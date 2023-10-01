Plans support member preferences with affordable and simplified product offerings delivering choice and flexibility of benefits seniors value most Enhanced product offering and expansion into 91 new counties will empower more consumers to stay healthy, save money and provide even more options for convenient access to affordable healthcare Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll in a plan from October 15 – December 7

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) announced today that its affiliated health plans will offer simplified and flexible Medicare Advantage plans with customizable supplemental benefits to respond to the preferences of nearly 38.5 million Medicare-eligible consumers in the company’s service area, which includes 22 states and Puerto Rico.

“When consumers are empowered to choose the benefits they value most, they are more likely to be satisfied customers,” said Elena McFann, president of Medicare for Elevance Health. “Consumers told us they want choice, simplicity, affordability, and support to achieve better health. We are proud that our investments in our 2024 Medicare Advantage plans respond to those needs. Ninety-three percent (93%) of Medicare-eligible individuals in the states and territories we serve will have access to our Medicare Advantage plans as part of our 91-county expansion. Our goal is to become a lifetime trusted health partner for even more people and make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Elevance Health’s affiliated health plans serve more than 2.9 million Medicare members, including nearly 2.1 million Medicare Advantage members. In 2024, our health plans will continue to emphasize a broader, whole health approach, with a focus on choice, simplicity, affordability and the benefits consumers want from their health plan:

Expanded options for even more affordable access to care with 9 out of 10 plans at $0 premium.

Nearly all Medicare Advantage Plans will offer a $0 copay for Primary Care Provider visits to help members stay connected to their care team and strengthen their health and well-being.

More plans than ever have improved prescription drug coverage with more top drugs at a $0 copay and more plans offering $0 cost shares for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescription drugs. This enhancement will provide affordable access to essential medications to help members achieve better health.

Provide easier, faster access to dental care and benefits with improved dental networks.

Many plans will provide a combined dental allowance for covered preventive and comprehensive dental services so members can use their dental benefits according to their specific needs.

Improved access to hearing aids by providing an allowance toward the purchase of over-the-counter hearing aids on many plans.

Continue to streamline member access to care and reduce care provider administrative burden by eliminating prior authorization requirements on the most common healthcare services and providing real-time approvals for many others.

Through continued simplification of offerings to address the key drivers of health, enhanced supplemental benefits, known as Essential Extras, will provide consumers with the flexibility that will help them tailor their plan to their specific needs – members choose how they spend their allowance. With Essential Extras, consumers have a choice among dental, vision and hearing, transportation to medical appointments, assistive devices, utilities such as gas and electric bills, and groceries. A single pre-paid card will enable members to pay for these benefits. Members can access these valued benefits in a way that is most convenient for them – in-store, online, or by app or phone.

In 2024, Elevance Health affiliated health plans will support members with a personalized customer service model, establishing a single point of contact to serve as a champion for members’ needs and issue resolution. Plans also offer Elevance Health’s Member Connect program which includes clinical, proactive interventions to improve outcomes among older adults, who are particularly at risk of experiencing loneliness or social isolation.

“Our health plans will continue to be the industry leader in serving those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid by offering a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) in 21 states,” said McFann. These plans include the benefits most important to members such as $0 prescription drug copays and $0 copays for visits to a primary care physician. “In addition, most D-SNP plans include a new combined benefit: the “Everyday Options Allowance” for over-the-counter items, healthy groceries and more. Our health plan offerings will also include Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) in 15 states and Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) in 8 states.”

To deliver on the company’s continued evolution to elevate whole health and advance health beyond healthcare, this year Elevance Health’s affiliated health plans in Arizona, Washington, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee and New Jersey will have a new name, Wellpoint, formerly Amerigroup. Wellpoint will have the same commitment to improving the health of its members and illustrates the dedication to being a lifetime, trusted health partner with a mission to help people live well across all life points.

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by affiliates of Elevance Health under brands that include Wellpoint, HealthSun, Simply Healthcare, Freedom Health, Optimum HealthCare and in Puerto Rico, MMM.

Elevance Health's affiliated health plans are HMO, HMO DSNP, LPPO, RPPO plans with Medicare contracts and contracts with the appropriate state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Elevance Health-affiliated health plans depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 118 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231001186377/en/