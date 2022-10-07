Elevance Health's Affiliated 2023 Medicare Advantage Health Plans Earn High Quality Scores from CMS

Elevance Health’s affiliated Medicare Advantage plans achieved an overall 4 out of 5 Star rating.

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) announced today that its 2023 affiliated Medicare Advantage plans have earned an overall quality rating of 4 out of 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Many of Elevance Health’s affiliated Medicare Advantage plans retained strong ratings of 4, 4.5 and 5 Stars, and 64 percent of consumers in Elevance Health affiliated plans will be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan rated 4 Stars or better next year.

“Our improved performance compared to before the pandemic is due to delivering on our ongoing commitment to enhancing consumers’ healthcare experiences; collaborating with providers who are aligned in our mission to deliver affordable, high-quality care; and continued investments toward increasing access to products and services that improve lives and communities,” said Elena McFann, President of Medicare for Elevance Health. “We plan to accelerate our performance and continue our journey toward a higher standard of excellence.”

Two Elevance Health affiliated Medicare Advantage plans will be rated 5 Stars – the highest score that can be achieved through CMS’s Star Ratings program. HealthSun Health Plans in Florida will have a 5 Star rating for the sixth year in a row, something that no Medicare Advantage plan in Florida has ever achieved. In addition, Optimum Healthcare, also in Florida, will have a 5 Star rating for the second year in a row. Several other Elevance Health affiliated plans across the nation earned scores of 4 and 4.5 Stars, which bolstered the organization’s overall Star rating, including plans in Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Puerto Rico and Virginia.

The ratings were largely driven by improvements in consumer experience scores. These improvements reflect the positive impact of enhanced portfolios of services and benefits that have been introduced to address the social drivers of health, which enable consumers to achieve better overall health and quality of life. They also validate the effectiveness of Elevance Health’s digital-first strategy to help consumers better access care and services. Elevance Health plans to continue investments in digital innovations, enhanced whole-health supports and non-traditional solutions to improve health outcomes.

To learn more about 2023 Medicare Advantage plans and to see Medicare Star Ratings, visit www.medicare.gov.

Every year, CMS evaluates plans based on a 5 Star rating system. Elevance Health's affiliated health plans are Medicare Advantage Organizations and Prescription Drug Plans with Medicare contracts issued by CMS. Enrollment in Elevance Health-affiliated health plans depends on contract renewal.

Elevance Health's affiliated health plans are HMO, HMO DSNP, LPPO, RPPO plans with Medicare contracts and contracts with the appropriate state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Elevance Health-affiliated health plans depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 118 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

