Solutions. See footnote 4 to the Reportable Segment Highlight Details table.

Operating revenue was $37.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the prior year quarter, as premium rate increases to reflect medical cost trends were offset by Medicaid membership attrition associated with eligibility redeterminations and expected footprint adjustments.

Operating gain totaled $2.3 billion, an increase of 6 percent, driven by premium yields, including disciplined commercial underwriting.

Medical membership totaled approximately 46.2 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.9 million, or 4 percent compared to the prior year quarter, driven by attrition in our Medicaid business associated with eligibility redeterminations and expected footprint adjustments. These membership losses were partially offset by growth in our commercial Employer Group fee-based, Affordable Care Act, and BlueCard membership.

Carelon is comprised of CarelonRx and Carelon Services.

Carelon Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Operating Revenue1,2,3 $12.1 $11.5 $12.4 Operating Gain1,2,3 $0.8 $0.7 $0.6 Operating Margin1 6.7 % 6.5 % 4.8 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.” 2. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon in millions for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included $8,067 and $523 for CarelonRx; and $4,009 and $290 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included $8,024 and $512 for CarelonRx; and $3,460 and $229 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended December 31, 2023, included $8,827 and $490 for CarelonRx; and $3,574 and $102 for Carelon Services, respectively. 3. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2023, has been restated for the realignment of Carelon Global Solutions. See footnote 4 to the Reportable Segment Highlight Details table.

Operating revenue for Carelon was $12.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.6 billion, or 5 percent compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the launch of new risk-based capabilities in Carelon Services and growth in CarelonRx, including a full quarter of revenue from the acquisition of BioPlus, which closed in February of 2023, and growth in external customers served, partially offset by the impact of Medicaid membership attrition on affiliated revenue streams.

Operating gain for Carelon totaled $0.8 billion, an increase of $72 million, or 10 percent, primarily driven by improved performance on certain risk-based arrangements in Carelon Services.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 16, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2024 dividend to shareholders of $1.63 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner whose purpose is to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire healthcare journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead better lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 115 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) to discuss the company’s first quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic) 800-876-4955 (Domestic Replay) 312-470-0178 (International) 203-369-3997 (International Replay)

The access code for today's conference call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on May 17, 2024. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

Basis of Presentation

1. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables. 2. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Elevance Health

Earnings Release Financial Schedules and Supplementary Information

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Membership and Other Metrics

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Supplemental Financial Information - Reportable Segments

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Elevance Health Membership and Other Metrics (Unaudited) Change from Medical Membership (in thousands) March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Individual 1,246 942 1,025 32.3 % 21.6 % Employer Group Risk-Based 3,648 3,798 3,756 (3.9) % (2.9) % Commercial Risk-Based 4,894 4,740 4,781 3.2 % 2.4 % BlueCard® 6,825 6,607 6,838 3.3 % (0.2) % Employer Group Fee-Based 20,622 20,278 20,227 1.7 % 2.0 % Commercial Fee-Based 27,447 26,885 27,065 2.1 % 1.4 % Medicare Advantage 2,017 2,053 2,047 (1.8) % (1.5) % Medicare Supplement 896 925 923 (3.1) % (2.9) % Total Medicare 2,913 2,978 2,970 (2.2) % (1.9) % Medicaid 9,327 11,889 10,503 (21.5) % (11.2) % Federal Employees Health Benefits 1,658 1,632 1,642 1.6 % 1.0 % Total Medical Membership 46,239 48,124 46,961 (3.9) % (1.5) % Other Membership (in thousands) Life and Disability Members 4,469 4,771 4,629 (6.3) % (3.5) % Dental Members 6,970 6,743 6,820 3.4 % 2.2 % Dental Administration Members 1,841 1,697 1,729 8.5 % 6.5 % Vision Members 10,251 9,904 9,944 3.5 % 3.1 % Medicare Part D Standalone Members 262 264 260 (0.8) % 0.8 % Other Metrics (in millions) CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts 77.0 75.7 78.0 1.7 % (1.3) % Carelon Services Consumers Served 102.9 104.0 103.3 (1.1) % (0.4) %

Elevance Health Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Change Revenues Premiums $ 35,696 $ 35,868 (0.5 )% Product revenue 4,499 4,022 11.9 % Service fees 2,078 2,008 3.5 % Total operating revenue 42,273 41,898 0.9 % Net investment income 465 387 20.2 % Net losses on financial instruments (161 ) (113 ) NM Total revenues 42,577 42,172 1.0 % Expenses Benefit expense 30,546 30,786 (0.8 )% Cost of products sold 3,825 3,481 9.9 % Operating expense 4,886 4,800 1.8 % Interest expense 265 251 5.6 % Amortization of other intangible assets 116 235 (50.6 )% Total expenses 39,638 39,553 0.2 % Income before income tax expense 2,939 2,619 12.2 % Income tax expense 690 615 12.2 % Net income 2,249 2,004 12.2 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (15 ) NM Shareholders' net income $ 2,246 $ 1,989 12.9 % Shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 9.59 $ 8.30 15.5 % Diluted shares 234.2 239.7 (2.3 )% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 85.6 % 85.8 % (20) bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.6 % 11.5 % 10 bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 6.9 % 6.2 % 70 bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,226 $ 6,526 Fixed maturity and equity securities 30,041 29,843 Premium and other receivables 18,293 17,865 Other current assets 6,388 5,795 Total current assets 60,948 60,029 Long-term investments 7,593 6,983 Property and equipment, net 4,451 4,359 Goodwill and other intangible assets 36,657 35,590 Other noncurrent assets 2,245 1,967 Total assets $ 111,894 $ 108,928 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $ 16,459 $ 16,111 Short-term borrowings 1,575 225 Current portion of long-term debt 2,900 1,649 Other current liabilities 23,400 23,806 Total current liabilities 44,334 41,791 Long-term debt, less current portion 21,976 23,246 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,874 4,486 Total liabilities 71,184 69,523 Total shareholders’ equity 40,608 39,306 Noncontrolling interests 102 99 Total equity 40,710 39,405 Total liabilities and equity $ 111,894 $ 108,928

Elevance Health Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 2,249 $ 2,004 Depreciation and amortization 331 462 Share-based compensation 62 61 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (988 ) 4,054 Other non-cash items 324 (112 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,978 6,469 Investing activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (670 ) (1,421 ) Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (1,120 ) (1,638 ) Purchases of property and equipment (279 ) (301 ) Other, net (241 ) 176 Net cash used in investing activities (2,310 ) (3,184 ) Financing activities Net change in short-term and long-term borrowings 1,350 991 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (566 ) (622 ) Cash dividends (379 ) (351 ) Other, net (373 ) (549 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32 (531 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents — 1 Change in cash and cash equivalents (300 ) 2,755 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,526 7,387 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,226 $ 10,142

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Elevance Health Reportable Segment Highlight Details (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Change Operating Revenue Health Benefits $37,258 $37,280 (0.1) % Carelon2,4 12,076 11,484 5.2 % Corporate & Other4 127 91 39.6 % Eliminations4 (7,188) (6,957) 3.3 % Total Operating Revenue1 $42,273 $41,898 0.9 % Operating Gain (Loss) Health Benefits4 $2,287 $2,149 6.4 % Carelon2,4 813 741 9.7 % Corporate & Other3,4 (84) (59) NM5 Total Operating Gain1 $3,016 $2,831 6.5 % Operating Margin Health Benefits 6.1 % 5.8 % 30 bp Carelon 6.7 % 6.5 % 20 bp Total Operating Margin1 7.1 % 6.8 % 30 bp

1. See “Basis of Presentation.” 2. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included $8,067 and $523 for CarelonRx; and $4,009 and $290 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included $8,024 and $512 for CarelonRx; and $3,460 and $229 for Carelon Services, respectively. 3. Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, included items adjusted out of adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation.” 4. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are restated for the realignment of Carelon Global Solutions. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, $148 of Operating Revenue was realigned to Carelon Services, $160 of Operating Revenue was realigned away from the Corporate & Other segment, and $12 of Operating Revenue was realigned to Eliminations. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, $20 of Operating Gain was realigned to Carelon Services, $10 of Operating Gain was realigned away from the Health Benefits segment, and $10 of Operating Gain was realigned away from Corporate & Other. 5. "NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Elevance Health Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Three Months Ended March 31 Years Ended December 31 2024 2023 2023 2022 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 15,865 $ 15,348 $ 15,348 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (7 ) (6 ) (6 ) (21 ) (46 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 15,858 15,342 15,342 13,261 11,089 Business combinations and purchase adjustments — — — 133 420 Net incurred medical claims: Current year 30,708 30,751 121,798 113,414 100,440 Prior years redundancies1 (1,205 ) (1,068 ) (1,571 ) (869 ) (1,703 ) Total net incurred medical claims 29,503 29,683 120,227 112,545 98,737 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 19,580 19,948 107,146 98,997 88,156 Prior years medical claims 9,606 9,593 12,565 11,600 8,829 Total net payments 29,186 29,541 119,711 110,597 96,985 Net medical claims payable, end of period 16,175 15,484 15,858 15,342 13,261 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 8 7 7 6 21 Gross medical claims payable, end of period2 $ 16,183 $ 15,491 $ 15,865 $ 15,348 $ 13,282 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 63.8 % 64.9 % 88.0 % 87.3 % 87.8 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 8.2 % 7.5 % 11.4 % 7.0 % 18.1 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 1.0 % 0.9 % 1.4 % 0.9 % 2.0 %

1. Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. 2. Excludes insurance lines other than short duration

Elevance Health

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

This document references non-GAAP measures, including “Adjusted Shareholders’ Net Income,” “Adjusted Shareholders’ Net Income Per Share,” “Adjusted EPS,” “Adjusted Operating Gain,” “Adjusted Operating Expense” and “Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio,” which are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to aid investors when comparing Elevance Health’s financial results among periods and are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are available below. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures “Operating Revenue” and “Operating Gain/Loss,” “Operating Margin” and “Adjusted EPS”. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reportable segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets and gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing Elevance Health’s operating and financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is provided below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to the current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein.

Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change Shareholders' net income $ 2,246 $ 1,989 12.9 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 161 113 Amortization of other intangible assets 116 235 Transaction and integration related costs1 52 26 Litigation expenses1 2 1 Business optimization charges1 (4 ) — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (81 ) (97 ) Net adjustment items 246 278 Adjusted shareholders' net income $ 2,492 $ 2,267 9.9 % Shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 9.59 $ 8.30 15.5 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 0.69 0.47 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.50 0.98 Transaction and integration related costs1 0.22 0.11 Litigation expenses1 0.01 — Business optimization charges1 (0.02 ) — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.35 ) (0.40 ) Net adjustment items 1.05 1.16 Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 10.64 $ 9.46 12.5 % Three Months Ended March 31 (In millions) 2024 2023 Change Income before income tax expense $ 2,939 $ 2,619 12.2 % Net investment income (465 ) (387 ) Net losses on financial instruments 161 113 Interest expense 265 251 Amortization of other intangible assets 116 235 Reportable segments operating gain $ 3,016 $ 2,831 6.5 %

1. Adjustment item resides in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.

Elevance Health GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions) 2024 2023 Change Reportable segments operating gain $ 3,016 $ 2,831 6.5 % Add / (Subtract): Transaction and integration related costs1 52 26 Litigation expenses1 2 1 Business optimization charges1 (4 ) — Net Adjustment items 50 27 Reportable segments adjusted operating gain $ 3,066 $ 2,858 7.3 % Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions) 2024 2023 Change Operating expense $ 4,886 $ 4,800 1.8 % Add / (Subtract): Transaction and integration related costs1 (52 ) (26 ) Litigation expenses1 (2 ) (1 ) Business optimization charges1 4 — Net adjustment items (50 ) (27 ) Adjusted operating expense $ 4,836 $ 4,773 1.3 % Operating revenue $ 42,273 $ 41,898 0.9 % Operating expense ratio 11.6 % 11.5 % 10 bp Adjusted operating expense ratio 11.4 % 11.4 % — bp Full Year 2024 Outlook Shareholders' earnings per diluted share Greater than $34.05 Add / (Subtract): Amortization of other intangibles $1.93 Net losses on financial instruments $1.35 Transaction and integration related costs1 $0.75 Litigation expenses1 $0.03 Business optimization charges1 ($0.02 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Approximately ($0.89) Net adjustment items $3.15 Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share Greater Than $37.20

1. Adjustment item resides in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent required by law, we do not update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: trends in healthcare costs and utilization rates; reduced enrollment; our ability to secure and implement sufficient premium rates; the impact of large scale medical emergencies, such as public health epidemics and pandemics, and other catastrophes; the impact of new or changes in existing federal, state and international laws or regulations, including laws and regulations impacting healthcare, insurance, pharmacy services and other diversified products and services, or their enforcement or application; the impact of cyber-attacks or other privacy or data security incidents or breaches or our failure to comply with any privacy, data or security laws or regulations, including any investigations, claims or litigation related thereto; information technology disruptions; changes in economic and market conditions, as well as regulations that may negatively affect our liquidity and investment portfolios; competitive pressures and our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and develop and implement strategic growth opportunities; risks and uncertainties regarding Medicare and Medicaid programs, including those related to non-compliance with the complex regulations imposed thereon; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star ratings and other quality scores and funding risks with respect to revenue received from participation therein; a negative change in our healthcare product mix; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; our ability to contract with providers on cost-effective and competitive terms; failure to effectively maintain and modernize our information systems; risks associated with providing healthcare, pharmacy and other diversified products and services, including medical malpractice or professional liability claims and non-compliance by any party with the pharmacy services agreement between us and CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; possible impairment of the value of our intangible assets if future results do not adequately support goodwill and other intangible assets; possible restrictions in the payment of dividends from our subsidiaries and increases in required minimum levels of capital; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and pay dividends on our common stock due to the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other considerations; the potential negative effect from our substantial amount of outstanding indebtedness and the risk that increased interest rates or market volatility could impact our access to or further increase the cost of financing; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; the effects of any negative publicity related to the health benefits industry in general or us in particular; events that may negatively affect our licenses with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; intense competition to attract and retain employees; risks associated with our international operations; and various laws and provisions in our governing documents that may prevent or discourage takeovers and business combinations.

