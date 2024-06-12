Elevance Health at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Elevance Health, Inc. is the American leading of health insurance. The group provides a broad range of medical and specialty products and services (life and disability insurance, medication, dental, vision insurance system and behavioral care insurance system, long-term health care insurance, medical expenses management, etc.). Elevance Health, Inc. is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an independent association providing health insurance system. At the end of 2023, the group had nearly 47 million medical members.

Sector Managed Healthcare